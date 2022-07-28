MI Voting Rights Group: Make a Plan to Vote Next Week

Next Tuesday is the primary election in Michigan, and groups such as the Voting Access for All Coalition are encouraging people to make a plan to vote.



Michigan has many options for how to vote: You can go in person on Election Day, or you can request an absentee ballot, and return it by mail or early in person at your local election clerk's office.



Charles Thomas, a retired postmaster and voting rights and criminal justice advocate for the Coalition, said a lot of organizations are doing work to cut through the misinformation and disinformation, so everyone is aware of their voting rights.



"I would definitely, definitely, definitely direct people to Vote411, so that they can become more knowledgeable voters," Thomas urged. "It'll take you directly to everything that's on your ballot, and you can really have a very full understanding of who it is that you're voting for before you cast your vote."



In Michigan, Republican and Democratic candidates are printed on the same ballot for the primary, and registered voters need to pick one side to fill out in order for it to count. If a voter accidentally splits the ticket by voting on both sides of the ballot, they can "spoil" it and fill out a new one.



E.B. Jordan, also with the Coalition, who founded a nonprofit for transitional housing for women coming out of prison, S&D PJ Housing, echoed the importance of getting educated about the candidates and their policies.



"If they're not for the people, you should make sure you know what they stand for," Jordan asserted. "And it's really important to do the local elections and get the right people in seats, and the ones that's really gonna help the returning citizens, the seniors, and the vets; they need a lot of help."



Kathi Harris, president of the Grand Rapids chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, who works with the Coalition, noted despite historically lower turnout rates in primaries compared with general elections, it is worth it to vote next week to decide what your options will be in November.



"I want our Michiganders to understand how important getting out to vote, how important this election is," Harris stressed. "We have to start with the primaries. And that's to get those on the ballot that we want to represent, regardless of their party, whoever we go for the primaries."



In the next few months, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a new public information campaign aimed at teaching voters more about how elections work.



Among other goals, the initiative will show people how to register to vote, how elections are secured, how to become a poll worker and what happens at polling places on election days.



Riley Vetterkind, public information officer for the Commission, told commissioners last week the project is in response to a "steady influx of questions and concerns about the elections process."



"A lot of the questions that we've received have been based in misunderstandings about the fundamentals of how elections work," Vetterkind explained. "In order to address this, we wanted to come up with a project that would help educate the public in a fun and engaging way."



Misinformation has spread like wildfire in recent years, including by former President Donald Trump during and after the November 2020 election. Citing such misinformation, several prominent Wisconsin Republican lawmakers, including the chair of the state Assembly's Election Committee, have called for "decertifying" the election results, which experts say is impossible.



Vetterkind noted the first prong of the campaign aims to reach high school students through social studies and civics classes, with the second half aimed at adults through print and broadcast public service announcements. Vetterkind added the initiative is strictly nonpartisan, and not a "get out the vote" campaign.



"To the extent that it talks about voter registration, it's simply in a mechanical way," Vetterkind emphasized. "It's just one important part of the election process. I just can't emphasize enough that this is not meant to be a voter registration campaign in any way."



Wisconsin's partisan primary election is August 9, and the General Election is Nov. 8. While the deadline to register online for the primary has passed, residents can still register to vote at their clerk's office until August 5 at 5 p.m., or they can register in-person on Election Day.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



The Special Committee on Voter Confidence holds a meeting today to hear from voters and educate people on how the state's elections work.



Nearly 60% of voters across the political spectrum do not feel confident that the outcome of elections reflects the will of the people, according to a recent SSRS poll for CNN.



That's why Acting Secretary of State David Scanlan launched the committee on voter confidence - he said while some national leaders have been throwing doubt on the validity of elections, American elections are safe and secure.



He said many checks and balances take place before, on and after Election Day.



"The best way that we can deal with that is to educate the voting population on how the election processes actually work," said Scanlan, "and be as transparent as possible because there really are no secrets. All elections should be observable from start to finish."



Today's meeting is in Laconia at 1 p.m. Past meetings have occurred in Concord, Derry and Portsmouth.



Members of the committee range from former elected officials to voting-rights advocates, and include folks from across the political spectrum.



Scanlan added that sometimes voters aren't aware of all the steps New Hampshire takes to keep elections secure. For instance, he noted that election officials have been elected locally by their community, meaning Granite Staters get to choose the people they trust to carry out that work.



"Because they're local, and they are from the community, they would recognize unusual activity taking place in and around the polling place," said Scanlan. "And to me, that is a really important aspect of our elections - they're conducted by citizens. And they're just out there to do their civic duty."



Groups that advocate for improving access to voting in New Hampshire recommend policies from online voter registration and automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, to an independent redistricting commission and transparency of election funds.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



