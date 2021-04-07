 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 7, 2021 


Even as age limits are lowered Latinos voice concern about COVID vaccine access; Arkansas prohibits gender-affirming treatment for trans people under age 18.

2021Talks - April 7, 2021 


The White House expands COVID vaccine eligibility; Biden tells Georgia to 'smarten up' and the U.S. considers backing out of the Beijing Olympics.

New Virginia Law Helps More Families Get Child Care

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Enrollment in Virginia's child-care assistance program declined 27% during the pandemic. (Adobe stock)
Enrollment in Virginia's child-care assistance program declined 27% during the pandemic. (Adobe stock)
 By Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA - Producer, Contact
April 7, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. - To assist more parents looking for or returning to jobs as the pandemic begins to ease, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has signed legislation expanding eligibility for the state Child Care Subsidy program.

Now, said Emily Griffey, chief policy officer for Voices for Virginia's Children, a single parent making less than $60,000 a year can qualify for state help paying for care for a child younger than age five. The previous income limit was less than $32,000 a year.

Griffey said work requirements also have been relaxed, so parents can get child-care assistance while looking for a job, instead of after they've found one.

"Child care can cost more than a mortgage," she said, "and so, to have this kind of financial assistance to get folks back on track after the pandemic could be really transformative for families."

She noted that House Bill 2206 is funded by federal stimulus money and coronavirus relief funds dedicated to child-care assistance. The short-term eligibility requirement will end July 1. People can apply online at commonhelp.virginia.gov or call 1-866-KIDS-TLC.

Griffey said about 90% of Virginia's child-care programs have reopened in the past few months, after the pandemic forced many of them to close last year. She said she thinks the reopenings and the subsidies will help women, particularly women of color, groups that experienced heavy job losses in the health crisis.

"Child care was unaffordable for most families before the pandemic, and right now, we want to make sure that families are strong and that women can get back into the workforce," she said. "And so being able to find affordable child care is one of those critical elements."

Federal funds also will supplement Virginia's child-care educator incentive program. That will allow some child-care centers that receive public funding to get grants of up to $2,000 this year to boost the quality of their programs and reduce turnover.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021