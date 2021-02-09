 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2021 


The second impeachment trial of now former President Donald Trump begins this afternoon; detention of juveniles under scrutiny in N.C.

2021Talks - February 9, 2021 


A day for the history books as Trump's impeachment trial starts, a former Secretary of State and a GOP Congressman have died, a new VA secretary is confirmed, and COVID cases are dropping.

WV Bid to Abolish Income Tax Called “Devastating” to Children

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The child-welfare system in West Virginia would face more than $23 million in budget cuts if West Virginia lawmakers get rid of the state's personal income tax. (Adobe stock)
The child-welfare system in West Virginia would face more than $23 million in budget cuts if West Virginia lawmakers get rid of the state's personal income tax. (Adobe stock)
February 9, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV - Some of West Virginia's lawmakers are proposing abolishing the state's personal income tax during this year's legislative session, and social-services advocates say the move would be devastating for children and families.

Jim McKay, state coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, said the lost income would total more than $2 billion, forcing major cuts to state agencies, including the Bureau for Children and Families.

The state's child protective services division is still struggling to catch up from budget cuts during the Great Recession, he added.

He pointed out Mingo County currently has only one CPS worker for the entire area, who handles cases for more than 70 children.

"That's just heartbreaking," McKay remarked. "We know there are vacancies across the state in child protection services. And if there's budget cuts of the manner of the nature of those being proposed, many of those positions will remain unfilled with devastating consequences."

Lawmakers contended eliminating personal income tax would attract more people to live and work in West Virginia.

The state's population has dropped by about 61,000 between 2010 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census.

Estimates show without state income tax, West Virginia's child-welfare system, including Child Protective Services, and its foster-care system would each face a 20% cut.

McKay noted federal data shows West Virginia has curtailed child abuse, and reducing funding would be a major step backward.

"If these cuts are enacted to the level that they've been discussed, then we're going to lose that progress and return to increasing rates of child abuse and neglect instead of decreasing that we've accomplished in the last 24 months," McKay argued.

Ending personal income tax would benefit West Virginia's wealthiest residents without helping low- to middle-income families, according to data from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

Kansas reduced its income tax in 2012 but repealed it in 2017 after revenues plunged.

The 2021 legislative session begins Wednesday.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021