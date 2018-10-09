 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 9, 2018 


Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Michael gains strength and heads for the Florida panhandle. Also on the Monday rundown: Part Two in our series on addiction and crime in the opioid epidemic; and doctors offer prevention advice to help avoid another bad flu season.

Daily Newscasts

Safe Sleep Practices Can Prevent Tragedies in Kentucky

The risk of SIDS can be greatly reduced by always placing babies on their backs while sleeping.(Pixabay)
The risk of SIDS can be greatly reduced by always placing babies on their backs while sleeping.
(Pixabay)
October 8, 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Hundreds of babies die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in the U.S. each year, and Kentucky safety experts are sharing valuable information to help prevent future tragedies.

Pam Darnall is president and CEO of Family and Children's Place, which runs a local HANDS program. HANDS provides in-home support to new and expectant parents.

"Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is the leading cause of death for babies between the ages of one month and one year,” Darnall states. And co-sleeping, that's one of the high risk factors."

Darnall says families should follow the ABCs of safe sleep: babies should sleep alone, on their back and in a clean and clear crib, without soft objects such as pillows, bumper pads, or stuffed animals.

And she warns, "Never hang a pacifier around the baby's neck, never smoke around the baby and always make sure that babies are sleeping on their back and never on their stomach or side. It's really critical."

HANDS provides sleep safety resources to caregivers and parents, and Darnall says the organization can also provide portable cribs to families who do not have a safe place for babies to sleep.

October is SIDS Awareness Month.

Darnall notes babies should have a medical home for routine wellness visits.

"That medical provider is there and building a relationship with that parent so that the parent can ask questions,” she states. “Or hopefully that medical provider can maybe see some signs that might be concerning and they can get out in front of that before it turns into another problem."

Parents and caregivers can learn more about safe sleep practices at safesleepky.com and about local HANDS programs at kyhands.com.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018