New Child Well-Being Data Can Help OH Allocate ARP Funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prior to the pandemic, Ohio counties saw fewer kids in poverty and other strides in improving child well-being, but the public-health emergency wiped out many of those gains, according to new data from the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio (CDF-Ohio).



The state saw a 97% increase in unemployment from 2019 to 2020, which resulted in many families also losing health insurance. This year's KIDS COUNT County Profiles show how kids and families are doing, by county and school district.



Morghan Hyatt, data policy associate for CDF-Ohio, said the data can help local governments determine how to spend American Rescue Plan dollars.



"The American Rescue Plan Act funds represents a great, great opportunity to make further headway in improving child well-being throughout Ohio, with their specific needs for every county," Hyatt asserted. "And having those data-informed strategies can improve the lives of families and children."



According to the KIDS COUNT data, the number of Ohio children enrolled in Medicaid decreased by 2% during Fiscal Year 2020. Ohio is receiving $12 billion through the American Rescue Plan.



Kim Eckhart, Kids Count program manager for the CDF-Ohio, said she wants to see local county governments invite community voices to have a seat at the table when allocating recovery funds.



"We would like for, when they are deciding how to allocate those dollars, that they are inviting the public, including community-based organizations who might have some strategic investments that they could make that would really address things," Eckhart explained. "I'm thinking things like food banks, child-care centers."



Eckhart added Franklin County could be a model for engaging with local residents about the allocation process.



The Franklin County Board of Commissioners heard testimony last month from community members, who requested the $255 million the county is receiving be used in areas like health care, child care and affordable housing.



Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund-OH Chapter/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, and Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Kids Count data Children's Defense Fund-Ohio 2021

American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

Franklin Co., Ohio 2021



get more stories like this via email



MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 200,000 Montana families are seeing extra money in their bank accounts because of the extended federal Child Tax Credit.



The second round of monthly payments - $250 to $300 per child - is expected to come at the end of this week. Hailey Morton is a housekeeping manager for a hotel in Missoula. She has three kids and said she used the first payment for rent and groceries - and saved the rest.



"I am grateful for the extra help through the month," said Morton, "because that's what's really going to save me."



However, Morton said she might not qualify for the second round of payments because of the income threshold.



A Census Bureau survey from early July finds a great need for help among Montana families with children. Nearly 60,000 said they found it "somewhat or very difficult" to pay their regular bills in the last week.



Kelly Rosenleaf is the executive director of Child Care Resources in Missoula. She said child care can cost $800 to $1,000 a month, and that has kept some parents from going back to work.



She said she's been advising families to take the monthly tax credit - rather than getting a lump sum on their income-tax return - noting how important the payments are to cover everyday expenses.



"This will pull them out of poverty," said Rosenleaf, "just be enough to pull them out of poverty and make a huge difference every month in their abilities to survive, really - to pay for their child care, to pay their rent, to buy food for their families."



Rosenleaf added there are many social problems related to poverty, and thinks the country should make the tax credit permanent.



"This kind of investment will help us reduce other community problems," said Rosenleaf, "by simply making it less of a struggle for families."



President Joe Biden has proposed extending the credit through 2025 in his American Families Plan.







References: Week 33 Household Pulse Survey: June 23 - July 5 the U.S. Census Bureau 7/14/21



get more stories like this via email

