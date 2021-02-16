 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2021 


Arctic blast leaves Midwest frozen, but farmworker concerns just around the corner with spring planting; nursing homes remain a major pandemic concern.

2021Talks - February 16, 2021 


Parler, the social network favored by conservatives and used during the Capitol riot, is back online with new community guidelines; plus a deep dive into dozens of election-related bills across the country.

Despite Court Case, WI Wolf Hunt to Move Forward

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Wildlife protection groups say despite promising numbers in certain regions, America's gray wolf population has not recovered enough to allow hunting of the animal. (Adobe Stock)
Wildlife protection groups say despite promising numbers in certain regions, America's gray wolf population has not recovered enough to allow hunting of the animal. (Adobe Stock)
February 16, 2021

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin officials are quickly throwing together a week-long wolf hunt for the end of the month, following a new court ruling on the long-debated issue.

It comes despite concerns from a state agency and wildlife groups about the timing.

In early January, the gray wolf was removed from the federal endangered-species list, paving the way for wolf hunts to resume.

Wisconsin law states the season should run from November through February, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was planning to start later this year.

But pro-hunter groups sued for a shortened season this winter, and a judge ordered the state to conduct one.

Even though the DNR is appealing the ruling, it's complying with the decision.

Melissa Smith, executive director for Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said doing this during breeding season will be harmful.

"You remove one, you're essentially destabilizing and killing the entire pack," Smith contended. "So, we expect this to be pretty detrimental to our wolf population."

Wildlife groups fear allowing the hunt will reverse progress on stabilizing the animal's population.

But those who endorse the activity claimed the numbers won't be greatly reduced, while noting wolves prey on pets and farm animals.

The DNR said Wisconsin's wolf population has rebounded to just above 1,000.

The hunt will run from Feb 22-28.

Under the direction of President Joe Biden, the Interior Department is reviewing the recent move by the Trump administration to delist the gray wolf.

Smith added she feels that's why hunter advocates are eager to get a quick season going.

"And so, they want to rush and try to kill as many as they can in a short time as possible during a sensitive breeding season," Smith argued.

The groups behind the Wisconsin court case could not be reached for comment.

Nationally, a number of conservation and environmental groups have mounted a legal challenge against the federal decision to strip wolf protections.

As for next week's hunt, the DNR has set the limit of wolves to be killed at 200.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021