NC Health Center Aims to Reduce Mental-Health Stigma Among Latinos

Florida farmworkers are getting some much-needed support thanks to a grant from the Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor Food Alliance (HEAL).



The grant of more than $4,000 is being used to distribute food, host vaccine clinics, and help families pay their bills.



Neza Xiuhtecutli, general coordinator and executive director of the Farmworkers Association of Florida, said many farmworker families were ineligible for federal assistance during the pandemic, so the need is great.



"We are helping them with direct assistance to help them pay for rent and some of their utilities," Xiuhtecutli outlined. "We are also helping with buying food and passing it among some of the neediest families."



The Farmworkers Association of Florida represents 10,000 members, and about 6,000 families have reached out to seek help. The Association's ongoing COVID-19 response also includes assistance filling out applications for SNAP, Medicaid and unemployment, distribution of personal protective equipment, and COVID-19 education.



Navina Khanna, executive director of the HEAL Food Alliance, said they are giving out $52,000 in rapid-response grants to food justice organizations targeting communities of color.



"We were seeing that to go through a whole funding process is often very, very cumbersome in terms of an application and reporting requirements and things like that," Khanna noted. "And that by creating a pool of funds and getting that out to our communities, our communities could do what they need to do."



The grants are designed to be flexible and can be used as needs arise. They have benefited eight grassroots, BIPOC-led organizations across the country.



Disclosure: The Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor (HEAL) Food Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

A new law in New York State is expected to keep for-profit lenders from taking advantage of immigrants in detention facilities.



Some people in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or "ICE" can post bail and be released until their court hearing. The Stop Immigrant Bond Abuse Act or SIMBAA regulates so-called "predatory" lenders making high-interest loans for these immigration bonds.



Prior to the new law, the detainee might sign a contract without a clear understanding of the fine print. Mustafa Jumale, immigration policy manager for the Envision Freedom Fund, described some of the new protections.



"It would prohibit private companies from using electronic shackles," said Jumale. "It would cap fees and cap interest rates on immigration bonds, and ensure immigrants are not misled by for-profit immigration bond companies."



Other SIMBAA protections include providing clear contracts in a language the person can understand.



Though many felt this was commonsense legislation, its critics warned that it could limit access to loans for people who need them.



Jumale said the law won't end for-profit lending - rather, it provides a safeguard for immigrants.



Until now, there hasn't been a cap in New York for how high these bonds could be. Jumale said he has seen some bonds set as high as $200,000, when the average ranges from $7,500 to $15,000.



While Jumale said he would like to see action on the immigration bond issue at the federal level, he also said he thinks change will start with the states.



"What we hope is that other immigrant rights organizations and civil rights organizations throughout the United States will use this bill as a model to pass in their legislatures," said Jumale. "We think that's one of the more effective ways to help regulate this kind of 'wild, wild West' industry."



One immigrant bond company, Libre by Nexus, is being sued by the New York and Virginia Attorneys General, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



The company is accused of preying on immigrants in detention centers to get these loans, only to have them pay exorbitant fees and interest rates and be threatened with deportation if they don't make timely payments.







