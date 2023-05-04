West Dallas Neighborhood Seeks Relief From Major Air Polluter

A West Dallas neighborhood, citing decades of air and noise pollution, wants an asphalt shingle plant to abandon its decades-old location - but foot-dragging and bureaucracy is stalling a timely exit agreement.
In mid-2022, roofing manufacturer GAF announced plans to close its shingles factory - located in a predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood, labeled Dallas' most polluted ZIP code in a study by Paul Quinn College.
Since then, GAF has filed for city rezoning, which if approved, would allow it to stay until 2029.
Janie Cisneros is a leader and organizer with the environmental justice group Singleton United/Unidos.
"It really is about mobilizing people and standing up for what you deserve and standing up for rights," said Cisneros, "but I think it's problematic across the country and there's other neighborhoods that have similar types of fights."
GAF has been labeled West Dallas' biggest source of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter pollution by the state's environmental quality commission.
Residents have complained for decades about toxic smells from the plant - but the company has defended its safety protocols, saying they comply with federal regulations.
Cisneros said 25% of residents in the neighborhood live below the poverty line, and 20% are kids age nine and younger.
She said she fears at the rate things are going, most of them will spend their entire childhood breathing toxic chemicals from the plant.
"I have no doubt that this is going to take seven to 10 years on its own just to clean it up after they've shut their doors," said Cisneros, "and so we're talking about 20 years before this community sees anything other than what's there right now - their tanks and their equipment and everything that's there on that 26-acre property."
In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency found asbestos in the soil near the former W.R. Grace plant in West Dallas.
Cisneros said she believes such incidents are an example of environmental racism, with people of color disproportionally exposed to toxic chemicals and hazardous waste.
"When you talk about West Dallas, it's like, 'Oh, West Dallas, they got hurt really bad with X, Y, and Z,'" said Cisneros. "And so I just find it amazing that some people don't really understand why it is that we're so adamant about shutting down this polluter."
By Ray Levy Uyeda for Prism.
Broadcast version by Alex Gonzalez for Utah News Connection
Lola Maldonado grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah’s most populous metro area, nestled into the west side of the Wasatch Mountains, where the range’s highest peak, Mount Nebo, stands nearly 12,000 feet tall. The steep mountains form a canyon below, where Maldonado said particulate matter and air pollutants form a blanket of haze. As the consequences of climate change have ballooned in past decades, air pollution is just one of the downstream effects that Maldonado, 19, and other young Utah residents will be navigating for years to come—unless the government discontinues its support of a fossil fuel-based state economy.
On March 15, 2022, Maldonado and six other young people sued the state of Utah for denying their state constitutional right to life by politically and economically supporting the fossil fuel industry despite knowing that burning fossil fuels would create environmental conditions that might impede the health and well-being of the state’s residents.
Maldonado isn’t alone. Supported by the legal nonprofit Our Children’s Trust, hundreds of youth across the U.S. have sued their home states for similar reasons. Maldonado is seeking redress from Utah’s governor, various executive departments, and oil and gas industry oversight boards. And while none of these youth climate cases have seen judicial rulings in their favor (with the first case in Montana set to go to trial in June 2023), the lawsuits have had a profound effect on the young people involved in them, as well as other young climate activists growing up in the U.S. in this time of climate chaos.
Exploring other forms of climate activism
Prior to her involvement with the lawsuit, Natalie R. v. State of Utah, Maldonado said she wasn’t aware of the power that the courts had. Maldonado signed on to be a plaintiff in the case when she was 18 and in her senior year of high school. But she had years of prior organizing experience, even leading the first student-driven campaign to transition her school district off of fossil fuels. In those years, still a minor and hoping to make a difference, it seemed like the only pathway was through protesting and petitioning. That was, of course, until she learned it was possible to sue state officials.
There’s no minimum age required to be a plaintiff in a lawsuit, yet children are both most vulnerable to existing environmental harms, like Salt Lake City’s air pollution, and will bear the brunt of future climate disasters. According to the plaintiff’s complaint, children born in 2020 will suffer as much as a “seven-fold increase in overall extreme climate events” than those born in 1960.
“As a youth, [the judicial system] really was one of the main ways I could express myself and get political action,” Maldonado said.
Drought, flooding, and wildfire all concern Maldonado, but the biggest impediment to her daily life was Utah’s air quality. Chronic exposure to polluted air can cause any number of physical illnesses like asthma or other emotional and cognitive impacts, like anxiety, impacted brain development, or nervous system disorders. Medical experts claim that Utah’s air quality is causing 75% of state’s residents to lose at least one healthy year of life and another 23% to lose five years of healthy life, according to the complaint filed by Our Children’s Trust.
With polluted air as the norm, it was difficult for Maldonado to see how anything might change at the highest level of Utah’s government; after all, if Utah’s public officials understood that the state consistently suffered some of the worst and most harmful air quality in the country, what right did young people have to push for better living conditions, Maldonado wondered. But as she learned more about the courts and how state legislators set up policy to support fossil fuel interests, her thinking changed.
“I guess I have the right to these things and to have these demands toward my government,” Maldonado said. “That’s really been a learning experience for me, and I think it’s definitely driving some of my work for the future. It’s made me more open to different forms of climate activism going forward.”
On Nov. 10, a district court judge ruled that the case should be dismissed. Our Children’s Trust plans to appeal the ruling.
There’s only so much that the individual can do
The crux of the Natalie case, like most other youth climate lawsuits, is that the government knowingly supported a fossil fuel industry despite the numerous and expanding risks associated with the burning of fossil fuels. But Natalie is the most recent iteration of the activism-by-trial method that began in earnest only a decade ago. Alec L. v. Jackson was the first major case to name the head of a federal public agency as a defendant, and a 2015 case, Juliana v. United States, was the first to sue the U.S. federal government, including the office of the president and eight executive branches, for its role in supporting a fossil fuel-based economy.
What each of the cases filed by Our Children’s Trust on behalf of youth plaintiffs seek to answer are three questions: Is climate change a harm or violation of the Constitution? Can the harm be traced back to the actions of the U.S. government? Does the judicial branch have the authority to hold the government accountable for addressing those harms?
Isaac Vergun is 20 and a college student in Washington, D.C., now, but he was just 13 when he agreed to be a plaintiff in the Juliana v. United States case. Vergun was born and raised in a suburb along the Columbia River outside of Portland, Oregon. Each fall, increasingly devastating wildfires exacerbated his asthma and claimed larger swaths of the surrounding natural landscapes, like the Mount Hood National Forest.
Vergun grew up in an activist family, and as an elementary and middle school student, he would speak in front of city officials and encourage other youth to get involved in grassroots climate action. Making direct appeals to council members or regional organizations was working to stave off some climate impacts, but the real root of the problem was not in Oregon, but in Washington, D.C., Vergun said.
“There’s only so much that the individual can do to fix their own carbon footprint and reduce their own emissions,” Vergun said. “But the federal government has, obviously, the biggest carbon footprint, and so we got to really take it to them.”
The case has been in legal limbo since it was first filed, with industry stakeholders, Department of Justice officials, and heads of state offices all working to push back against the case. Working to sue the government has changed Vergun’s perspective, though.
“Getting involved with the federal climate suit shifted my efforts toward solving the climate crisis by making the courts hold our federal government accountable,” Vergun said.
At least in the case of Juliana, judges have found in favor of the young people’s claims: that the U.S. government knowingly and intentionally suppressed climate information, offered enormous subsidies to the oil and gas industry, and perpetuated an economy that prioritizes economic gain over the health of its citizens. However, the court has never found these actions violate the Constitution, or that its job should consist of acting as a judicial watchdog.
What the government knew
Scientists have known since the late 1800s of what was then dubbed the “greenhouse effect,” which predicted that increased greenhouse gas emissions, like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide that come from burning fossil fuels, were trapping heat within the earth’s atmosphere. The trapped heat was predicted to raise the earth’s temperature and throw entire ecosystems out of balance. In the mid-20th-century, there was a resurgence of emissions-related research, but the continued reluctance of government officials to implement policies curtailing emissions over the ensuing decades has led to those initial scientific predictions coming to pass. Safe levels of carbon dioxide should be limited to a concentration of 350 ppm. In 2021, the global average concentration was 416.45 ppm.
While scientists would continue to present climate-change related concerns to congressional subcommittees throughout the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, presidential administrations worked to promote the use of fossil fuels by offering extractive industries vast subsidies and market-based incentives. Republican administrations waged outright campaigns to dissuade the public from believing that climate change was real, happening, or of concern. Democratic administrations, on the other hand, acknowledged the threat of climate change while continuing to approve leases for drilling, laud the importance of developing domestic oil reserves, and offer public funding to support the oil and gas industry.
In 2020, the U.S. federal government offered $660 billion in subsidies—public taxpayer dollars—to the fossil fuel industry. A White House report released earlier this year estimated that climate change will cost the U.S. $2 trillion annually on mitigation, repair, and relief. For comparison, in 2017, the federal government allocated $13.2 billion for climate change-related projects, with the vast majority of that funding going to programs that “touch on” climate change research, according to the Government Accountability Office. The Biden administration has proposed a 2023 budget of $44.9 billion to address climate change and mitigation.
Many of the people approving policies to invest in the oil and gas industry won’t live to see the impacts of their decisions—but the young plaintiffs will. This is a primary reason why young people’s voices should be at the forefront of the climate fight, said Andrew Welle, co-counsel for youth plaintiffs named in Natalie and a senior staff attorney at Our Children’s Trust. To Welle, the relationship between lawyers and plaintiffs “feels like a partnership.”
“[The plaintiffs] have very sophisticated perspectives on issues of social justice, on their fundamental rights, a keen understanding of the science, [and] a keen understanding of the technological issues,” Welle said. “One thing that I think young people bring from a very young age is a really keen understanding of fairness.”
Those questions of fairness and responsibility will ultimately be decided by the courts, but it’s undeniable that climate change is having an outsized impact on the lives of young people. However, that lack of action to mitigate climate change is also impacting young people—by motivating them to take a different kind of action.
Ray Levy Uyeda wrote this article for Prism.
A national group says it wants to reclaim the significance of Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
The win for Mexico secured its rights to its own land, water and culture.
Olivia Juarez - Public Lands program director for the group GreenLatinos - said, through a "Take Back Cinco de Mayo" campaign, they want people to recognize the holiday as a day of action for cultural and environmental defense.
They said it's been "hijacked by corporate interests to sell alcohol and stereotype Mexican culture."
"What we seek to do, by taking back Cinco de Mayo, is to enhance the holiday as a day of action," said Juarez. "To reaffirm our commitment to protect public land, waters and our cultures from those who seek to drill, mine and otherwise destroy our communities."
Juarez said their group wants to emulate the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla to now fight against the climate crisis, which they describe as "the greatest challenge of our lifetime."
They said people of color in Utah, and across the country, need better access to public lands and calls the lack of "long-term cooling services" - like tree canopies and green, open spaces - an "injustice."
Juarez pointed out that Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican celebration and should not be inherently associated with all Latinx communities, as it isn't a monolithic group.
But regardless of where a person was born or their heritage, they said people can come together to celebrate cultural diversity and richness.
Juarez added that this also means not perpetuating negative stereotypes.
"This is a campaign for everybody," said Juarez. "And that, through standing for environmental liberation, in this case, you're supporting everybody's liberation - not just people of the Mexican community or Latinos."
The group has posted a declaration online for people to sign, in support of reclaiming the significance of the holiday.
And it has an online 'toolkit' on how to uplift your cultural heritage and defend the environment this coming Cinco de Mayo.
Iowa lawmakers have tabled an ethics complaint against a state senator whom critics said blocked a bill to regulate carbon dioxide pipelines in the state.
The pipelines, pitched as one approach to the climate crisis, have been a source of controversy in the Midwest. House File 565 would restrict companies' ability to use eminent domain laws to place pipelines on private property without a landowner's permission.
The bill passed the House, and in the Senate, it was assigned to a subcommittee chaired by longtime industry supporter, Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, who promptly killed it.
Hugh Espey, executive director of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, filed an ethics complaint, saying Bousselot should have recused himself from any involvement.
"This gives the appearance of unethical conduct," Espey contended. "He should have said, 'Nope. Hands off.' He torpedoed it."
Espey was escorted out of a Senate Ethics Committee hearing by police for speaking out of order. The committee tabled the complaint, effectively killing the bill for the year. Bousselot countered his past business involvement had no bearing on his decision, and no Iowa law prohibited him from ruling on the bill.
The pipelines would take carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants, liquefy and sequester them underground, while allowing the pipeline companies to claim carbon tax credits.
Carbon sequestration is seen by some as a potential approach to addressing climate change. Pipeline opponents like Espey argued beyond the pipelines' environmental threats and risks to people, farmers could see their livelihoods threatened, as well.
"Reduced yields, drainage problems, because when they start digging around, there's field tiles out there, there's drainage tiles," Espey pointed out. "Are you busting those up, you know? And if you are, who's repairin' 'em? Because if you bust those up, then that's going to make it harder to farm. So, it does create problems for folks that are farmin' the ground."
Three companies have proposed installing pipelines in Iowa: Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures, and Archer Daniels Midland.
