 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 10, 2020 


The Supreme Court opens the door for prosecutors to seek President Trump's financial records; a backlash in Florida on school reopening plans.

2020Talks - July 10, 2020 


US Supreme Court rules on Trump's tax returns; Houston mayor cancels Texas GOP's in-person convention; Louisiana has elections; and DC council gives people incarcerated for felonies the right to vote.

Grants to Help Underserved Communities in PA

Food banks are critical community resources for families dealing with job losses during the pandemic. (astrosystem/Adobe Stock)
Food banks are critical community resources for families dealing with job losses during the pandemic. (astrosystem/Adobe Stock)
July 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA - Three community-based organizations have received major grants to help underserved Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 crisis.

Funded by UnitedHealthCare, the Empowering Health grants total more than $200,000. They were given to Philabundance - a hunger relief program in Philadelphia - the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and the Preeclampsia Foundation - that's getting blood pressure cuffs to home-bound, pregnant women and new mothers for telehealth visits.

According to Corey Coleman, vice president of Community and Strategic Partnerships at UHC, the goal is to help uninsured individuals and communities at risk lead healthier lives.

"Helping them get more access to health care," says Coleman. "Helping them get more access to fresh foods and fresh vegetables, and additional services that they may need in their communities."

He adds that challenges from social distancing, food insecurity and social isolation are among the most urgent problems facing underserved communities during the COVID pandemic.

The grants are intended to address what Coleman calls the social determinants of health for these communities, including barriers that often prevent access to health and health care.

"Barriers that could include things like the ability to access public transportation, or the ability to access your hospital system," says Coleman, "not being able to get access to fresh food and fresh groceries."

Coleman notes that the economic impact of the COVID pandemic has made food banks in particular critical resources for the populations they serve.

"A number of individuals in Pennsylvania have been negatively impacted in terms of losing their jobs," says Coleman. "And these are organizations that are serving as a safety net for vulnerable families who don't have access to food."

Since launching in 2018, more than $12 million in Empowering Health grants have been awarded in 21 states across the country.

Disclosure: United Healthcare - New York and Northern Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Mental Health, Philanthropy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020