Community Farm Could Be Model for Economic Sustainability

As Virginia's farms continue to cope with unstable economic markets, one operation is blazing a new trail for a more equitable and economically stable agricultural model.



Established in 2019, the West Virginia-based New Roots Community Farm aims to provide resources and opportunities, both for producers and consumers.



Susanna Wheeler, farm director of New Roots, said the group develops and transfers land to the Agrarian Commons, a nonprofit which permanently preserves land and leases it out to other farmers.



"We felt that brought more security and stability," Wheeler explained. "And also offered us an opportunity to really workshop this concept of what it means to operate on land held by another entity."



The Agrarian Commons aims to lower barriers for new farmers by signing long-term leases, which

reduce upfront land-acquisition costs. The group places an emphasis on getting property into the care of farmers of color and other marginalized groups.



A 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the average cost of an acre of farmable land in Virginia is $4,700.



Michael Reilly, co-founder and executive director of Foodshed Capital, a Virginia-based nonprofit which lends money to new farms, including New Roots, said finding and purchasing land can be a struggle for people new to farming.



"The biggest need that farmers have is access to land," Reilly pointed out. "You can't farm if you don't have land. And so, that is a significant challenge for many of the farmers we work with, particularly socially disadvantaged farmers."



Black farmers in particular have seen a sharp drop in participation over the past century, largely due to discriminatory federal and state farm-aid programs prioritizing white farmers.



The 2017 U.S. Ag Census recorded about 45,500 Black farmers, down from nearly 950,000 in 1920.



The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program.



Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the agency is expected to distribute nearly $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to Nebraskans, in an effort to improve and expand the state's meat-processing capabilities.



"The program is designed to help our small and mid-sized meat lockers expand in the state," Hladik explained. "These are lockers that are typically located in the small towns, serving farmers in the area, and providing a product that consumers otherwise wouldn't be able to access."



Hladik pointed out the program will help family-scale meat processors play a significant role in increasing supply, severely limited during the pandemic, and should bring down prices for consumers.



Grants are available to hire and train staff, modify or expand facilities, purchase equipment and upgrade technology to improve logistics and e-commerce. More information about how to apply can be found online at CFRA.org. The deadline is August 12.



Ryan Drevo, owner of Blue River Meats in Crete, has already filed his application. With consumers increasingly curious about where the meat they serve to their families comes from, Drevo said smaller lockers are uniquely positioned to help local farmers get a better price for livestock, and boost rural economies.



"Right now we have five employees," Drevo stated. "With this grant money, we will be able to produce another five to 10 more full-time positions. And these are good, high-paying, quality jobs, which is going to directly stimulate the economy."



Some industry groups have criticized the program as big government picking winners and losers, but Hladik noted grant money can only be spent in response to the COVID public health emergency. He added to qualify, processors must operate as either a USDA-Food Safety and Inspection Service facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility, while also complying with federal regulations.



"And we know our big processors got millions and millions and millions of federal dollars designed to help respond to that same emergency," Hladik recounted. "This is an opportunity for the small processors that have been overlooked, that play an essential role in our food chain, and could play an even bigger role in our food chain."



Congress wants to know what Americans would like to see in the next Farm Bill. Producer advocates in North Dakota say it is something everyone should pay attention to, while warning about talk of major cuts.



The Farm Bill usually lasts five years and is currently set to expire in September 2023. Its major components include crop insurance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The House Ag Committee has an online portal for feedback as it looks ahead to renewal.



Matt Perdue, government relations director for the North Dakota Farmers Union, said the broad policy goes beyond work done in the field.



"Particularly for those of us that live in rural America, the Farm Bill's more than farm programs, it's more than conservation programs," Perdue explained. "It includes programs to support our rural communities, to help small businesses, to provide the infrastructure that our communities need. "



A group of House Republicans, some of whom serve on the Ag Committee, has proposed a major retooling. It would involve removing nutrition assistance and converting it to block grants with stricter requirements, while reducing crop insurance funding. They argued their blueprint is pro-farmer because of deregulation.



Perdue countered insurance cuts take away mitigation strategies for at-risk farmers, and added it would be detrimental to remove the nutrition component. He noted similar attempts in the past have not succeeded, and bipartisanship usually helps push reauthorization over the finish line.



"Floating proposals like this certainly don't help that process," Perdue contended. "I think it's just a wake-up call to farm organizations and others who really care about our farm and food policy."



Other policymakers on the Ag Committee have called for stronger conservation incentives for farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices. The final version of the next farm potentially hinges on the outcome of this fall's midterm elections, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate.



