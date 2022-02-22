Report: FL Children in Jeopardy of Becoming Uninsured

A new report found Florida kids in the Children's Health Insurance Program could be at most risk of losing health coverage when the official public-health emergency for COVID-19 expires.
Researchers at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families warned millions of children could lose coverage as soon as April, when states will have to recheck eligibility for everyone enrolled in Medicaid, including kids.
Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and Research Professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy, said the decisions to make CHIP a separate program from Medicaid, and to require families to contribute to the cost, increase the challenges to keeping kids enrolled.
"For all of these reasons, we estimate today that 6.7 million children are at extremely high risk of becoming uninsured during this process," Alker reported. "As big as this number is, we actually believe this is a conservative estimate."
The report said 2.9 million children could re-enroll in public health programs if they lose coverage, but about 3.8 million would have to find other insurance coverage or become uninsured. While kids in all states are at risk of losing coverage, the report lists Florida as one of the states at highest risk, along with Georgia and Texas.
Alison Yager, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project, said she hopes Florida's leaders will jump ahead of the looming problem to ease the transitions in Florida's CHIP program, known as Florida KidCare.
"Even short gaps disrupt kids care," Yager pointed out. "If kids have unmet health needs that's going to impact their education, that's going to impact their ability to go to work. It impacts kids and families in so many ways."
While Medicaid beneficiaries age five and older are required to have their eligibility checked twice a year,
children enrolled in Florida KidCare are checked for eligibility only once a year. Yager is concerned that many families will be shocked when the relative stability that came with the public-health emergency ends.
Yager suggested the state should boost the call-center staff for the insurance programs to be more responsive.
Tricia Brooks, research professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy, said there are many things states can do to avoid coverage gaps, including moving kids into programs they are eligible for, rather than dropping them altogether.
"States should also enhance processes to follow up with enrollees via multiple communication modes, when action is required to avoid a loss of coverage," Brooks urged.
About five million Floridians are enrolled in the state's Medicaid program, most with managed-care plans.
February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids.
If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to infection, difficulty chewing and even malnutrition. Dr. Kerry Dove, a pediatric dentist in Concord and a member of the North Carolina Dental Society, said parents should brush their kid's gums along with teeth to prevent periodontal disease.
She pointed out teeth should be brushed regularly as soon as they appear in a baby's mouth.
"Even a rice-sized grain of fluoride toothpaste on the bristles of the toothbrush, when those teeth come in," said Dove, "to help keep the enamel nice and healthy and strong."
She added it's important to avoid giving kids sugary foods and juices, noting the longer a child's teeth are exposed to sugar, the higher the risk of developing cavities.
Dove said she's seen an uptick in the number of kids with cavities coming into her office this year.
"I mean, I think everyone is just in 'survival mode' right now," said Dove. "I don't know if kids are snacking more, or if dental health is getting neglected more, just because everyone is burnt out and tired."
One-third of parents say the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get dental care for their children, according to a 2021 poll by Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan.
Dove emphasized that even before the pandemic, dentists made disinfecting and sanitizing their offices a top priority.
"So, I think it's perfectly safe to keep your appointments every six months with your dental office," said Dove. "And if you have concerns about COVID before you come, let those staff know that."
One study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that dental offices, along with banks and colleges, had among the best risk-to-benefit ratios for COVID-19 transmission in a public setting.
The pandemic has exacerbated long-standing issues in Wisconsin's child care infrastructure, and experts are weighing how to restructure the system to provide equitable care for kids and fair pay for caregivers.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, half of teachers who are based in child care centers plan to leave the field in the next five years.
Alejandra Ros Pilarz, assistant professor of social work at UW-Madison, said nearly 40% of family care providers also plan to leave in the same time frame.
"Across both groups, the most common reason for wanting to leave the field, other than retirement, was to find a job with better compensation, or with more opportunity for advancement," Ros Pilarz reported.
Ros Pilarz pointed out the median wage for a center-based teacher is $13 an hour, and less than $8 an hour for a family provider. Child care centers are larger operations, while family care providers are typically smaller, local businesses.
Ros Pilarz noted the state's rural counties saw a nearly 20% decline in licensed child care providers from 2005 to 2019, and families of color and immigrant families were more likely than white families to live in child care deserts.
Anna Markowitz, assistant professor of education and information studies at the University of California Los Angeles, said teacher turnover can have a significant impact on kids' behavioral and academic development.
As she explained in a seminar to Wisconsin lawmakers Tuesday, building bonds is critical when it comes to teaching young kids.
"Children who lose out on these relationships due to teacher turnover essentially lose out on learning time, and they also may struggle to manage the emotions of that loss," Markowitz emphasized. "They lost a person they cared for, and they don't quite understand why."
Among other solutions, UW-Madison's School of Public Policy proposed supplemental earning programs for teachers who meet certain criteria, and establishing professional development and credentialing initiatives with an eye toward long-term career development.
The needs of Nevada's babies and toddlers and their parents will be front and center tomorrow at the 2022 Winter Policy Summit run by the Children's Advocacy Alliance. The virtual event runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.
Experts, lawmakers and nonprofit leaders will learn about the Prenatal to Three State Policy Roadmap.
Dr. Cynthia Osborne, executive director of the Prenatal to Three Policy Impact Center at Vanderbilt University, developed the roadmap and will be a featured speaker.
"If you can get it right in those three years, it really has lifetime benefits for the child in terms of health and economic well-being," Osborne explained. "And children who are exposed to adversity early on, it ends up having neurological and biological damage to the developing child, which also can have lifelong consequences."
The summit is one in a series of events designed to prepare for the next legislative session in 2023. Advocates are pressing the state of Nevada to extend Medicaid eligibility to low-income mothers for 12 months postpartum, instead of the current six months. They also are asking for more state funding for preventive programs like in-home visits to families with newborns.
Jamelle Nance, director of the Start Strong Prenatal to Three Initiative at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Las Vegas, said she would like the state to dedicate more funding to early investments in children and families, including ensuring access to health care and affordable child care.
"What we really want to do is make sure that families have access and can afford child care, so they can return back to work," Nance noted.
The online summit is open to the public, but you have to register ahead of time via the Alliance's website.