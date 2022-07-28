Thursday, July 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2022
Play

Inaction on climate change is called an "unprecedented failure," Senators strike a deal to salvage parts of Build Back Better, and hunger advocates celebrate progress while vowing to continue the fight.

2022Talks - July 28, 2022
Play

Senators reach a deal to salvage parts of the Build Back Better Act, the Fed announces another interest rate hike to curb inflation, and protestors are urged to avoid the Congressional Baseball Game.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

'Girls on the Run' Looks to Build Life Skills for SD Youths

Play

Thursday, July 28, 2022   

In early August, fall registration opens at several South Dakota locations offering a national program geared for grade-school-age girls. It combines social and emotional skill building with physical activity.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit, which built the youth development curriculum. It is carried out by roughly 200 councils in North America, with trained volunteer coaches leading spring and fall seasons.

Jasmina Nelson, program coordinator for South Dakota for the group, said they want to help the target age group navigate new situations they encounter, such as bullying.

"We want the girls to understand that who they are is very unique and special and that they should be confident in who they are and their unique abilities," Nelson explained.

This after-school activity lasts for 10 weeks, capping the season off with a noncompetitive, celebratory 5K run. There is a registration fee, but organizers say they are willing to work with families on overcoming any cost barriers to ensure access to the program. The South Dakota locations with upcoming registration can be found on the local chapter's website.

Nelson pointed out they also thrive on volunteers and encourage interested adults to learn more about helping out. She added the running component is just a catalyst for the mission, and the girls are not pressured to become track stars.

"It's all about the movement," Nelson noted. "They can hop, skip, jump all the way across their finish line, or they can run whatever their pace is."

The program is designed for girls in grades 3-8. Most of South Dakota's sites are for the younger grade levels. A study by the University of Minnesota found 85% of program participants improved in areas such as confidence, caring and connection to others.


get more stories like this via email
A survey found 70% of voters who are concerned about climate change support a national climate emergency declaration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Inaction on Climate Change Called an 'Unprecedented Failure'

Calling it a "clear and present danger," President Joe Biden announced new measures last week to make communities more resilient against climate chang…

Social Issues

Hunger Advocates Celebrate Progress; Vow to Continue Fight

California's new budget expands CalFresh benefits to low-income undocumented people age 55 and older, and now advocates are looking to build on their …

Environment

CO Clean-Air Advocates Push for Better Ozone Protections

Kate Merlin's two children could not play outside for nearly half of last summer at camp because ground-level ozone reached levels considered dangerou…

Only 20% of Latinos with mental-health issues talk with a primary-care physician, according to a U.S. Surgeon General's report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Health Center Aims to Reduce Mental-Health Stigma Among Latinos

Stigma around mental health and a lack of resources available in Spanish means many individuals in North Carolina's Latino community are going without…

Social Issues

Report: University Faculty See Biggest Pay Decrease in 50 Years

College faculty across the country saw the biggest decrease in their wages in nearly a half century, according to an annual report. The American …

In April 2021, the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and
Secondary launched an Academy to Address Critical Teacher Shortages in Special Education. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Arkansas Teachers Spend Their Summer Asking for Pay Raises

When the new school year starts mid-August, many Arkansas teachers will have spent the summer in a frustrating bid to convince legislators they …

Social Issues

Big Oil Keeping Prices High as Crude Prices Drop

A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crud…

Social Issues

Study: UT Public Schools, Students High Achievers Despite Low State Funding

A new survey of public school systems around the country found Utah continues to rank among the top tier of states for its education system, but many …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021