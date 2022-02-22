Tuesday, February 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2022
Play

Florida children are in jeopardy of becoming uninsured; the UK eases its coronavirus rules; and a proposal to move LGBTQ kids' books sparks censorship fears.

2022Talks - February 22, 2022
Play

Vladimir Putin makes a bold move in Ukraine; redistricting legal troubles continue in Ohio and North Carolina; and an anti-Trump group wants to compete with CPAC.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: FL Children in Jeopardy of Becoming Uninsured

Play

Tuesday, February 22, 2022   

A new report found Florida kids in the Children's Health Insurance Program could be at most risk of losing health coverage when the official public-health emergency for COVID-19 expires.

Researchers at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families warned millions of children could lose coverage as soon as April, when states will have to recheck eligibility for everyone enrolled in Medicaid, including kids.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and Research Professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy, said the decisions to make CHIP a separate program from Medicaid, and to require families to contribute to the cost, increase the challenges to keeping kids enrolled.

"For all of these reasons, we estimate today that 6.7 million children are at extremely high risk of becoming uninsured during this process," Alker reported. "As big as this number is, we actually believe this is a conservative estimate."

The report said 2.9 million children could re-enroll in public health programs if they lose coverage, but about 3.8 million would have to find other insurance coverage or become uninsured. While kids in all states are at risk of losing coverage, the report lists Florida as one of the states at highest risk, along with Georgia and Texas.

Alison Yager, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project, said she hopes Florida's leaders will jump ahead of the looming problem to ease the transitions in Florida's CHIP program, known as Florida KidCare.

"Even short gaps disrupt kids care," Yager pointed out. "If kids have unmet health needs that's going to impact their education, that's going to impact their ability to go to work. It impacts kids and families in so many ways."

While Medicaid beneficiaries age five and older are required to have their eligibility checked twice a year,
children enrolled in Florida KidCare are checked for eligibility only once a year. Yager is concerned that many families will be shocked when the relative stability that came with the public-health emergency ends.

Yager suggested the state should boost the call-center staff for the insurance programs to be more responsive.

Tricia Brooks, research professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy, said there are many things states can do to avoid coverage gaps, including moving kids into programs they are eligible for, rather than dropping them altogether.

"States should also enhance processes to follow up with enrollees via multiple communication modes, when action is required to avoid a loss of coverage," Brooks urged.

About five million Floridians are enrolled in the state's Medicaid program, most with managed-care plans.

Disclosure: Georgetown University Center for Children and Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In a new survey of HBCU students, 55% reported their housing situation was not secure at some point in the last year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: HBCU Students Face Obstacles to Meeting Basic Needs

The pandemic's lingering effects are being felt by some college students struggling to make it to graduation. A new report focuses on the barriers …

Social Issues

Progress on WA Police Accountability, with Refinements on Tap

A year after their passage, police accountability bills in Washington state are showing signs of success. An ACLU Washington analysis found a 62% …

Environment

Land Trust Agreement Provides Step Toward Food Justice in WA

CORRECTION: A description of this land has been changed to "land trust agreement," rather than "leased farmland." (1:19 p.m. PST, Feb 22, 2022) A 99-…

Black-led organizations say communities of color often lack access to air conditioning, as well as transportation to escape rising temperatures exacerbated by climate change. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Black History Month: Overcoming Environmental Racism in MN

As Black History Month continues, the effects of environmental injustice are being woven into conversations about the ways Black communities are left …

Social Issues

WI Legislature Poised to Pass New Election, Voting Bills

The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and …

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro, Ky., was the recipient of an AARP Community Challenge grant in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

KY Cultural Sites See Uptick in Local Interest, Visitation

Amid the pandemic, Kentuckians have shown more interest in local attractions as they stick closer to home, and museums and cultural centers say …

Social Issues

Proposal to Move LGBTQ Kids' Book Sparks Censorship Fears

Efforts to move children's and young adult books with LGBTQ content to the adult section of a Northeast Arkansas public library have some local reside…

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021