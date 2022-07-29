Grants Awarded to MI Groups to Make Communities More Age-Friendly

Five projects in Michigan have been awarded grants from AARP to make communities more livable, especially for older residents.



Types of projects considered for the Community Challenge grants are those that improve public spaces, transportation, housing, digital access and civic engagement, to name a few - and they must be completed by Nov. 30.



Nichole Smith-Anderson, special projects director for the Greater Flint Health Coalition, one of the grantees, said their plan is to recruit volunteers and install raised beds in community gardens at food pantries and centers for older adults.



"There's really a need for our senior population, in particular, to be physically active to make sure that they have access to nutritious foods," she said. "We've also found during the pandemic, in particular, there's been a lot of social isolation."



Smith-Anderson said she hopes the project will help foster a culture of healthy eating and physical activity through gardening. Studies also have shown that community gardens play a role in reducing crime.



Other grantees include the City of Lansing, the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, Road to Freedom and Arboretum Detroit.



Birch Kemp started Arboretum Detroit, a nonprofit with a goal of reforesting urban landscapes. Now president of its board of directors, Kemp said they plan to use the Community Challenge grant to install an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant boardwalk behind Mission Point, a nursing and rehab facility in Detroit. It's part of their Circle Forest Native Restoration Project, with a goal of bringing native trees to more than an acre of vacant land in the city.



"Nature is so restorative and healing, and we know that's powerful," he said. "So our goal is to get all those residents out into the forest. So we're making the pathways in the project accessible on about half of the project, the half that sits right behind the facility. "



Community Challenge grants are meant for civic leaders, nonprofits and residents to take quick actions that spark long-term progress towards more livable communities. Since 2017, AARP has been awarding these grants, and this year, the program awarded its largest amount so far - roughly $3.4 million.



Older Oregonians looking to reenter the workforce face a number of barriers. An organization in the state is helping them with training and a network of partnerships.



At Easterseals Oregon, the Senior Community Service Employment Program trains people age 55 and over who need a job.



Michelle Bowers, assistant director of the program, said older folks need services for reasons including homelessness, a medical crisis and losing a spouse who may have earned the bulk of their income.



"Folks come to us to get retrained and learn new skills, and boost their confidence and build a network," Bowers observed. "And we retrain them, and we send them out into the community and internships to do that."



Easterseals Oregon partners with nonprofits and state and federal government agencies in 30 counties across the state. The pandemic has affected older people in the workforce, but a survey found there was an 8% increase in Oregon workers over 55 between August 2020 and 2021.



Patricia Robinson, a Eugene resident in her 70s who received training through Easterseals Oregon, said she was struggling to pay her bills and, after working temporary gigs, wanted to find a lasting job.



"I started with not even knowing how to turn on and off a computer," Robinson acknowledged. "I can now do, into the computer, any type of programming, any type of demand that is required from the company or the training process I'm in."



Robinson now works as a job coach at Lane Community College. She added there are supports out there for older people, but understands it can be hard to reach out.



"Going alone is the scariest part, but you're not," Robinson stressed. "And just take one step, that's all you need. Go one step forward, and you will see there is someone there to help you and to get what you need."



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates one in four workers will be 55 or older by 2030.



