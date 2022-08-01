NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlining the best locations for public restrooms in every ZIP code in the city.



Currently, New Yorkers can either use public restrooms in the parks or one of the city's newly installed automatic public toilets.



The new report would specifically address accessibility for people living with a disability.



Sharon McLennon-Weir, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled-New York, described one of the biggest issues with the new automatic toilet facilities.



"If someone is using a motorized wheelchair -- and also, they may themselves weigh a certain amount -- they may not be able to access the public restrooms due to the construction of the flooring," McLennon-Weir pointed out. "Which has a weight limit of, I believe, 700 pounds."



She noted another concern is the time limit on the automatic public toilets. The door remains locked for 12 minutes, which might not be enough time for someone with mobility issues. Some solutions would be to extend the time limit and make the structures more permanent, so the floors are better reinforced.



Public restrooms in parks were recently found to be lacking in New York for people with disabilities. According to a 2019 report from the City Comptroller, 69%, or almost 1,000 of the city's 1,428 park restrooms, do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.



McLennon-Weir hopes additional facilities will provide a wider range of options.



"With disabled folks having to take Access-A-Ride, and having to worry about wait times and their transportation not being readily available, they have to sit and wonder about if they're going to make it to the bathroom," McLennon-Weir observed.



McLennon-Weir noted better access to public restrooms would be a benefit to all New Yorkers. She added many people find themselves having to carefully consider when or where they can eat or drink because they might not have a restroom nearby.



New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%, are disability accessible.



It is slated to change as part of a class-action settlement. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said, as part of its next round of capital improvements, all remaining subway stations will be made accessible for people with disabilities.



Jeff Peters, director of communications at the Center for Independence of the Disabled in New York, feels it is a major step forward, despite the lengthy timeline.



"The fact that it is a long time frame is not the greatest thing in the world," Peters acknowledged. "Of course, we'd all love to see this be done in a faster manner. But this is now the first time that they've actually mandated that there is a date, and there is money set aside for this."



The MTA is aiming for 81 stations to be made accessible by 2025, with improvements to a second round of 85 stations 10 years after. In the two decades afterward, 180 stations will be made accessible by 2055.



According to the New York City Department of Health, more than more than three million people in the city live with a disability.



Peters believes it should not signal the end of disability-access improvements for mass transit, rather, it is a new beginning with plenty of work ahead. He added the changes to be made do not start with construction plans, but with better education about what 'disability access' means.



"When we educate people about what needs to be done, they understand a little bit more," Peters explained. "Sometimes we'll hear, 'I never thought of it like that.' Or, 'I didn't see it this way, thanks for bringing it to my attention.' Sometimes, people just need to see how things will affect other people."



Greater awareness can help elected officials and everyday citizens comprehend the necessity of elevator and escalator access at subway platforms, and for functioning tactile strips to alert blind people of their location on a station's platform. Peters emphasized once others know this, it will underscore the importance of these improvements.



