PNS Daily Newscast - March 22, 2022
States take advantage of billions in federal infrastructure funds, postal workers welcome financial relief, the ACLU sues to abolish prison debt, and New Mexico decriminalizes Fentanyl test strips.

Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson, four Marines killed in an airplane crash in Norway are identified, and the White House warns private companies to brace for cyberattacks.

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

FDA to Regulate Synthetic Nicotine as Vaping Among KY Teens Climbs

Monday, March 21, 2022   

Last week President Joe Biden signed legislation that allows the Food and Drug Administration to regulate synthetic nicotine, used in vape products popular among teens.

Kentucky advocacy groups say the state's high level of vape product use among young people is setting the stage for a serious public health crisis.

E-cigarettes or vapes typically contain as much or more nicotine than traditional cigarettes, but until now manufacturers have skirted government regulations by using a synthetic version of the chemical.

Dr. Scott Bickel - assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy, and Immunology at the University of Louisville School of Medicine - explained that the nicotine and other toxic substances found in vape products can have substantial health consequences.

"Can lead to impulsivity, difficulties with brain development, and so on," said Bickel. "And then certainly the respiratory consequences of starting those things early can't be overstated."

Congress moved to give the FDA the authority to regulate synthetic nicotine in the $1.5 trillion spending bill that funds the government through September. Biden signed the legislation into law last week.

More than one in four Kentucky high schoolers use e-cigarettes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarette sales hit a record high last June, with more than 22 million units sold nationwide.

Allison Adams - vice president for policy with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky - said the experience of the coronavirus pandemic highlighted how tobacco can make individuals more susceptible to respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

She added the Commonwealth has one of the highest rates of tobacco use in the nation.

"And so knowing that we weren't coming into this pandemic as a healthy state," said Adams, "we were on a trajectory for loss and less ability to fight it off quickly and rapidly."

Adams said the state could allow local communities to make their own decisions about how tobacco products are marketed, sold and distributed at the local level to help protect the health of young people.

Hannah Abdon is a senior at Boone County High School. She said she believes her classmates have gravitated toward vape products because of heavy advertising in her community.

"On my drive to school," said Abdon, "I think I pass three different places, and these places all sell vapor products, and they have advertisements in their storefronts that I can see when I'm driving past."

Tobacco and e-cigarette industries spent more than $788,000 lobbying Kentucky lawmakers in 2020, according to state data.



Eight in 10 Nebraska voters support increasing funding for the respite care program which provides short-term help from a home health aide or adult day-care program so family caregivers can take a break. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nebraska Lawmakers Urged to Support Family Caregivers

The strain of unpaid family care-giving is pressing down hard on many Nebraska residents, according to new AARP research. Nearly half of people …

Environment

Report: Arkansas Farms Have Opportunity to Grow in Green Economy

By Laura Aka Broadcast version by Emily Scott Reporting for the WorkingNation- Arkansas News Service Collaboration Chris Isbell of Isbell Farms is a…

Social Issues

Workers: Postal Service Reform Act First Step to Shore Up Agency

Congress has passed a bill to help shore up the U.S. Postal Service, and it's now on to President Joe Biden for a signature. Amid mail slowdowns…

As Americans struggled with price increases, 25 top oil and gas companies reaped $205 billion in profits in 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Some Coloradans Want Increase in Clean-Energy Production, Not Drilling

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets, the oil and gas industry is doubling down on calls for the Biden administration …

Social Issues

Worker Shortage Hits MT Nonprofit World Hard

The country has a worker shortage - and it's leading to hard times for nonprofits. Liz Moore is the executive director of the Montana Nonprofit …

The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was more than $4.25 on Sunday, according to AAA, which is down slightly from a record high on March 11. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Clean-Energy Advocates: Fossil-Fuel Reliance Fuels Soaring Gas Prices

As Pennsylvania residents are feeling pain at the pump amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, clean-energy advocates say it is a prime example of why the …

Environment

WA Kelp Decline Bad News Culturally, Environmentally for Northwest

Kelp forests in Puget Sound play an integral role environmentally and culturally, but they're in steep decline. There are more than 20 species of …

Social Issues

WA Law Means Workers Are 'Silenced No More'

A new law in Washington state bans employers from silencing employees about illegal acts in the workplace. The Silenced No More Act - which passed …

 

