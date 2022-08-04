Thursday, August 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2022
Play

Observers worry election deniers could disrupt elections across the country, Kansas sees record turnout to support abortion rights, and New York restaurant workers seek legislation to outline their rights.

2022 Talks - August 4, 2022
Play

President Biden signs an executive order calling for Medicaid waivers for abortion travel, state election officials testify about harassment and threats, and senators tout the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act.

The Yonder Report - August 4, 2022
Play

People in five rural Kentucky counties are fighting their way back after catastrophic flooding, efforts to preserve Oklahoma's historic buildings in small communities are running up against funding challenges, and more factory-built manufactured homes could help solve the nation's housing shortage.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Idaho Power Throwing Shade on Rooftop Solar, Supporters Say

Play

Thursday, August 4, 2022   

Idaho Power has commissioned a study which found the rate it pays for rooftop solar customers to send their power back to the grid should be lowered.

The monopoly energy company sent its study to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for consideration, suggesting net metering rates be cut by roughly 60%.

Alex McKinley, owner of Empowered Solar in Boise, said the state has a great solar resource, but a cut in rates would likely hurt efforts to install panels on roofs.

"Their goal as an investor-owned utility is to make profits, and they see residential distributed generation as a threat to their profits," McKinley asserted. "I think that comes out pretty clearly in the way this study was conducted."

Idaho Power said a reduction in rates is a matter of fairness. It said infrastructure costs, for example, are pushed onto other customers at the current net-metering rate. The utilities commission is taking public comment on the study's results.

Mike Engle, chair of the Portneuf Resource Council, does not believe the suggested rates will kill the solar industry but noted it would take longer for customers to pay off their systems.

Engle argued it would be best to motivate people to move toward rooftop solar with the current rates because it will protect the environment and also supports local economies with jobs.

"Idaho Power and the Public Utilities Commission should ensure that all of Idaho's residents have the ability to participate in Idaho Power's goal of migrating to clean energy," Engle emphasized.

Idaho Power has committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2045. Engle is pushing for a third party to evaluate the numbers in Idaho Power's study.

McKinley noted Idaho and other states are feeling the pressure from a changing climate, putting strain on energy grids.

"Distributed generation makes the whole grid more resilient," McKinley stressed. "The public, whether they're someone who has rooftop solar or not, wants a more resilient grid."


get more stories like this via email
According to a report from the University of California Berkeley, prior to the pandemic, restaurant workers in the state of New York had a workforce of 675,000 employees. Now that figure is down to 554,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Restaurant Workers Seeking Legislation Outlining Rights

Restaurant workers have been fleeing the industry throughout the Great Resignation, with no end in sight. In order to codify necessities for better …

Social Issues

Maryland Joins New Nationwide Battle Against Robocalls

Maryland is joining a nationwide effort to crack down on illegal robocalls. Along with attorneys general from every other state, Maryland's Brian …

Environment

ND Farmers Markets Tout Importance in Rebound Year

Next week is National Farmers Market Week. In North Dakota, there is a sense of relief after tough conditions last year, along with a mostly …

Nationally, the residential long-term care industry has lost 235,000 workers since the onset of the global pandemic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Nursing Home Staffing Shortage Creating Backlogs for Hospitals

A new Economic Policy Institute report links staffing shortages in residential long-term care facilities in Nebraska and across the nation to low pay …

Environment

In Rural WI, Local Economies Slip Through Crumbling Roads

By Julian Emerson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Wisconsin News Connection Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder C…

Pro-democracy groups say momentum from the "Big Lie" that was born out of the 2020 presidential vote has carried over into statewide races this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Primary: Democracy Concerns Swirl Around Election Deniers

Minnesota's primary vote is less than a week away, and a pro-democracy group reported it is one of several states with a number of "election deniers" …

Social Issues

So Far, Child-Care Industry Left Out of Senate Reconciliation Package

Child care advocates say there is a big hole in the reconciliation package being considered by the U.S. Senate. Support for the child care industry …

Social Issues

PA 'No-Excuse' Mail Voting Underway, Ahead of Midterms

CLARIFICATION: Information has been added to clarify the significance of the '170,000 voters' figure in a quotation. (9:40 a.m. MDT, Aug, 4, 2022) …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021