WI Faces Lawsuit Over Wolf-Hunt Program

MADISON, Wis. - Animal protection groups hope to overturn Wisconsin's controversial law allowing wolf hunts. A newly filed lawsuit follows months of criticism of key decisions about the program and its effect on the gray wolf population.



A handful of groups have argued that the state law is unconstitutional because it limits the impact of population estimates. After the gray wolf was de-listed from the federal Endangered Species Act, hunters far exceeded a quota in a special hunt in February. There also is concern that the established quota of 300 for a wolf hunt this November is too high.



Melissa Smith, executive director of the group Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said it's proof the state statute is aggressive.



"Wolves don't know state borders. They don't know if they're in Michigan or in Minnesota or in Illinois," she said. "But if they cross in here, they're in a really deadly place."



She noted that many other states aren't scheduling wolf hunts, even with federal protections removed. The Department of Natural Resources, named in the suit, declined to comment on the case. Agency biologists recommended a smaller quota this fall, but the Natural Resources Board still approved a higher total. Wisconsin law requires an annual hunt when federal wolf protections aren't in place.



Plaintiffs said the Resources Board ignored the science, and call attention to a panel member still being allowed to cast votes, even though their term expired in May.



Michelle Lute, national carnivore conservation manager of the group Project Coyote, said the current system in Wisconsin is broken.



"There are problems with DNR's population modeling," she said, "the February hunt interrupted their winter count of the population, and by the DNR's own admission, the level of uncertainty in their understanding means we must proceed cautiously."



Conservation groups contend the wolf population is still too fragile to resume activity. Smith said they've exhausted other avenues available to the public to pause the hunts, but were eventually left with no other option.



"We deserve a voice," she said, "and this is the best way we could find to have that voice."



In addition to some big-game hunters backing the program, farmers have argued that wolves prey on their livestock. The state-level lawsuit is not connected to national efforts to reinstate federal protections.



Disclosure: Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Lawsuit Dane County Circuit Court 8/31/2021



get more stories like this via email



SANTA FE, N.M. -- As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to adopt what is known as the "30-by-30" plan promoted by the Biden administration, 30% of New Mexico's land and waters are now set to be protected by 2030.



The order expands outdoor access, preserves natural resources and addresses climate stabilization. It dovetails with President Joe Biden's "America the Beautiful" initiative.



Adrian Angulo, deputy director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, said the order has broad support, because it addresses environmental needs and outdoor recreation.



"We see this as an opportunity to continue to amplify the voices of hunters and anglers, making sure that public lands are safeguarded not just for ecological beauty, but also for hunting and fishing heritage," Angulo explained.



The governor has directed several state agencies to identify areas for protection. Not everyone is happy about the executive order. New Mexico's Senate Republicans have called it a "land grab" that state residents will not tolerate.



John Cornell, Southwest field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said without greater conservation, the state could lose big game species that depend on connectivity via migration corridors.



"They don't recognize fences or borders, or boundaries, they just move through these areas for sustainability and viability," Cornell pointed out.



Angulo noted a collared mountain lion named "Squeaks" is proof wildlife need protections the 30-by-30 plan would afford. The two-year-old Squeaks left his home range near Albuquerque in 2020 and began traveling northwest. After skirting a few towns, he made several tries at crossing U.S. Highway 550 before finding a safe underpass.



"You can really tell how Squeaks avoids developed areas, but has now happily taken residence up near Mancos, Colorado, and Mesa Verde," Angulo outlined.



New Mexico follows California and Nevada in formalizing the 30-by-30 conservation goal.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Executive Order Office of the Governor 08/25/2021

America the Beautiful initiative U.S. Dept. of the Interior 05/06/2021



get more stories like this via email



FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Fewer wild birds are dying in Connecticut than earlier this summer, but experts are still trying to pinpoint the cause and are looking for help to identify problems.



Rates of Connecticut bird deaths have dropped by about 75%, so wildlife agencies are changing their previous guidance about not putting out bird feeders and birdbaths in yards.



Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, said the unidentified illness has been seen in birds from the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and southern states. He added it is unknown if the disease is related to a toxin or environmental issue, and almost all infectious diseases have been ruled out.



"Discovering a new pathogen is obviously much more difficult," Comins explained. "So, there's really no positive or negative test on this, because we don't know what is causing it. And, it may be contagious between birds."



The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said residents can put out their bird feeders and birdbaths again, but must clean and disinfect them once a week. They should wear gloves if they need to touch a bird, or any item used by birds.



Comins hopes preventive measures will keep the condition from spreading among year-round local birds, and to others that stop by during their migration south for the winter. Regardless, he noted residents are advised to report any bird illness or fatality to DEEP, with visual documentation, if possible.



"If they find a dead bird, if they can take photos of it, that show particularly the face area," Comins requested. "Also, if the bird is alive and exhibiting neurological syndromes, video of that would be helpful as well."



He added other symptoms include swollen or crusty eyes. He said bird deaths or illnesses should be reported on the state DEEP online database, or by calling the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.



References: Advisory update Conn. Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection 08/20/2021

Bird mortality database Conn. Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection 2021



get more stories like this via email

