Maryland Joins New Nationwide Battle Against Robocalls

As New Hampshire faces another week of hot, humid temperatures, its residents also are bracing for a dramatic spike in energy bills.



As a result of the cost tripling for natural gas used to generate electricity, many customers will see their power bills double starting this month. Patrick McDermott, volunteer vice president of AARP New Hampshire's executive council, said it's going to make it harder on everyone's pocketbooks, especially those with fixed incomes or who are age 50 or older.



"Unfortunately, it piles on everything else that's going on, with inflation and costs that are going up for food," he said. "It's going to be very difficult for many people who are already having problems keeping up with their costs and buying the things that they need."



McDermott encouraged people to take advantage of the many rate and program options that can help them save, including budget billing and deferred payment plans through local utility companies. Applying for Critical Care or Chronic Condition Status can help customers with certain medical conditions keep their power on if they can't afford to pay. New Hampshire Energy Relief Programs also provide relief to qualifying ratepayers.



McDermott added that increasing energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption also can help households better manage rising costs.



"The cheapest kilowatt-hour is the one that isn't used," he said. "So turn lights off, turn off unnecessary appliances, take shorter showers, wash laundry in cold water - things that are pretty much common sense, but it's good to remind people."



Weatherization measures such as caulking doors and windows, installing weatherstripping, and getting checkups for cooling and heating systems can help control a home's inside temperature. The New Hampshire Weatherization Assistance Program can help low-income residents with some of those improvements.



A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crude costs rise.



In one example documented by the group Accountable.US, when crude prices dropped by just over 1% in April, oil companies raised gas prices by nearly 2%.



Jordan Schreiber, energy and environment director for the group, said Wyoming consumers might expect prices at the pump to go down as the cost of crude oil drops, but gas prices remain stubbornly high.



"We would hope that the American people who have been really having a tough time paying for gasoline over the last few months would see some price drops," Schreiber noted. "But unfortunately, this is just another example of big oil really gouging folks at the pump."



After crude prices dropped by nearly 2% in May, companies raised gas prices by nearly 4%. In June, after crude dropped by more than 7%, it took days for prices to drop by just 2%. Industry groups have deflected criticism linking pricing to record profits, and have called on the Biden administration to open up more public lands for drilling to help ease prices.



Schreiber countered oil and gas companies left parcels of public lands they had specifically requested on the table at a recent drilling auction, and noted the industry already is sitting on thousands of untapped leases.



Schreiber believes the primary cause of high prices can be found in company ledger books. Last year, the top 25 oil and gas companies saw a record $237 billion in profits.



"We're looking at Quarter Two earnings calls this week, and we anticipate those to be record-breaking for 2022 as well," Schreiber pointed out. "The oil and gas companies have little to no incentive to actually bring this down. And so they can point fingers all they want to, but the reality is they're just gouging American consumers."



Schreiber added she hopes the analysis will serve as a wake-up call for Congress to take action, and she called on voters to urge their representatives to pass a windfall tax to hold big oil accountable.



She contended it is not reasonable or sustainable for the American people to continue footing the bill for companies' record profits.



"Rather than turning those profits back around to boost production or invest in clean energy, they're just sending it all back to shareholders and stock buybacks," Schreiber stressed. "Truly record-setting amounts of money going back to shareholder and buybacks this year and last year."



