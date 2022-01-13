Helpline for Parents Gets Lifeline in Governor’s New Budget

A helpline providing emergency emotional support for California parents and young people would get a three-year extension under Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal released this week.
The California Parent and Youth Helpline stands to get $4.7 million to continue its work helping people in distress.
Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of Parents Anonymous, which runs the helpline as part of its "Raising the Future" programs, said the helpline has received 16,500 calls, texts and chats since it started in the summer of 2020.
"Our calls are up 26% since July of last year," Pion-Berlin reported. "Every single month, our call volume is going higher and higher."
In June, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found 70% of parents said they'd had recent mental health challenges, and 50% said they had suicidal thoughts in the past month. You can reach the helpline at 855-427-2736 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Pion-Berlin said the trained counselors who answer the helpline teach self-calming and mindfulness techniques, help people build their support systems, connect them with weekly, and organize free Parents Anonymous online support groups and other services.
"What they get on the other end that's so important is somebody listening, who is not blaming and shaming them, and helping them deal with the immediate emotional issue that they're facing," Pion-Berlin explained.
The California Legislature has until mid-June to approve a budget.
A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic.
It gives the state low marks on child care, foster care, mental-health supports and preventive health screenings. The new 2022 California Children's Report Card from the nonprofit Children Now showed children of color, in particular, are likely to absorb toxic levels of stress.
Harold Goldstein, executive director of Public Health Advocates, a statewide research and advocacy organization, noted the suicide rate for teens of color has shot up in the wake of police killings, worsening poverty, and separation from friends during COVID.
"The suicide rate among Black young people has doubled in the past six years and continues on a very troubling upward trajectory."
According to the report, only about one in four infants with Medi-Cal coverage got a well-baby checkup in 2019. And children's doctor visits have dropped significantly in the pandemic.
On the plus side, California gets "A" grades for getting kids covered by health insurance, regardless of immigration status, and for putting record funding toward transitional kindergarten for all four-year-olds.
However, Goldstein added, the state gets low grades for a lack of affordable child care and low rates of pay for caregivers.
"If skilled, quality childcare isn't available to young children, they can be harmed, and it's going to impact them for the rest of their life," Goldstein contended.
The report authors also concluded California needs to work harder to find stable homes for foster kids, with nearly 40% being placed in three or more homes during a two-year period.
Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children.
Idaho is one of a handful of states that protects parents if their child is seriously injured or dies because the parents have withheld medical treatment for religious reasons.
Linda Martin, a former member of the Followers of Christ Church, one of the most prominent faith-healing communities in Idaho, said she remembers going to funerals of family members and friends as young as age 4.
"A lot of the children die from diabetes, pneumonia, infections," she said, "simple diseases and illnesses that are easily taken care of with possibly one visit to a doctor or, like, insulin. Minor treatments."
Faith-healing groups say they have a First Amendment right to practice their faith. However, family advocacy groups want state lawmakers to limit or repeal the religious exemption for medical neglect of children.
The event, sponsored by the Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids, will take place at 3:30 p.m. today at the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium, and will be streamed online.
Martin, who now lives in Oregon, is making a video appearance for the discussion. She has been pushing for Idaho lawmakers to repeal the exemption since 2013.
"Parents should be held accountable when they fail as their duties of a parent," she said. "When a parent allows a child to die from something that's very treatable, and they're allowed to get away with that, that's not right."
When Oregon repealed medical exemptions for religious practices a decade ago, Martin said, it made a difference. She said she believes the same would happen in Idaho.
"It's time for these children to be protected," she said. "I've been watching these children die for over 60 years, and are they going to be dying for another 60 to 100 years? It's just time for change."
The Food and Drug Administration this week has authorized Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15, as well as a third shot for younger children who are immunocompromised and might not respond fully to two shots. Experts are encouraging Kentucky parents to consult their pediatrician or family doctor and create a "game plan" for their kids' COVID vaccinations.
For children with certain conditions, said Ben Chandler, chief executive of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the benefits of the vaccine's protection against the coronavirus far outweigh any potential side effects, "especially if their child has asthma, diabetes or other vulnerabilities. If they have those vulnerabilities, we can assure you that their risks with COVID are dramatically greater than any risk they may have by receiving the vaccine."
The Foundation has launched High Five for Health, a campaign in English and Spanish to help address parents' vaccine-related concerns in focus groups, with the support of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky. The campaign includes five steps for parents to consider when getting a child vaccinated.
Leon Lamoreaux, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky, said he wants people to be informed and empowered when making critical health-care decisions for their families.
We believe that this public-service campaign will help to reinforce that critical message to parents and families," he said.
In a survey by Kaiser Family Foundation, many parents of children younger than 11 said they're concerned about potential unknown, long-term effects of vaccines, and more than half of parents with annual incomes of less than $50,000 voiced concerns about taking time off work to get children to vaccine appointments and help them recover from symptoms.
Chandler noted that convenience is a top priority for parents, regardless of income.
"They're considering where they schedule the appointment, whether it's at a doctor's office, a pharmacy, a school, a church, etc.," he said, "and they want it to be as easy as possible."
