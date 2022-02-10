Thursday, February 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2022
Play

A battle rages in Arizona over a 40-year-old funding cap which could cost schools millions, and the richest 1% of Ohio households pay $50,000 less a year in state taxes than 17 years ago.

2022Talks - February 10, 2022
Play

The House reaches a new deal to fund the government through mid-March, talks with Iran over nuclear weapons reach a critical juncture, and an Oscar-winning actress defends victims of violence before Congress.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Research Suggests Cell-Tower Radiation Harms Wildlife

Play

Thursday, February 10, 2022   

A growing body of scientific studies showed electromagnetic fields from the extremely low frequencies common to power lines and radio-frequency radiation, the kind from cell towers and mobile devices, may be harmful to wildlife as well as humans.

A three-part review (Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3) of the literature recommended the federal government regulate electromagnetic radiation as pollution.

B. Blake Levitt, medical and science journalist, author of two books on electromagnetic fields and the study's co-author, said RF radiation, even at low levels, caused harm in every animal model studied, especially bees and birds.

"They depend on the earth's natural magnetic fields for orientation, migration, food-finding abilities, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance, and defense," Levitt outlined.

The telecom industry said its products and towers are safe and comply with all federal regulations for human exposure. The study authors want government regulators to create exposure standards for wildlife and plants, to designate the air as critical habitat, and then regulate electromagnetic radiation as an energetic pollutant.

Dr. Albert Manville, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a co-author of the study, said industry profits should not override environmental concerns.

"Yet the industry has proceeded, going ahead," Manville pointed out. "Now we have 5G rolling out in massive quantities, without due diligence to determine are these sources of radiation safe not only for humans but for wildlife. And the answer is, no, they are not."

Dr. Joel Moskowitz, director of the Center for Family and Community Health in the School of Public Health at the University of California-Berkeley, said the problem is only going to grow.

"The industry is putting up something like 800,000 small cell sites around the country, roughly doubling or tripling the current number of cell towers," Moskowitz explained. "Our ambient levels of exposure are going to increase dramatically within the next few years."


get more stories like this via email
The Ohio Secretary of State found just 27 suspected fraudulent votes among the 6 million cast in the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Election Official: Politics are Political; Election Administration is Not

Since Election Day 2020, the integrity and accuracy of the vote has been the subject of speculation across the country, with local boards of …

Social Issues

Puppets Aim to Teach Navajo Children Tribe's Language, Culture

It was a little bit "Muppet Show," a little bit "Sesame Street" and a lot of community pride that brought about the idea for a TV series to teach Nava…

Social Issues

Fed Up MN Front-Line Workers Testify on Bonus Pay

Frontline workers from several industries shared emotional testimony yesterday as Minnesota lawmakers sought compromise on a plan to compensate them w…

Texas is preparing for its first election under new restrictions that ban election officials from helping voters navigate the mail-in voting process. (NCSBE)

Social Issues

Lawsuit: Why are Naturalized Texans Being Axed from Voter Rolls?

The Texas 2022 primary is approaching and nearly 12,000 possible voters have been flagged as potential non-citizens, prompting a lawsuit by the ACLU …

Environment

Bill Would Tap American Rescue Plan Dollars for Nursing Scholarships

Nebraska lawmakers are set to hear a measure Friday which would tap unspent federal COVID relief dollars to help address what some are calling a healt…

PacifiCorp's Jim Bridger Power Plant, southeast of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, is Wyoming's number one polluter and the nation's third biggest source of haze pollution. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Promise Lawsuit Against EPA Over Lack of Air-Pollution Enforcement

Environmental groups filed a notice of intent this week to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over the agency's failure to enforce the …

Social Issues

PA Judge Recommends Adopting GOP-Supported Congressional Map

A Pennsylvania judge is recommending the state Supreme Court adopt a congressional redistricting map vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf after passage by the …

Social Issues

Award Honors Founder of Credit Union That Serves Low-Income Southerners

By Claire Carlson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Arkansas News Service reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service C…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021