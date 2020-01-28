Moms in Boise to Oppose School Firearm Proposal

A bill to allow guns on Idaho public school campuses through enhanced concealed-carry permits was defeated in the 2019 session. (Ken Lund/Flickr)

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho moms are in Boise today to speak with lawmakers about gun safety. They want legislators to oppose measures that would allow anyone with an enhanced concealed permit to carry guns at Idaho public schools.



Enhanced permits require more training to obtain than standard permits. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, said he plans to re-introduce a bill allowing firearms on school campuses, revising it from last year to require staff to inform the principal or vice principal of their enhanced concealed-carry permit.



Jennifer Lingle is one of the Idaho chapter leads of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She said a similar bill didn't make it out of committee in 2019 because of public opposition.



"Volunteers showed up in large numbers for committee hearings where the proposed legislation was being discussed to speak out on why this is not good for Idaho children, why it's very risky and it's not backed up by any sort of evidence that it makes schools safer," Lingle said.



Last year's bill also failed days after the Idaho Sheriffs Association and the Idaho Chiefs of Police condemned the proposal. Christensen said the goal of the proposal is to keep children safe.



Moms Demand Action will meet at 10:30 Monday at the Idaho State Capitol building.



Lingle said she's a fourth-generation Idahoan who grew up in a gun-owning family.



"The guns were used for hunting and sports shooting," she said. "And I really understand the culture around guns in Idaho, and most gun owners are responsible gun owners and would never want guns used in a school shooting or unintentional shooting."



Idaho has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country. In 2019, the state began allowing residents 18 years of age or older to carry a concealed firearms statewide without a permit.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID