Congress Urged to Make Free School Meal Program Permanent

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of their financial situation at home.



Children's advocates now are urging Congress to make that change permanent.



Eric Savaiano, program manager for food and nutrition access at Nebraska Appleseed, said the move would reduce child hunger and food insecurity, and put an end to lunch-line shaming when families fall behind on bills.



"Before all meals were free for all kids, kids could get looked at differently if they were the ones going into the cafeteria before school, or if they were grabbing a lunch during school," Savaiano observed. "But when it's free to everybody, more kids have access, and nobody is getting judged."



Some school cashiers have taken lunch trays away from children with so-called lunch debt, and some schools stamp the student's hand with a message to parents: "I need lunch money." Critics of continuing the free-meals-for-all program cite high costs, and others worry it could lead to dependency on government assistance.



Proponents point to research showing that investing in children pays off down the road. They get better grades and are more likely to graduate and land jobs that pay enough to not need public assistance.



Joni Jacobsen, nutrition services director for Gothenburg Public Schools, serves between 1,100 and 1,200 meals a day.



"It's just the right thing to do," Jacobsen contended. "We need to feed kids. If we're going to have productive, responsible adults, they need to have access to food and access to good food."



Making free student meals permanent also would cut administrative costs, including untold hours spent by principals and teachers not spent on education. Schools would no longer have to field applications, determine eligibility and meet federal requirements including reporting each meal served to the correct reimbursement category.



MADISON, Wis. -- Federal data show the farming industry is older and mostly white, and an emerging Wisconsin program could open more pathways by training for small grain production, in an effort to remove barriers for people of color pursuing agriculture.



With the support of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Dane County's Neighborhood Food Solutions, known for helping those formerly incarcerated learn about urban agriculture in South Madison, aims to teach Black farmers how to grow and sell grain products such as rye, oats and rice.



Robert Pierce, founder and executive director of Neighborhood Food Solutions, said while his nonprofit is tied to a large urban setting, it can also show aspiring producers how to succeed with commodities beyond fruits and vegetables.



"Teaching and showing young Black farmers that there's money to be made if you do things right, and the commodities are a way of doing this," Pierce explained.



Organizers hope the new program taking shape helps Black farmers embrace more intensive production, including equipment operation, while overcoming disparities in owning land. The latest Census of Agriculture said Black farmers make up less than 1% of Wisconsin producers.



Donale Richards, food systems program manager at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, said beyond production, another component is showing how to have success with customers at local events, such as the South Madison Farmer's Market.



"To provide visibility that, yes, there are people of color who are doing this, and there is a lot of support to help people enter this as well," Richards pointed out.



He noted the support is important because a number of grain markets around Wisconsin are very competitive. For those in South Madison, he said it boosts access to healthier foods for underserved communities.



Richards added in general, farming can be a hard industry to break into if you don't have connections, and there has been a longstanding disconnect between traditional forms of outreach and the Black community.



"It's available, but it's not something that's really been concentrated for people of color to really understand and get that training," Richards remarked.



Other partners for the project include the Artisan Grain Collaborative and Meadowlark Organics.



ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - Anti-hunger advocates say inflation, supply-chain issues and a labor shortage are driving up the demand for protein, as the number of food-insecure individuals remains well above pre-pandemic levels.



Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America - Kentucky's Heartland, said a recent donation of $60,000 worth of local meat by Marksbury Farm Market will be a game-changer for families in more than forty Kentucky counties this holiday season.



"The prices are extremely high at the grocery store," said Sizemore. "It's very expensive for us even to source protein and meat at this point, here at the food bank."



She added that even families who typically purchase meat regularly are adjusting their food-shopping habits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased 2.5% and restaurant prices have increased by 3.6%.



Sizemore said more families are relying on highly processed, non-perishable foods and skipping fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and fresh meat and poultry. She added the number of people seeking help feeding their households has increased.



"This time period right now, we're seeing definite resurgence of struggle with families," said Sizemore. "Especially families with children. Because there's just such a high demand for these items and they have gone up in cost."



While food banks nationwide are currently seeing a dip in donations, Sizemore said communities in the Commonwealth have stepped up.



"Those in the agricultural community, the meat processors, those throughout the state," said Sizemore, "they have been very generous to all of the food banks in Kentucky."



At more than 20%, Kentucky is among a handful of states in the nation with the greatest projected food insecurity, largely driven by the pandemic, according to data from Feeding America.







