West Dallas Neighborhood Seeks Relief From Major Air Polluter

A West Dallas neighborhood, citing decades of air and noise pollution, wants an asphalt shingle plant to abandon its decades-old location - but foot-dragging and bureaucracy is stalling a timely exit agreement.



In mid-2022, roofing manufacturer GAF announced plans to close its shingles factory - located in a predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood, labeled Dallas' most polluted ZIP code in a study by Paul Quinn College.



Since then, GAF has filed for city rezoning, which if approved, would allow it to stay until 2029.



Janie Cisneros is a leader and organizer with the environmental justice group Singleton United/Unidos.



"It really is about mobilizing people and standing up for what you deserve and standing up for rights," said Cisneros, "but I think it's problematic across the country and there's other neighborhoods that have similar types of fights."



GAF has been labeled West Dallas' biggest source of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter pollution by the state's environmental quality commission.



Residents have complained for decades about toxic smells from the plant - but the company has defended its safety protocols, saying they comply with federal regulations.



Cisneros said 25% of residents in the neighborhood live below the poverty line, and 20% are kids age nine and younger.



She said she fears at the rate things are going, most of them will spend their entire childhood breathing toxic chemicals from the plant.



"I have no doubt that this is going to take seven to 10 years on its own just to clean it up after they've shut their doors," said Cisneros, "and so we're talking about 20 years before this community sees anything other than what's there right now - their tanks and their equipment and everything that's there on that 26-acre property."



In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency found asbestos in the soil near the former W.R. Grace plant in West Dallas.



Cisneros said she believes such incidents are an example of environmental racism, with people of color disproportionally exposed to toxic chemicals and hazardous waste.



"When you talk about West Dallas, it's like, 'Oh, West Dallas, they got hurt really bad with X, Y, and Z,'" said Cisneros. "And so I just find it amazing that some people don't really understand why it is that we're so adamant about shutting down this polluter."







Disclosure: GreenLatinos contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environmental Justice, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: CHILDHOOD AIR POLLUTION EXPOSURE KEY MESSAGES UNICEF 2023



get more stories like this via email



A national group says it wants to reclaim the significance of Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.



The win for Mexico secured its rights to its own land, water and culture.



Olivia Juarez - Public Lands program director for the group GreenLatinos - said, through a "Take Back Cinco de Mayo" campaign, they want people to recognize the holiday as a day of action for cultural and environmental defense.



They said it's been "hijacked by corporate interests to sell alcohol and stereotype Mexican culture."



"What we seek to do, by taking back Cinco de Mayo, is to enhance the holiday as a day of action," said Juarez. "To reaffirm our commitment to protect public land, waters and our cultures from those who seek to drill, mine and otherwise destroy our communities."



Juarez said their group wants to emulate the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla to now fight against the climate crisis, which they describe as "the greatest challenge of our lifetime."



They said people of color in Utah, and across the country, need better access to public lands and calls the lack of "long-term cooling services" - like tree canopies and green, open spaces - an "injustice."



Juarez pointed out that Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican celebration and should not be inherently associated with all Latinx communities, as it isn't a monolithic group.



But regardless of where a person was born or their heritage, they said people can come together to celebrate cultural diversity and richness.



Juarez added that this also means not perpetuating negative stereotypes.



"This is a campaign for everybody," said Juarez. "And that, through standing for environmental liberation, in this case, you're supporting everybody's liberation - not just people of the Mexican community or Latinos."



The group has posted a declaration online for people to sign, in support of reclaiming the significance of the holiday.



And it has an online 'toolkit' on how to uplift your cultural heritage and defend the environment this coming Cinco de Mayo.







Disclosure: GreenLatinos contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environmental Justice, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



get more stories like this via email

