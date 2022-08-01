Progressive Jewish Voters Sound Alarms About Outside Spending in MI Primary

CORRECTION: The organization's name is Jewish Voice for Peace Action. (8:05 a.m. MST, Aug. 1, 2022)
Tomorrow is the primary election in Michigan, and Democratic races have attracted what watchdogs are calling unprecedented amounts of money from outside sources.
The United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has been the second-largest outside spender of the 2022 election cycle to date, according to nonprofit Open Secrets.
Barbara Barefield, a supporter of Jewish Voice for Peace Action-Detroit, said big money interests make it hard for voters to find out the truth, and it becomes even more important to make sure you know what policies the different candidates support.
"As a Jewish person, the really big lobbyists like the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) and AIPAC, they don't speak for me," Barefield asserted. "They don't speak for all Jews. And they are supporting candidates and supporting actions that are making it, I think, more dangerous in the world."
In addition to supporting Democratic primary candidates, AIPAC has also endorsed Republican campaigns, including some candidates who were present at the Jan. 6th insurrection. Barefield noted she wants to support candidates whose policies are in line with assuring human rights for Palestinians, as well as other issues such as reproductive rights, clean water and education, to name a few.
Attorney Matt Clark, also a supporter of Jewish Voice for Peace Action-Detroit, echoed different policies matter to Jewish voters. He said as a father with two young kids, his priorities range from combating the climate catastrophe to ensuring a just outcome for Palestine.
"As a member of Jewish Voice for Peace [Action], of course, I care about the Palestinian struggle, electoral integrity, getting money out of politics," Clark outlined. "We can go on. There's just so many issues."
Clark added the political process has been flooded with ads and big spending. He noted in his district, Michigan's 11th, super PACS have put more than $3 million into the race, and outside groups have spent nearly $5 million in the 13th District.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Jewish Voice for Peace Action contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Human Rights/Racial Justice, International Relief, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for them.
get more stories like this via email
The League of Women Voters has a long-established practice of conducting voter-registration drives among high school seniors.
Ken Jones, voter services committee chair for the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said it yields several hundred new voter registrations each year.
"A number of those are going to be done on the federal voter registration form," Jones explained. "The kids fill it out, and they commonly provide the last four digits of their Social Security numbers as their form of ID, which is all perfectly fine under federal and state law."
Jones noted they deliver the applications in bulk to county election officials. Last fall, the league discovered some applications were being subjected to a stricter "mail-in" registration standard, which requires additional proof of address through a utility bill or similar document, which high school students do not typically have.
In attempting to require these high school voter applicants to prove their addresses, the voting advocate groups believe Tippecanoe County officials were demanding more proof than is required under law, and Jones sees it as a problem.
"A county doesn't get to decide that there's an additional requirement that voters must meet in order to vote," Jones asserted.
In a March 10 email, officials with the Indiana Election Division advised the county it does not have the authority to establish voter-registration requirements not codified in federal and state law, but Tippecanoe County election officials continue to interpret the statute as allowing them to regard hand-delivered voter registrations brought in by a third party as being mailed in.
With the impasse, the local League of Women Voters chapter and Common Cause filed a formal administrative complaint on July 21. Jones is hopeful the approach will resolve the issue without going to court.
"We're starting with an administrative complaint; this is not a judicial complaint," Jones acknowledged. "We felt that a step before that would be to go through the election officials in Indianapolis, have them really work it out hopefully with the election officials in the county."
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
More than 30,000 people have chosen to vote early for the Tennessee primary election this Thursday, and research finds what happens at the ballot box is closely tied to health outcomes in communities.
get more stories like this via email
A report from the Tennessee Justice Center found that the nation's least healthy states also have significantly lower voter participation rates. Kinika Young, the center's senior director of health policy and equity, said the pandemic has highlighted how public health and voting are intertwined, as the state adjusted mail-in voting and staggered hours at polling sites for the 2020 presidential election.
"The channels that were created to convey public-health messages during the pandemic," she said, "those same channels can be utilized to use as 'get out the vote' platforms as well."
Tennessee's Aug. 4 primary will determine which candidates appear on November's General Election ballot for governor, the U.S. House and the state Legislature. Polling hours vary by county, but all locations close at 7 p.m. Thursday Central Time. Tennesseans voting on Election Day must bring a valid form of photo ID. More information is online at govotetn.org.
Young said health-care providers can play a critical role in helping to educate residents about voter registration, polling locations, and how redistricting may have changed which candidates appear on their ballot.
"They are in a unique role to help the patients they see understand why voting matters," she said, "and do things like voter registration drives to get more people involved and active."
A 2021 survey found nearly half of Tennesseans said lawmakers should work to address high health-care costs, including prescription drug prices.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary.
Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
"For the Aug. 2 election, the current rules apply," she said. "There is not strict photo voter ID; there is a range of possible IDs that you can use."
Current law permits the use of ID issued by the U.S. government, the State of Missouri or state agencies, as well as IDs from a university, college or technical school. Acceptable non-photo forms of ID include a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that includes the voter's name and address.
Looking forward to the November election, Missourians will face much stricter voter ID requirements. The new rules will require an unexpired Missouri driver's license or other state-issued ID, or an unexpired photo ID issued by the federal government. That includes military IDs and passports. Backers of the changes have said they're being put into place to prevent voter fraud, but McLeod predicted they'll have unexpected consequences at the polls.
"We have serious concerns about this, because this could stop thousands of people from voting," she said. "For example, seniors who are no longer driving - who have a driver's license, but it has expired - they would not be able to use it to vote."
The new voter ID rules will be in effect for the General Election in November. More details are on the Secretary of State's website.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: League of Women Voters contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.