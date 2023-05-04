Thursday, May 4, 2023

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2023
Play

Resident-owned communities intersect housing and climate justice, a suspected gunman is arrested for a shooting at an Atlanta medical center, and legislation in Washington state could improve workplace safety.

2023 Talks - May 4, 2023
Play

Voter registration hit a 20-year high in last year s midterms, Iowa Democrats work around losing their early caucus status, and Florida Republicans vote to shield top lawmakers' travel records from the public.

The Yonder Report - May 4, 2023
Play

Congress is being asked to reverse well-meant changes to the FAFSA application process that currently limit student aid for farm families, a trio from business, the nonprofit world, and a Kentucky prison offer a creative solution for a short-handed horse industry, and spuds at an Idaho farm get regenerative agriculture treatment.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

West Dallas Neighborhood Seeks Relief From Major Air Polluter

Play

Thursday, May 4, 2023   

A West Dallas neighborhood, citing decades of air and noise pollution, wants an asphalt shingle plant to abandon its decades-old location - but foot-dragging and bureaucracy is stalling a timely exit agreement.

In mid-2022, roofing manufacturer GAF announced plans to close its shingles factory - located in a predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood, labeled Dallas' most polluted ZIP code in a study by Paul Quinn College.

Since then, GAF has filed for city rezoning, which if approved, would allow it to stay until 2029.

Janie Cisneros is a leader and organizer with the environmental justice group Singleton United/Unidos.

"It really is about mobilizing people and standing up for what you deserve and standing up for rights," said Cisneros, "but I think it's problematic across the country and there's other neighborhoods that have similar types of fights."

GAF has been labeled West Dallas' biggest source of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter pollution by the state's environmental quality commission.

Residents have complained for decades about toxic smells from the plant - but the company has defended its safety protocols, saying they comply with federal regulations.

Cisneros said 25% of residents in the neighborhood live below the poverty line, and 20% are kids age nine and younger.

She said she fears at the rate things are going, most of them will spend their entire childhood breathing toxic chemicals from the plant.

"I have no doubt that this is going to take seven to 10 years on its own just to clean it up after they've shut their doors," said Cisneros, "and so we're talking about 20 years before this community sees anything other than what's there right now - their tanks and their equipment and everything that's there on that 26-acre property."

In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency found asbestos in the soil near the former W.R. Grace plant in West Dallas.

Cisneros said she believes such incidents are an example of environmental racism, with people of color disproportionally exposed to toxic chemicals and hazardous waste.

"When you talk about West Dallas, it's like, 'Oh, West Dallas, they got hurt really bad with X, Y, and Z,'" said Cisneros. "And so I just find it amazing that some people don't really understand why it is that we're so adamant about shutting down this polluter."



Disclosure: GreenLatinos contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environmental Justice, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
All 14 billion gallons of water in the San Gabriel Dam were collected in the last six months. (Caleigh Wells)

Environment

Los Angeles Reuses Lots of Stormwater, but Wants to Save More

By Caleigh Wells for KCRW.Broadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service reporting for the Solutions Journalism Network-Public News S…

Environment

Hydroponic Farm Boosts Healthy Eating, Special-Needs Jobs at NC University

William Peace University is teaming up with Produce Purpose, a nonprofit organization, to install a hydroponic farming operation on campus. The new …

Social Issues

Writers’ Strike Could Affect GA Economy, Jobs

Thousands of writers are currently on strike following a breakdown in negotiations with the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Pictur…

Every 80 seconds, the American Heart Association says, cardiovascular disease kills one woman. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AZ Mom Warns of Signs During American Stroke Month

May is National Stroke Month, and one young Arizona mom wants to share her experience to let Arizonans know stroke can happen to anyone and at any …

Social Issues

Resident-Owned Communities Intersect Housing and Climate Justice

By Ray Levy Uyeda for Prism.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Minnesota News Connection reporting for the Solutions Journalism Network-Public News Se…

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill to reduce workplace injuries into law on April 20. (Zack Frank/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Legislation Could Improve Workplace Safety

Legislation aimed at making the workplace safer got the go-ahead from Washington state lawmakers this session. Senate Bill 5217 will allow the …

Environment

WA Lawmakers Pass Legislative Wins for Ocean, Marine Wildlife

Advocates for ocean wildlife are touting wins from Olympia this legislative session. Nora Nickum - senior ocean policy manager with the Seattle …

Social Issues

Student Reporters Fill Gaps When Full-Time Reporters Disappear

Student reporters are stepping up to fill gaps in news coverage as the number of full-time statehouse reporters continues to decline. State …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021