Helpline for Parents Gets Lifeline in Governor’s New Budget

A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic.



It gives the state low marks on child care, foster care, mental-health supports and preventive health screenings. The new 2022 California Children's Report Card from the nonprofit Children Now showed children of color, in particular, are likely to absorb toxic levels of stress.



Harold Goldstein, executive director of Public Health Advocates, a statewide research and advocacy organization, noted the suicide rate for teens of color has shot up in the wake of police killings, worsening poverty, and separation from friends during COVID.



"The suicide rate among Black young people has doubled in the past six years and continues on a very troubling upward trajectory."



According to the report, only about one in four infants with Medi-Cal coverage got a well-baby checkup in 2019. And children's doctor visits have dropped significantly in the pandemic.



On the plus side, California gets "A" grades for getting kids covered by health insurance, regardless of immigration status, and for putting record funding toward transitional kindergarten for all four-year-olds.



However, Goldstein added, the state gets low grades for a lack of affordable child care and low rates of pay for caregivers.



"If skilled, quality childcare isn't available to young children, they can be harmed, and it's going to impact them for the rest of their life," Goldstein contended.



The report authors also concluded California needs to work harder to find stable homes for foster kids, with nearly 40% being placed in three or more homes during a two-year period.



Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children.



Idaho is one of a handful of states that protects parents if their child is seriously injured or dies because the parents have withheld medical treatment for religious reasons.



Linda Martin, a former member of the Followers of Christ Church, one of the most prominent faith-healing communities in Idaho, said she remembers going to funerals of family members and friends as young as age 4.



"A lot of the children die from diabetes, pneumonia, infections," she said, "simple diseases and illnesses that are easily taken care of with possibly one visit to a doctor or, like, insulin. Minor treatments."



Faith-healing groups say they have a First Amendment right to practice their faith. However, family advocacy groups want state lawmakers to limit or repeal the religious exemption for medical neglect of children.



The event, sponsored by the Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids, will take place at 3:30 p.m. today at the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium, and will be streamed online.



Martin, who now lives in Oregon, is making a video appearance for the discussion. She has been pushing for Idaho lawmakers to repeal the exemption since 2013.



"Parents should be held accountable when they fail as their duties of a parent," she said. "When a parent allows a child to die from something that's very treatable, and they're allowed to get away with that, that's not right."



When Oregon repealed medical exemptions for religious practices a decade ago, Martin said, it made a difference. She said she believes the same would happen in Idaho.



"It's time for these children to be protected," she said. "I've been watching these children die for over 60 years, and are they going to be dying for another 60 to 100 years? It's just time for change."



