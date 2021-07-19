WY Game and Fish Moving Ahead on Elk Feedground Planning

JACKSON, Wyo. -- Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is expected to be a hot topic next week when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department kicks off phase two of its planning process for managing elk feedgrounds.



Biologists have warned feedgrounds, where animals gather in close quarters, could become superspreader events.



Mark Gocke, public information specialist for the Jackson region at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said CWD outbreaks that started in mule deer and white-tailed deer in southeastern Wyoming have since spread to include elk in the West.



"And it slowly has spread across the state," Gocke observed. "We detected our first case this winter. It was the first case of an elk that is in proximity to elk feedgrounds. And so it is concerning."



Livestock producers want feedgrounds, which remove competition for their cattle grazing on public lands. Critics say alternatives, including fencing and range riders, can keep elk away from hay stores.



Outfitters also benefit from an ample supply of big game for hunters, but critics point out the risk of losing entire herds makes continuing the program short-sighted.



Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said Game and Fish's plan for feedgrounds needs to be aligned with the agency's mandate to protect wildlife and their habitat for the entire public, not just a narrow set of stakeholders.



"While wildlife issues are people issues too," Combs contended. "And certainly there are people issues involved with feedgrounds, and that's why this is a very contentious issue. We also need to be looking at 'what is best for the elk here?'"



The stakes of the debate are high, with potentially devastating economic impacts if the disease takes hold in the Yellowstone ecosystem. CWD spreads through prions, which do not go away when animals die. They remain in the soil and can be transmitted to more animals through plants.



Gocke emphasized phase two is an opportunity to dig deeper into all stakeholders' concerns, and craft the best possible path forward.



"We want everything to be laid out on the table," Gocke stated. "I really believe that when you get a bunch of minds together in a room, you're able to come up with ideas that you never thought of before, or never thought possible."



HELENA, Mont. - With the gray wolf imperiled across the country, a new film explores the cultural connection between indigenous people and wolves.



"FAMILY" is a short film produced by the Global Indigenous Council. Rain, the film's writer and director, said it encapsulates the ancient connection between human beings and wolves through the prism of the first people of the land. He said the wolf taught the first people many things, including survival and spiritual knowledge.



"Like the first people, the wolf was removed from the land for cows and industry, by slaughter and what might be termed eviction," he said. "Today, we have an opportunity to come together to begin a healing process. Returning the wolf to these lands is part of that, because we must return the balance."



The film comes as a number of states have passed wolf-hunting legislation - including in Montana, where the

population could be reduced by 80%. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has opened the public comment period on its proposals for hunting, snaring and trapping through July 26.



In neighboring Idaho, lawmakers approved a bill that could reduce the population by 90%, and in Wisconsin last February, an approved wolf hunt resulted in the death of 216 wolves in 60 hours, exceeding the state's quota. The hunts are possible because the gray wolf was removed from the endangered species list under President Donald Trump. Rain said the laws that have popped up since demonstrate the urgency for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to vacate the delisting rule, and for "Haaland to incorporate the tenets of the Wolf Treaty that over 120 tribal nations have signed, which really provides a blueprint for wolf management going forward."



The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and other groups also are encouraging Haaland to meet with a tribal delegation on the Wolf Treaty and restore protections.



Rain said he sees this issue as part of the conversation the country is having on racial justice.



"The ESA wolf delisting and the impending decimation of the wolf by what will be ostensibly white trophy hunters isn't simply an environmental or wildlife issue," he said. "it is a social justice issue. It tears at the heart of many indigenous cultures."



Since its release last week online, the short film has received more than 120,000 views.



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Some rare birds that have called Harrisburg's tall sycamore trees home are taking flight this week.



Yellow-crowned night herons have found unexpected habitat in Harrisburg's urban Midtown neighborhood.



The species was deemed endangered by the state in 1999.



Sean Murphy, state ornithologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said the herons were first spotted in Harrisburg around 2013, where they enjoy easy access to the wide and shallow Susquehanna River and feast on the crayfish.



Murphy outlined one theory about why the species ended up in Harrisburg is the protection from natural predators.



"And I think that maybe in these urban settings, raccoons and possums, they're still there, but it's almost like they have enough food around from dumpsters and other places where they're able to locate enough food, that maybe they're not scrambling up these trees trying to find a bird nest," Murphy explained.



Murphy pointed out efforts to improve water quality in the Susquehanna, along with state endangered species protections, have helped keep the night herons safe during mating season.



The migratory birds are normally found in the state capital from April to October.



Jen Hirt, associate professor of English at Penn State Harrisburg and a Harrisburg resident, said she became fascinated with the herons when she first saw them, and now keeps track of when they arrive each year.



Hirt remarked she has noticed other people in the city have also grown fond of them.



"You know, when I think back 10 years ago, people would see these birds and kind of complain a little bit," Hirt recounted. "'Oh, that bird is so messy, it just poops all over my car, it's really loud.' But now, when I talk to people or post something to one of our social media pages, there's almost always a greater understanding of why we should protect these birds and just kind of let them come back every year."



Hirt added her heron count this year is lower than usual, but she hopes it means they're back on the small islands along the Susquehanna, where they were first spotted regionally in the 1990s.



