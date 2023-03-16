Thursday, March 16, 2023

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2023
Play

A Florida group works to keep eligible people on Medicaid, proposed legislation creates supply-chain transparency in New York state; Nurses are concerned about the closure of a Portland-area birth center that could go forward on Friday.

2023Talks - March 16, 2023
Play

Republican lawmakers scrutinize President Biden's budget, Congressional leaders want answers about recent bank collapses, and the president says his administration is prioritizing lowering prescription drug prices.

The Yonder Report - March 16, 2023
Play

The 41st state has opted into Medicaid which could be a lifeline for rural hospitals in North Carolina, homelessness barely rose in the past two years but the work required to hold the numbers increased, and destruction of the "Sagebrush Sea" from Oregon to Wyoming is putting protection efforts for an itty-bitty bunny on the map.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Could Include Environmental Justice in Deciding Industrial Projects

Play

Thursday, March 16, 2023   

Racial disparities exist in Minnesota when it comes to asthma cases. Environmental-justice advocates said it is one example of pollution disproportionately affecting communities of color, and they hope a bill in the Legislature would add protections.

The plan calls on the Pollution Control Agency to consider whether an industrial site or other entity seeking a permit would add to the cumulative impact in a racially diverse area that already has environmental stressors.

Carolina Ortiz, associate executive director of the Latino advocacy group COPAL MN, said the timing is especially important as Minnesota sees more climate migration from other countries.

"They're running away from some of the pollution, some of the additional barriers they face over there," Ortiz observed. "But then they're coming here to face the same thing, just in a different location."

Criteria for the environmental justice areas would include certain percentages of people who are nonwhite, who speak limited English, as well as income levels and tribal lands. The measure has been heard by various committees and is expected to be included in a larger omnibus bill. The League of Minnesota Cities recognizes the need but worries about how municipal water facilities would need periodic reviews of permits.

Tim Schaefer, legal advocate for COPAL MN, said it should not be viewed as an obstacle toward economic growth, because it can help create stronger and healthier communities.

"If economic growth comes at the expense of human health, if it comes at the expense of people's families and people's safety and security and their well-being, it's not worth it," Schaefer argued.

Roxxanne O'Brien, founder of Community Members for Environmental Justice in North Minneapolis, said neighborhoods in her area often lack the power to limit the development of industry and traffic and the pollution that comes along with it.

"We're not the ones heavily adding the carbon footprint out here, but we are the ones who get exploited the most," O'Brien contended.

Disclosure: COPAL MN contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environmental Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Environmental experts say a single teaspoon of sidewalk salt is enough to contaminate five gallons of water. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WI Eyes Deicer Training to Curb Salt Pollution

Spring is almost here, but Wisconsin can't rule out the occasional snowstorm over the next few weeks, potentially resulting in more ice-melting …

Social Issues

Advocates Urge Federal Crackdown on Junk Rental Fees

Renters these days are getting hit with all kinds of extra charges, and consumer advocates want the federal government to crack down on the so-called …

Social Issues

GA Proposes Teacher Pay Hikes; Educators Say More Work Needed

Georgia's Fiscal Year 2024 budget could bring a $2,000 salary boost for teachers, addressing the alarming educator shortage. Educators say low wages…

More than 65 million people in Colorado and across the United States depend on Medicare coverage, but the fund's trustees warn that cuts to benefits will be necessary by 2028 without increased revenues. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Millionaires: Medicare Tax Proposal Just What the Doctor Ordered

President Joe Biden's proposal to increase taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 a year from 3.8% to 5% in order to shore up Medicare is being…

Social Issues

Project Highlights Women Who Forged, Documented Wyoming's History

Wyoming became the first U.S. territory to give women the right to vote in 1869, half a century before the nation finally followed the Cowboy State's …

The Gila National Forest and Wilderness boasts more than 100 bird species including seasonal, year-round and migratory birds. (JuanCarlosGonzález/AdobeStock)

Environment

NM Supporters of Gila River Protections Make 3rd Pitch in Nation's Capital

A decadelong effort to secure protections for New Mexico's last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems has been introduced in Congress fo…

Environment

Iowa Drought Plan Uses History to Predict Future

Iowa has developed its first-ever plan to predict drought before it happens. Officials said it is designed to mitigate the effects of the drought by …

Social Issues

Spring Season Provides Opportunity for Disaster Preparedness

From navigating floodwaters to surviving the aftermath of a severe storm, South Dakotans are being urged to make sure they're ready for whatever …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021