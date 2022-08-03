Wednesday, August 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2022
Play

Arizonans say congress needs to do more to rein in health costs; NY droughts could advance with climate change; calls for infrastructure spending focus on rural Georgia.

2022 Talks - August 3, 2022
Play

A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the 'burn pits' bill heads to the president's desk; and; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a historic visit to Taiwan.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Environment  |  Urban Planning/Transportation    News
Calls for Infrastructure Spending to Focus on Rural Georgia

Play

Wednesday, August 3, 2022   

As the climate crisis continues to bring record-setting heat and disproportionate air quality effects to Georgia, one local advocate is calling on officials to use incoming federal infrastructure funds to better prepare for climate change impacts throughout the state. Comments from Marsha Gosier (GO-sear), Georgia organizer, EDF Action Fund.

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law will disburse up to 239-million dollars to help Georgia improve the resilience of transportation infrastructure. Environmental groups are urging state leaders to focus on rural communities, beyond Atlanta. Severe weather events in recent years, like flooding in the southeastern part of the state and Hurricane Zeta, are evidence enough that infrastructure funding should include climate preparedness, says Marsha Gosier with the E-D-F Action Fund, part of the Environmental Defense Fund. She says she's most concerned about rural and coastal areas.

"Our submerging lowlands throughout Georgia, the coastal flooding that could occur in particular areas like Hudson Hill and Savannah, Georgia - money should definitely be placed for that in preparation, making sure that those communities are prepared."

Before the federal dollars were released, Republicans bristled over restrictions. They wanted more flexibility for using the funding, instead of the Biden administration's focus on improving existing infrastructure over creating new. The Atlanta Regional Commission is set to host the Connect A-T-L summit on Tuesday, August 23rd, at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center. The topic will be making the city's transportation network smarter, better connected and electric.

Gosier says she'd like to see the kind of focus happening in Atlanta in more rural areas, and is calling on state leaders to support local towns and counties to be just as innovative. But, she quips, many rural Georgians also need the basics - like clean running water - as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

"When we think about lead pipes needing to be replaced in communities, you know, it's not just impacting Flint, Michigan. This is something that is an issue all throughout the state of Georgia, and especially in rural areas. "

The new PROTECT Formula program funding - short for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation - is available to states over five years. The Atlanta Regional Commission plans to use it's 45-million dollars to pay for electric buses and charging stations, upgrades to transit infrastructure in Cobb and Clayton counties, and road improvements.

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law will disburse up to 239-million dollars to help Georgia improve the resilience of transportation infrastructure.

I'm Trimmel Gomes

Reach Gosier at mgosier@edfaction.org. ARC Infrastructure Plans: https://bit.ly/3bnEdky. Connect ATL: https://bit.ly/3SiVc8h. PROTECT Formula program: https://bit.ly/3PV676F.




In four of the last five years, New York state has seen severe drought conditions, which experts say could worsen as the effects of climate change become more pronounced. (Adobe Stock)

