Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment.



The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing cost. Amy Reigel, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said rents have risen at a rate of about 12% in the last year, and 20% over the last two years.



"It's accelerating, and there's no signs it's slowing down," she said, "so this need will be more significant tomorrow - and in six months, it's going to be a drastic impact on our communities."



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 109,000 Ohio households saw their rent increase by more than $250 a month during the past year.



Pay for full-time workers must be roughly $17 an hour in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to the report, and of the 10 occupations in Ohio with the most workers, Reigel explained that only two earn comfortably more than that.



"Wages are rising slightly, but it's not keeping up with rent," she said, "and as the units that are affordable become more and more scarce, it puts more pressure on our communities and leaves people more likely to face homelessness or other types of housing crisis."



COHHIO is calling on the governor and state lawmakers to invest $308 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing, and Reigel said they appear receptive to the proposal.



"This time, when we have the ability to make this long-term investment, it's probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she said, "and there is no better way to make a long-term investment into our communities than through housing."



The report said that because of decades of underfunding for federal housing programs, only 25% of eligible households receive the housing assistance they need.





In the next five years, roughly 8,000 affordable housing units in Missouri may no longer be affordable.



The state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit program gives incentives to developers to build new housing for low-income families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.



Units are required to remain affordable for 30 years, after which developers have options. They can keep the rent low, raise it to market value or sell the property.



Wayne Crawford, executive director of the Missouri Inclusive Housing Development Project, known as "Mo-Housing," said it can mean renters who rely on those units will have to pick up and find somewhere new to live.



"If nothing changes, in the next 10 years, you're going to have a projected loss of 19,260 properties that are going to go out of the affordable housing market," Crawford projected. "That's 19,260 people and/or families that are going to lose their homes."



Crawford contended a dialogue is needed between the affordable housing development community, the developers who use the tax credits, the Missouri Housing Development Commission, community leaders and legislators, to keep successful renters from possibly becoming homeless. In Missouri, there is already a shortage of more than 120,000 affordable homes.



Crawford added the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit has proven to be a successful program, but he pointed out unless steps are taken now, many of the renters who benefit from it will be at risk again.



"When the home you have been successfully living in for decades is sold, or your rent triples due to fair market values, we are throwing people who have developed a successful life back on the streets," Crawford stated. "These people do not have the necessary advocates and lawyers to understand their rights. They simply leave."



Some 65% of extremely low-income Missourians pay more than half their income on rent, and more than a quarter of Missourians with disabilities have incomes below the federal poverty line.



