 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2020 


Testimony could be in play at the Trump impeachment trial. And are less strict emission standards at odds with consumers?

2020Talks - January 28, 2020 


Voters talked about "electability." What does it really mean? Democratic candidates have varying approaches, from courting Obama to Trump voters to mobilizing as many voters as possible.

Moms in Boise to Oppose School Firearm Proposal

A bill to allow guns on Idaho public school campuses through enhanced concealed-carry permits was defeated in the 2019 session. (Ken Lund/Flickr)
A bill to allow guns on Idaho public school campuses through enhanced concealed-carry permits was defeated in the 2019 session. (Ken Lund/Flickr)
January 27, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho moms are in Boise today to speak with lawmakers about gun safety. They want legislators to oppose measures that would allow anyone with an enhanced concealed permit to carry guns at Idaho public schools.

Enhanced permits require more training to obtain than standard permits. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, said he plans to re-introduce a bill allowing firearms on school campuses, revising it from last year to require staff to inform the principal or vice principal of their enhanced concealed-carry permit.

Jennifer Lingle is one of the Idaho chapter leads of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She said a similar bill didn't make it out of committee in 2019 because of public opposition.

"Volunteers showed up in large numbers for committee hearings where the proposed legislation was being discussed to speak out on why this is not good for Idaho children, why it's very risky and it's not backed up by any sort of evidence that it makes schools safer," Lingle said.

Last year's bill also failed days after the Idaho Sheriffs Association and the Idaho Chiefs of Police condemned the proposal. Christensen said the goal of the proposal is to keep children safe.

Moms Demand Action will meet at 10:30 Monday at the Idaho State Capitol building.

Lingle said she's a fourth-generation Idahoan who grew up in a gun-owning family.

"The guns were used for hunting and sports shooting," she said. "And I really understand the culture around guns in Idaho, and most gun owners are responsible gun owners and would never want guns used in a school shooting or unintentional shooting."

Idaho has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country. In 2019, the state began allowing residents 18 years of age or older to carry a concealed firearms statewide without a permit.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020