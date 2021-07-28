Wednesday, July 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2021
Powerful testimony from Capitol Police officers at insurrection hearing; and CDC now says even vaccinated people should wear masks in some situations.

2021Talks - July 28, 2021
CDC recommends vaccinated people mask up indoors; searing testimony in first hearing on Jan. 6 insurrection; man accused of killing 8, mostly women of Asian descent, in Atlanta area spa pleads guilty to 4 deaths; mental health takes center stage at Olympics with unexpected exit of superstar gymnast Biles. Note offensive but cogent language in first cut.

MT Effort Helps Identify Developmental Delays Before Kids Start School

Wednesday, July 28, 2021   

HELENA, Mont. - A Montana campaign is renewing its efforts to help identify developmental delays in young children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "Learn the Signs. Act Early" program is aimed at parents and people who work with children from birth to age 5. As part of that effort, Act Early Montana has launched a website to provide free resources to help folks recognize developmental disabilities.

Marcy Hanson, a registered nurse and the Montana Act Early ambassador, said most developmental delays or disorders aren't identified until kids reach school.

"What we know is early identification and intervention is really the best for overall health outcomes," she said. "So, the goal is to get these resources in parents' hands before they hit those early school-age years, so that we can get them the resources and the tools they need."

Because of COVID-19, she said, Montana Act Early has seen a dip in referral to services and wellness visits for children. With restrictions easing, the group hopes to ramp up services and outreach again. Hanson noted that one in four kids from birth to age 5 is at moderate or high risk for developmental, behavioral or social delays.

One in six children between ages 3 and 17 has a developmental disability that can affect how they play, learn, speak, act or move, according to the CDC. Hanson shared some of the milestones they look for in young children.

"Is your child meeting eye contact when you talk with them, when you interact with them? We also look for things like hearing, and feeding themselves, and walking and babbling and rolling over," she said, "all of those fun little milestones that kiddos progress through."

Hanson said the CDC provides a milestone tracker app that can be useful for parents and folks who work with young children, such as child care, education and health-care providers.


In a survey of young people who have experienced foster care, nearly 20% reported they ran out of food. (Maya Kruchancova/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AR Youth in Foster Care Eligible for Pandemic Relief Payments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750…

Social Issues

Migrant Worker Group Helps Vaccinate an Ohio Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jessica Molina of Perrysburg says she was inspired as a child by the spirit of activism, as she watched her parents participate in …

Environment

Casey's Civilian Conservation Corps Could Help Fight Climate Change

HARRISBURG, Pa. - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., wants to bring back the Civilian Conservation Corps, a public-works program from the 1930s that created …

Nationwide, drug-overdose deaths increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020. (Andrey/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Medical Expert: Fake Prescription Pills May Contain Fentanyl

CHICAGO - Overdose deaths in Illinois rose by more than a quarter from 2019 to 2020, and medical experts are warning that pills not prescribed by a …

Health and Wellness

Breaking Down the Facts on Breakthrough COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS - As COVID cases trend upward again, public-health experts are setting the record straight on certain storylines about new infections…

If passed, New York could become the third state in the country to amend its state Constitution to guarantee that "each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment." (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Push is On for NY to Add Environmental Rights to State Constitution

ALBANY, N.Y. - A ballot measure could give New York residents the constitutional right to a healthy environment, and on Tuesday a group of state …

Social Issues

Racial Gap Narrows for Incarcerated OR Youth, But Work Remains

SALEM, Ore. - Young people of color are locked up at disproportionately high rates compared with their white peers, despite recent signs the gap is …

Environment

Houston Site of Study on Extreme Heat Risk in Coastal Communities

HOUSTON - Cities in the southern United States, especially large urban communities along the coasts, are facing extreme heat attributable to climate …

 

