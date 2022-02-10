Research Suggests Cell-Tower Radiation Harms Wildlife

A growing body of scientific studies showed electromagnetic fields from the extremely low frequencies common to power lines and radio-frequency radiation, the kind from cell towers and mobile devices, may be harmful to wildlife as well as humans.
A three-part review (Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3) of the literature recommended the federal government regulate electromagnetic radiation as pollution.
B. Blake Levitt, medical and science journalist, author of two books on electromagnetic fields and the study's co-author, said RF radiation, even at low levels, caused harm in every animal model studied, especially bees and birds.
"They depend on the earth's natural magnetic fields for orientation, migration, food-finding abilities, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance, and defense," Levitt outlined.
The telecom industry said its products and towers are safe and comply with all federal regulations for human exposure. The study authors want government regulators to create exposure standards for wildlife and plants, to designate the air as critical habitat, and then regulate electromagnetic radiation as an energetic pollutant.
Dr. Albert Manville, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a co-author of the study, said industry profits should not override environmental concerns.
"Yet the industry has proceeded, going ahead," Manville pointed out. "Now we have 5G rolling out in massive quantities, without due diligence to determine are these sources of radiation safe not only for humans but for wildlife. And the answer is, no, they are not."
Dr. Joel Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health in the School of Public Health at the University of California-Berkeley, said the problem is only going to grow.
"The industry is putting up something like 800,000 small cell sites around the country, roughly doubling or tripling the current number of cell towers," Moskowitz explained. "Our ambient levels of exposure are going to increase dramatically within the next few years."
The Yellowstone wolf population has been devastated by recent hunts in the region, and advocates for the species say another concern is trapping.
Montana wildlife commissioners set limits on wolf hunting after about two dozen were killed in recent months near Yellowstone National Park. Two were killed in Idaho this winter.
Ben Scrimshaw, associate attorney for the Northern Rockies office of Earthjustice, said the hunting season is running up against trapping and snaring in the region. Scrimshaw argued it is not just a wolf problem but a biodiversity problem, citing data from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in 2020.
"Forty-seven percent that are caught in wolf traps aren't wolves, and 57% of those animals die," Scrimshaw reported. "Both of those numbers are probably much higher. They rely on self-reporting, and they rely on the status of the animal when it was found in the trap."
Earthjustice is representing conservation and tribal groups in a lawsuit against the state of Idaho, saying recently expanded wolf hunting and snaring laws will injure and kill grizzly bears and federally protected species of Canadian lynx.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission said it expanded trapping and hunting to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock.
The recent hunts have led some in the region to call on the federal government to reconsider protected status for gray wolves.
Brooke Shifrin, wildlife conservation coordinator for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said regulators should follow the science.
"There's sort of a shift away from thoughtful, science-based management that is really calling into question to what degree can the states really be trusted to manage the species for the benefit of all," Shifrin asserted.
The winter wolf hunts drew ire from businesses near Yellowstone. Scrimshaw pointed out losing so many wolves around Yellowstone has the potential to impact the local tourism industry.
"To throw that under the bus just in the name of killing wolves for political reasons, it's really unacceptable," Scrimshaw contended. "We're talking about wolves, we're talking about the environment, we're talking about ecosystems. We're also talking about people, and I think we can't ignore that."
A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife.
House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife crossings in problem spots across the state. In Oregon, there are about 7,000 collisions with deer each year, costing Oregonians $44 million in total.
State Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, a chief sponsor of the bill, said there's broad support for wildlife crossings, including some Republican co-sponsors.
"These types of projects are not partisan," he said. "We've got Republicans and Democrats, senators and House reps on the bill already. It'll be a great bipartisan, bicameral effort and very popular. So, the enthusiasm is certainly there in this state."
There are an average 700 injuries and two deaths from wildlife collisions each year. Oregon lags far behind on crossings, at five, compared with other states in the West. California and Utah each have 50.
HB 4130 is scheduled for a public hearing today.
Zach Schwartz, Oregon program manager for the Wildlands Network, said the crossings already have proved to be effective on a stretch of highway between Bend and Sunriver.
"The Lava Butte crossing on Highway 97 saw a decrease in wildlife-vehicle collisions of about 85%," he said, "so they allow for wildlife to move much safer, they allow for drivers to drive on the highways safer, and they pay for themselves really quickly."
Tyler Dungannon, conservation coordinator for Oregon Hunters Association, said the bill is a winner for the folks he represents. He said safe crossings also improve wildlife habitat and connectivity.
"As conservationists, sportsmen and women aspire to bolster our deer, elk and other game populations for the benefit of all Oregonians," he said, "and one way to do that is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on our highways via wildlife crossing structures."
Supporters of the bill also are hopeful passing it would put the state in a better position to compete for the $350 million in federal dollars from the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, passed as part of Congress' infrastructure bill last year.
New research suggests Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction event, on par with the one that ended the age of dinosaurs, already is under way.
Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the recent findings add to a growing pile of troubling news, including projections more than a million species are likely to be lost in coming decades due to human activity.
Greenwald emphasized it is a problem because species make up ecosystems, and ecosystems provide critical services for people.
"They clean our air, they clean our water, they moderate climate, they cycle nutrients, they pollinate crops," Greenwald outlined. "As we lose more and more species, we begin to lose those ecosystem functions."
Scientists studied extinction rates for invertebrate species including snails, clams and slugs, in part because vertebrate species such as birds and mammals received the lion's share of attention in the past. Researchers contended their work answers skeptics who have argued extinctions are happening at roughly the same rates occurring as a natural part of evolution.
Habitat loss because of human activity is seen as a major driver of species loss, with climate change acting as an increasingly potent accelerant as fossil fuels continue to burn.
Greenwald noted while it is true species have gone extinct in the past, the sheer scale of species loss over such a brief time period is alarming.
"Because of all the changes that people are causing on the planet, species are now going extinct much, much, much faster," Greenwald explained. "That should be a cause for concern; essentially, we are fouling our own nest."
Researchers called for biologists to collect and document as many species as possible before they disappear. Greenwald believes conservation efforts also should be a priority. He pointed to the black-footed ferret as one example of what can be done to save species on the brink of extinction.
"We were able to find a small population in Wyoming, and now we are working to save them," Greenwald stressed. "That's what we can do as people; we can undo this. We can save species if we protect them, and we take this problem seriously."