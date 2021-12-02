Everett Community College Pauses Plans to Close Early Learning Center

EVERETT, Wash. -- After community pushback, Everett Community College has paused plans to close its Early Learning Center, which has provided child-care services and nutritional counseling to many low-income families north of Seattle for 29 years.



Parents and employees were notified last week through a letter from the college, which stated a review of revenue and expenses shows the program is "not financially sustainable."



Prior to a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, the college sent a letter to the community saying the board will work with state and local leaders to find permanent funding.



Michelle Doran, whose three-year-old daughter attends the center, said the program has been a lifeline over the past few months as she's experienced homelessness.



"I can't tell you how phenomenal that program has been," Doran remarked. "The support that I've gotten from Early Learning Center basically has made it, so I don't hit rock bottom, I have been able to maintain a full-time job and get quality child care."



Everett officials said the center has accumulated a net loss of $700,000 over a five-year period. In its original letter to staff, the college said it planned to close the center next June 30, and 14 employees would be laid off.



Everett Community College said it is interested in turning the lease of the building over to the YMCA of Snohomish County to run a day-care program.



Amie Waters, assistant director of Everett Community College's Early Learning Center, said she is encouraged there is a chance to fight for the future of the program, because she does not think the YMCA would be able to provide the same high-quality education.



"The YMCA starts their lead teachers at $13 an hour, and they cap out a little over $17, so their ending wage is lower than our starting wage," Waters explained. "To have the Young Men's Christian Association take over our beautiful, diverse program feels very insulting."



The Early Learning Center was accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Fewer than 10% of child-care and early-education centers in the U.S. receive the accreditation.



References: Early Learning Center Everett Community College 2021



get more stories like this via email



CAMP HILL, Pa. - Pennsylvania's child welfare and behavioral health services are in crisis, with a worker shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, a new report reveals.



Between low wages and emotionally demanding work, advocates say real solutions are needed to ensure these agencies are able to help at-risk children.



The Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services' report includes a survey into the struggles facing many child-serving behavioral health providers.



Of the 51 agencies that responded, one in four said it has more than 30 vacant positions. Council President and CEO Terry Clark said the shortage has a ripple effect.



"Whether it's individual therapy, whether it's a child coming into a particular residential treatment facility, and they don't have staff, they're waiting somewhere," said Clark. "As a result, we're seeing kids that aren't getting their needs met. They're not able to start to address some of the underlying causes of their trauma."



More than half of respondents said they were forced to delay expanding programs as a result of being understaffed. The report recommends allowing providers to receive the maximum allowable reimbursement rate from the state for their services.



Nancy Kukovich is president and CEO of Adelphoi, which offers behavioral health care for children and teens, including 14 group homes in the state.



She said the company has 30 to 40 current job openings, even after raising the starting pay to $18 an hour. Kukovich said one recommendation from the report she sees as critical is student loan forgiveness.



"It just kills me that I am hiring people to work at Adelphoi, I expect them to have college educations," said Kukovich. "And yet, I'm not paying them enough for them to send their kids to college. I mean, that's just on its face wrong."



The report also recommends providers compile data from exit interviews to learn more about why staff members leave, and develop plans based on the results to recruit and retain employees.







Disclosure: Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: The Workforce Crisis Affecting Behavioral Health & Child Welfare Services: Analysis & Recommendations the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services 11/17/21



get more stories like this via email

