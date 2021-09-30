With Federal Support, PA Focuses on Keeping Kids Out of Foster Care

BOISE, Idaho - Simone Biles and other U.S. gymnasts are confronting sexual abuse in their sport, including at a Senate Judiciary Committee this month. Now, with school sports back in session, sexual-abuse prevention advocates want people to think about prevention methods closer to home.



Roger Sherman the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, a state affiliate of Prevent Child Abuse America. He said abuse prevention is not so much about finding predators as it is about minimizing the opportunities abusers might have.



"The important thing for us to recognize is that this is fully preventable," said Sherman. "But we have to put systems in place to make sure that if there are predators, they are not able to take advantage of children - of our children."



Some protections are in place for young athletes, including the Safe Sport Authorization Act, which was passed in 2017 in response to the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal surrounding team doctor Larry Nassar.



But Sherman noted that parents can go further. He said they should ask teams and schools how they are addressing abuse prevention, noting that his and other organizations in the state provide education and training.



"The kind of training that we think is important for preventing child sexual abuse is training first around learning the facts," said Sherman. "Second is around minimizing the opportunity. Third is being willing to talk about it."



Sherman said abuse can be debilitating, leaving lasting scars for those who are abused.



"You can heal, and that's important to know," said Sherman. "But it's better if it never happens, and that's really what our job as adults is. That's what our job as parents is. You know, our job is to ask the right questions and to make sure that the adults responsible for our kids are doing the right thing."







LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan advocates for children and families are praising many of the investments in the 2022 state budget passed this week, and said they hope to see more policy reforms as well.



The budget dedicates $1.4 billion dollars to child care at the state level, to make it more affordable, support childcare providers and the industry as a whole, and strengthen the workforce.



Alex Rossman, external affairs director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, said these investments are especially important for families' economic recovery from the pandemic.



"It's just not economically feasible for parents to pay for child care, when they're ultimately potentially spending more on child care than they're earning at a job," Rossman pointed out.



The budget also includes grants for child-care providers to update their facilitates, get technical assistance and other operational needs. Rossman added more families will be eligible for subsidized child care, and there are investments in maternal and infant health, as well as food and nutrition supports.



Rossman noted the budget is aimed not only at making care more affordable for families, but also ensuring that child-care providers get the support they need, including paying bonuses to child-care workers. He explained jobs in the field are often underpaid, which can lead to high turnover.



"Whether they are center care, franchise businesses or whether they're operating care out of their home, they have had increased financial challenges during the pandemic because of changes in enrollment and attendance there," Rossman observed.



He emphasized a bipartisan package is now in the works to make policy changes aimed at increasing access to high-quality childcare. It will include a bill to increase care for infants and toddlers, and to authorize family child-care networks.



