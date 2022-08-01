Progressive Jewish Voters Sound Alarms About Outside Spending in MI Primary

CORRECTION: The organization's name is Jewish Voice for Peace Action. (8:05 a.m. MST, Aug. 1, 2022)



Tomorrow is the primary election in Michigan, and Democratic races have attracted what watchdogs are calling unprecedented amounts of money from outside sources.



The United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has been the second-largest outside spender of the 2022 election cycle to date, according to nonprofit Open Secrets.



Barbara Barefield, a supporter of Jewish Voice for Peace Action-Detroit, said big money interests make it hard for voters to find out the truth, and it becomes even more important to make sure you know what policies the different candidates support.



"As a Jewish person, the really big lobbyists like the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) and AIPAC, they don't speak for me," Barefield asserted. "They don't speak for all Jews. And they are supporting candidates and supporting actions that are making it, I think, more dangerous in the world."



In addition to supporting Democratic primary candidates, AIPAC has also endorsed Republican campaigns, including some candidates who were present at the Jan. 6th insurrection. Barefield noted she wants to support candidates whose policies are in line with assuring human rights for Palestinians, as well as other issues such as reproductive rights, clean water and education, to name a few.



Attorney Matt Clark, also a supporter of Jewish Voice for Peace Action-Detroit, echoed different policies matter to Jewish voters. He said as a father with two young kids, his priorities range from combating the climate catastrophe to ensuring a just outcome for Palestine.



"As a member of Jewish Voice for Peace [Action], of course, I care about the Palestinian struggle, electoral integrity, getting money out of politics," Clark outlined. "We can go on. There's just so many issues."



Clark added the political process has been flooded with ads and big spending. He noted in his district, Michigan's 11th, super PACS have put more than $3 million into the race, and outside groups have spent nearly $5 million in the 13th District.



Disclosure: Jewish Voice for Peace Action contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Human Rights/Racial Justice, International Relief, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Campaign spending report Open Secrets 07/27/2022



get more stories like this via email



Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for them.



The League of Women Voters has a long-established practice of conducting voter-registration drives among high school seniors.



Ken Jones, voter services committee chair for the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said it yields several hundred new voter registrations each year.



"A number of those are going to be done on the federal voter registration form," Jones explained. "The kids fill it out, and they commonly provide the last four digits of their Social Security numbers as their form of ID, which is all perfectly fine under federal and state law."



Jones noted they deliver the applications in bulk to county election officials. Last fall, the league discovered some applications were being subjected to a stricter "mail-in" registration standard, which requires additional proof of address through a utility bill or similar document, which high school students do not typically have.



In attempting to require these high school voter applicants to prove their addresses, the voting advocate groups believe Tippecanoe County officials were demanding more proof than is required under law, and Jones sees it as a problem.



"A county doesn't get to decide that there's an additional requirement that voters must meet in order to vote," Jones asserted.



In a March 10 email, officials with the Indiana Election Division advised the county it does not have the authority to establish voter-registration requirements not codified in federal and state law, but Tippecanoe County election officials continue to interpret the statute as allowing them to regard hand-delivered voter registrations brought in by a third party as being mailed in.



With the impasse, the local League of Women Voters chapter and Common Cause filed a formal administrative complaint on July 21. Jones is hopeful the approach will resolve the issue without going to court.



"We're starting with an administrative complaint; this is not a judicial complaint," Jones acknowledged. "We felt that a step before that would be to go through the election officials in Indianapolis, have them really work it out hopefully with the election officials in the county."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Complaint League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette 07/21/2022



get more stories like this via email

