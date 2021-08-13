New Child Well-Being Data Can Help OH Allocate ARP Funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prior to the pandemic, Ohio counties saw fewer kids in poverty and other strides in improving child well-being, but the public-health emergency wiped out many of those gains, according to new data from the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio (CDF-Ohio).
The state saw a 97% increase in unemployment from 2019 to 2020, which resulted in many families also losing health insurance. This year's KIDS COUNT County Profiles show how kids and families are doing, by county and school district.
Morghan Hyatt, data policy associate for CDF-Ohio, said the data can help local governments determine how to spend American Rescue Plan dollars.
"The American Rescue Plan Act funds represents a great, great opportunity to make further headway in improving child well-being throughout Ohio, with their specific needs for every county," Hyatt asserted. "And having those data-informed strategies can improve the lives of families and children."
According to the KIDS COUNT data, the number of Ohio children enrolled in Medicaid decreased by 2% during Fiscal Year 2020. Ohio is receiving $12 billion through the American Rescue Plan.
Kim Eckhart, Kids Count program manager for the CDF-Ohio, said she wants to see local county governments invite community voices to have a seat at the table when allocating recovery funds.
"We would like for, when they are deciding how to allocate those dollars, that they are inviting the public, including community-based organizations who might have some strategic investments that they could make that would really address things," Eckhart explained. "I'm thinking things like food banks, child-care centers."
Eckhart added Franklin County could be a model for engaging with local residents about the allocation process.
The Franklin County Board of Commissioners heard testimony last month from community members, who requested the $255 million the county is receiving be used in areas like health care, child care and affordable housing.
RALEIGH, N.C. - In some North Carolina counties, high poverty levels mean kids and parents lack access to quality pre-K learning. Some groups are trying to change that by giving parents of color the opportunity to foster change directly in their kids' schools.
Director of the group Empowered Parents in Community, Jovonia Lewis, explained many Black and Brown kids' experiences from birth to age seven can lead to stark academic disparities.
She said even before the pandemic, the number of Black and Latino children in North Carolina who read at grade level fell far below that of white children.
"But with the onset of COVID, we really got to see how fragile our system is," said Lewis. "How underresourced our current education and childcare system is for those who need its services."
Lewis pointed out, that unlike the K-12 system, early childhood education across the nation is decentralized, deregulated, and can be vastly different, depending on location.
Her group has received $300,000 dollars in grant funding over three years from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, as part of an effort to support organizations led by and serving Black, Latino and American Indian communities.
Lewis added that disparities in discipline and "behavior labeling" begin as early as preschool for Black children. She said the funding will help address these types of inequities through policy and anti-racism trainings, and should equip more Black families with the tools to address gaps in the system.
"So, we help to empower parents," said Lewis. "Understand how to navigate the system, but also disrupt the system in places of inequities and disparities in racism, so that they can come together, build power in numbers, to advocate for what their families need."
A Princeton University study in 2019 concluded racial bias contributes to disparities in school discipline. It found Black students in grades K-12 were at least three times more likely to be arrested for incidents on school grounds, or expelled, than white students.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A new initiative called Bloom Kentucky is focused on statewide policy change to prevent and mitigate the impact of childhood adversity.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events that occur before the age of 18, such as physical or sexual abuse, substance-use issues in the household, or having a parent in jail.
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation in Owensboro, said experiencing ACEs have lifelong effects on health, mental wellness, and the ability to function as an adult.
"It compounds the issues that they already are facing," Hemingway explained. "And it takes them twice as long, three times as long, to get back on track, and so, we can't possibly do it by ourselves."
The latest data showed 22% of kids in the Commonwealth have experienced at least two ACEs. Kentucky also has the highest rate of child victims of abuse and neglect in the nation for the third year running, and more than one in ten Kentucky children have had a parent separated from them due to incarceration, the fifth-highest rate in the nation.
Research hints the pandemic and accompanying social isolation, job loss, school closures and other stressors may be amplifying childhood trauma.
Gerry Roll, CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky in Hazard, pointed out it is more important than ever to raise community awareness about the harmful effect of ACEs.
"You don't start with the money, you start with the people and the community," Roll advised. "Then we can use our dollars to work more effectively in those communities."
Barry Allen, president and treasurer of the Gheens Foundation in Louisville, said for the first time in the Commonwealth, more than thirty grant makers from around the state have agreed to come out of their comfort zones to tackle ACEs.
"And get into the business of educating, encouraging, and enabling our legislative, judicial and executive leadership in Frankfort, to enact policy changes that are necessary to prevent and mitigate this whole impact of childhood adversity on our children and families," Allen urged.
Nearly half of children in the U.S. have experienced at least one adverse childhood event prior to age 18, with a higher prevalence among children of color and low-income children.
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 200,000 Montana families are seeing extra money in their bank accounts because of the extended federal Child Tax Credit.
The second round of monthly payments - $250 to $300 per child - is expected to come at the end of this week. Hailey Morton is a housekeeping manager for a hotel in Missoula. She has three kids and said she used the first payment for rent and groceries - and saved the rest.
"I am grateful for the extra help through the month," said Morton, "because that's what's really going to save me."
However, Morton said she might not qualify for the second round of payments because of the income threshold.
A Census Bureau survey from early July finds a great need for help among Montana families with children. Nearly 60,000 said they found it "somewhat or very difficult" to pay their regular bills in the last week.
Kelly Rosenleaf is the executive director of Child Care Resources in Missoula. She said child care can cost $800 to $1,000 a month, and that has kept some parents from going back to work.
She said she's been advising families to take the monthly tax credit - rather than getting a lump sum on their income-tax return - noting how important the payments are to cover everyday expenses.
"This will pull them out of poverty," said Rosenleaf, "just be enough to pull them out of poverty and make a huge difference every month in their abilities to survive, really - to pay for their child care, to pay their rent, to buy food for their families."
Rosenleaf added there are many social problems related to poverty, and thinks the country should make the tax credit permanent.
"This kind of investment will help us reduce other community problems," said Rosenleaf, "by simply making it less of a struggle for families."
President Joe Biden has proposed extending the credit through 2025 in his American Families Plan.