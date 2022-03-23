Wednesday, March 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
The Affordable Care Act turns twelve today, almost a teenager. Beleaguered healthcare workers bargain across the country, and lawmakers are trying new approaches to juvenile justice.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Giving Circles Provide Way for Women to Engage in Philanthropy

Wednesday, March 23, 2022   

Philanthropy groups are pointing out a big gap in donations toward groups focused on women's and girls' issues during Women's History Month this year.

According to the Women's Philanthropy Institute, less than 2% of philanthropic dollars go to such organizations, but a different model for giving could help fill the gap.

Giving circles are a collective philanthropy model where people pool their resources and decide which causes to support.

Tammy Wilhoite, co-chair of the coordinating council for the Portland-based giving circle Ninety-Nine Girlfriends, said many circles bring women together because they historically have been excluded from philanthropy.

"People who may not have ever seen themselves as somebody who could invest money in their community are being invited to say, 'Hey, come help us figure out where this money should go,' and your money makes a difference," Wilhoite explained.

Wilhoite pointed out her organization is inclusive of all women, including people who are gender nonbinary and gender-nonconforming, and trans women. She said members of the circle contribute $1,100, $1,000 of which goes into a grant pool awarded to a nonprofit each year.

Wilhoite noted Ninety-Nine Girlfriends recently allocated $90,000 to Constructing Hope, a Portland-based organization training women, people of color and formerly incarcerated individuals for jobs in the construction sector.

"It develops a diverse workforce," Wilhoite outlined. "It helps with long-term unemployment, it helps those people that are impacted by that to develop sustainable careers, it's reduced recidivism, and it's provided people to the construction industry, which never has enough participants."

Sara Lomelin, CEO of Philanthropy Together, a group supporting giving circles worldwide, said circles can be flexible with their funds and most groups are making impacts in their local communities.

"Eighty-four percent of giving circles give locally," Lomelin reported. "So we tend to support those small, grassroots, local nonprofits that are invisible to traditional philanthropy."

Lomelin added there are about 2,500 giving circles around the globe.


