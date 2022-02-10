Research Suggests Cell-Tower Radiation Harms Wildlife

A growing body of scientific studies showed electromagnetic fields from the extremely low frequencies common to power lines and radio-frequency radiation, the kind from cell towers and mobile devices, may be harmful to wildlife as well as humans.



A three-part review (Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3) of the literature recommended the federal government regulate electromagnetic radiation as pollution.



B. Blake Levitt, medical and science journalist, author of two books on electromagnetic fields and the study's co-author, said RF radiation, even at low levels, caused harm in every animal model studied, especially bees and birds.



"They depend on the earth's natural magnetic fields for orientation, migration, food-finding abilities, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance, and defense," Levitt outlined.



The telecom industry said its products and towers are safe and comply with all federal regulations for human exposure. The study authors want government regulators to create exposure standards for wildlife and plants, to designate the air as critical habitat, and then regulate electromagnetic radiation as an energetic pollutant.



Dr. Albert Manville, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a co-author of the study, said industry profits should not override environmental concerns.



"Yet the industry has proceeded, going ahead," Manville pointed out. "Now we have 5G rolling out in massive quantities, without due diligence to determine are these sources of radiation safe not only for humans but for wildlife. And the answer is, no, they are not."



Dr. Joel Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health in the School of Public Health at the University of California-Berkeley, said the problem is only going to grow.



"The industry is putting up something like 800,000 small cell sites around the country, roughly doubling or tripling the current number of cell towers," Moskowitz explained. "Our ambient levels of exposure are going to increase dramatically within the next few years."



A measure in the Oregon Legislature aims to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife.



House Bill 4130 would allocate $5 million for wildlife crossings in problem spots across the state. In Oregon, there are about 7,000 collisions with deer each year, costing Oregonians $44 million in total.



State Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, a chief sponsor of the bill, said there's broad support for wildlife crossings, including some Republican co-sponsors.



"These types of projects are not partisan," he said. "We've got Republicans and Democrats, senators and House reps on the bill already. It'll be a great bipartisan, bicameral effort and very popular. So, the enthusiasm is certainly there in this state."



There are an average 700 injuries and two deaths from wildlife collisions each year. Oregon lags far behind on crossings, at five, compared with other states in the West. California and Utah each have 50.



HB 4130 is scheduled for a public hearing today.



Zach Schwartz, Oregon program manager for the Wildlands Network, said the crossings already have proved to be effective on a stretch of highway between Bend and Sunriver.



"The Lava Butte crossing on Highway 97 saw a decrease in wildlife-vehicle collisions of about 85%," he said, "so they allow for wildlife to move much safer, they allow for drivers to drive on the highways safer, and they pay for themselves really quickly."



Tyler Dungannon, conservation coordinator for Oregon Hunters Association, said the bill is a winner for the folks he represents. He said safe crossings also improve wildlife habitat and connectivity.



"As conservationists, sportsmen and women aspire to bolster our deer, elk and other game populations for the benefit of all Oregonians," he said, "and one way to do that is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on our highways via wildlife crossing structures."



Supporters of the bill also are hopeful passing it would put the state in a better position to compete for the $350 million in federal dollars from the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, passed as part of Congress' infrastructure bill last year.



