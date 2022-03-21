FDA to Regulate Synthetic Nicotine as Vaping Among KY Teens Climbs

With 2022 underway, more than 20 Minnesota cities now have local ordinances restricting or banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, and the new year will likely see another run at adopting a statewide law.



Cities like Bloomington have added new regulations, including a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products, along with a sunset of new tobacco retail licenses.



Jeanne Weigum, president of the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota, said although the federal government is taking steps to crackdown on products such as menthol, there are many flavored items appealing to teens and young adults.



"You don't find some 50-year-old guy going out and buying 'Unicorn Juice' to vape," Weigum observed. "That's not the target audience."



She predicts even more action at the local level. Last month, St. Paul enacted higher tobacco prices and banned discounts. And advocates say they will once again ask legislators for a statewide flavored tobacco ban.



Apart from industry pushback, retailers have often opposed restrictions, arguing they hurt businesses and create dangerous underground markets.



Weigum countered Minnesota has enough legal protections to thwart illegal sales. She feels even with a groundswell of local laws, there is still opportunity to create more demand for a state ban on flavored tobacco.



"I guess the questions comes up, 'Are we at critical mass on these issues?' " Weigum stated. "And, I'd like to say we are, but there are many communities across the state where there have not been these discussions."



The Association noted other barriers in 2022 include a shorter session at the State Capitol, and an election year for state lawmakers. Growing calls for tighter restrictions follow the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey. The report's authors found an 80% increase in frequent vaping among respondents compared to 2017.



MINNEAPOLIS -- The Food and Drug Administration is exploring a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes, a move tobacco-control advocates say is long overdue. They argued it shouldn't stop similar efforts in states such as Minnesota.



Supporters of the recently announced federal action acknowledged rules could take years to develop while facing expected lawsuits from the tobacco industry, which is why they want approval of a statewide bill to ban all flavored tobacco sales. Many municipalities in Minnesota have adopted their own bans.



LaTrisha Vetaw, health policy and advocacy manager at NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, said the crackdown on menthol products in Minneapolis has helped, but the industry has tried to work around it.



"A corner store can no longer sell menthol or flavored tobacco products," Vetaw explained. "But now, they've put in four clear walls inside of these stores and are calling it a tobacco shop within a corner store."



Vetaw and others calling for higher-level bans contended they would help end heavy marketing of menthol products in Black communities. Opponents, including retailers, countered a ban could have unintended consequences, including the creation of more underground markets.



The proposed state ban has seen activity in recent legislative sessions, but hasn't been able to clear all the necessary hurdles.



Republican lawmakers who are skeptical of a statewide ban said it sends mixed messages amid a push for marijuana legalization. But tobacco prevention groups, not part of the legalization effort, pointed out there are a range of health effects from smoking that need to be addressed.



Laura Smith, spokesperson for ClearWay Minnesota and Minnesotans for a Smoke Free Generation, emphasized the need to press forward.



"That's why we're continuing to work statewide and on the local level to get these life-saving policies passed, because we know they can a make a big difference towards reducing these tobacco addictions and easing disparities that many people face, especially Black Americans."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 93% of Black adults who smoke started by using menthol cigarettes.



Aside from bans, the groups say the state needs to stay committed to funding prevention efforts. Various budget proposals this spring included higher totals, with money for health equity in prevention work, but advocates stressed it still needs to be part of the final spending plan.



