 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 11, 2018 


A Trump official mocks Senator John McCain following his opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel. Also on the rundown: New Mexico and South Carolina slated to develop the next generation of nuclear weapons; plus moms in Nevada say all they want for Mother’s Day is a cleaner environment.

Daily Newscasts

NM Child Advocates: "Fix the Cliff" with $20 Million in Federal Funds

Some New Mexico parents spend 18 percent of their income on childcare, even with federal assistance. (ewa.org)
Some New Mexico parents spend 18 percent of their income on childcare, even with federal assistance. (ewa.org)
May 11, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – Children's advocates say too many hard-working New Mexico families struggle with the "cliff effect" when trying to pay for child care and move up the income ladder.

The "cliff effect" can force parents to decline a pay increase, if it would push their income over 200 percent of the federal poverty level and end their childcare assistance. A new report from New Mexico Voices for Children says it generally means a single parent with two children would need about 20 percent more pay to be able to give up the assistance and still cover childcare.

Sharon Kayne, communications director with the group, says public benefits should help a family reach financial security.

"So that once they go off of the public benefits, they're doing much better,” says Kayne. “But in this case, there's actually a disincentive, because if you do just a little bit better, it throws you back into poverty."

The state's Children, Youth and Families Department held public hearings this week on how to spend $20 million from a federal block grant. Voices for Children says it should be used to "fix the cliff" and expand eligibility for childcare assistance. The CYFD has said it plans to spend the money on outreach.

Kayne says New Mexico has set its eligibility level at 200 percent of the federal poverty level for childcare assistance, while other states do more to help families advance.

"You know, it's surprising that as one of the poorest states in the nation, that we are not supporting our working families as well as many of the other states,” says Kayne.

According to Kayne, parents faced with the "cliff effect" who want a raise from the boss to propel their career forward, sometimes have to choose lower-quality childcare.

"Childcare is very expensive; it is more expensive than tuition at UNM,” says Kayne. “So, you know, these are generally young parents who are starting out, and they simply don't have the kind of income that allows them to either have high-quality childcare, or have one parent stay home and take care of kids."

The report shows a typical family of three can receive childcare assistance when they're earning about $40,000 a year, with childcare co-pays taking about 18 percent of their income. But if they earned one dollar more, all assistance would end, and childcare would require 38 percent of their paycheck.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018