Report: Elevate Youth Voices to Transform Foster-Care Experience

While Ohio trails the nation in outcomes for older youths in foster care, a new report also suggests there are reasons for hope.
According to the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio, the state is in the bottom 10% of the country on four measures of well-being for 21-year-olds who were in foster care in their teens.
Ohio's youths are less likely to finish high school, obtain a GED, get a job, or enroll in school, and more likely to be involved in the justice system.
Deanna Jones, a licensed social worker and former foster youth, said she understands the experiences of kids in care.
"As a teenager, I definitely felt unheard, undervalued, even silenced about my own situation when I was in care," Jones recounted. "And there are still those youths who do not feel heard. Youths need to be heard, and we need to show them that their voice matters."
The report pointed out Ohio has implemented major initiatives to improve outcomes, including the establishment of a Youth Ombudsman office to investigate complaints. Jones acknowledged it will provide hope for those with bad experiences in foster care.
The report also called for better data collection from youths during their time in care.
Laila-Rose Hudson, a law student at The Ohio State University and former foster youth, believes the data is sorely needed. She explained Ohio's rate of abuse in foster care is less than 1%, which she contended cannot possibly be accurate.
"Just my story alone, multiple forms of abuse across multiple different homes in 10 years," Hudson recalled. "If those numbers were accurate, I would be a statistical impossibility, so we know these numbers are flawed."
Instead of using exit interviews to learn about placement experiences, the research suggested using quarterly youth experience surveys and using the data to identify areas where further investigation is necessary. Areas of strength for Ohio in the report include measures of permanency, placement stability and a recent decline in youths aging out of care.
The Texas Freedom Network is calling for people to join a new campaign against what it calls "education censorship" across the state.
The movement, made up of more than a dozen organizations, comes after efforts by local and national politicians to limit race and LGBTQ representation in schools, as part of their own political ambitions.
The group said making education so partisan ignores children's needs.
Val Benavidez, executive director of the Texas Freedom Network, said students need policies ensuring diverse populations are represented in their school environment.
"Support students by proactively organizing on your local school boards, attending regular meetings, testifying at the state board of education," Benavidez outlined. "And letting your state representatives know that you will not tolerate politically motivated bans that attempt to silence our communities."
Benavidez pointed out the goal of the "Teach the Truth" campaign is to create communities where everyone feels included, regardless of their race or sexuality.
Texas lawmakers have passed bills in recent years restricting discussion of racial history and LGBTQ-related topics in schools.
The coalition argued removing certain books from library shelves ends up making education one-sided, and avoids the truth about tough topics in order to make some students or their parents more comfortable.
Hedreich Nichols, an educational consultant and children's book author, thinks a little discomfort is necessary for a balanced education.
"We are doing our students a disservice," Nichols contended. "Sometimes truth is uncomfortable; as a parent, I want my son to be able to face uncomfortable truths."
Ricardo Martinez, executive director of Equality Texas, said his group asked the Texas Education Agency last fall about various attempts to remove more than 800 books from schools. Some 60% centered around LGBTQ topics, 8% around race, and 13% about sex education.
Martinez sees a longer-term impact on students' mental health.
"Youth in Texas see their very humanity debated, time and time again, by those who are in charge of their safety and education," Martinez asserted.
He added books and "true history" are important in schools, and said anyone can report concerns about what's happening in their school district to the campaign's website.
Iowa's child welfare system is feeling the weight of the pandemic, with some counties in urgent need of foster-care families. At the same time, those involved with referrals say the state remains focused on reducing the cycle of trauma for the children.
Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) said regions surrounding cities such as Council Bluffs and Sioux City have the biggest gaps in foster-care placement.
Danette Morgan, pre-service training coordinator for LSI, said last year, more than 520 western Iowa children needed a foster home. She noted the pandemic has created roadblocks in families taking on more referrals. Another dilemma is the closure of some emergency shelters, which added to the uncertainty.
"Every time we move, I think it raises the questions again of, 'How long am I going to be here? What's going to happen next?' " Morgan explained. "And I think it sets the child back, maybe, as far as healing and developmentally."
While Lutheran Services calls on more households to become foster-care families, it said Iowa recognizes the importance of kinship care. Through a federal law passed in 2018, states have financial flexibility to carry out services aiming to keep at-risk children with relatives.
And there are prevention efforts to avoid removing children from their homes. Iowa's kinship care program started last year.
Morgan pointed out the program is a big help because of the extra hoops relatives or trusted family friends have to go through to become foster parents to a loved one. They are given temporary financial support while navigating the process.
"It is a long process, and it does take time," Morgan observed. "If finances were a concern to the family going through this program, then it makes it a little bit easier for them, and at the same time [it] provides a home for the child."
Meanwhile, LSI noted of the 520 children needing placement last year, roughly half the cases involved siblings. Morgan added limited availability makes it hard to keep them connected, and her team is doing its best to find homes close together.
Texas Rangers investigating reports of child sex trafficking at a shelter in Bastrop reported they did not find enough evidence to support the charges.
The Refuge, a nonprofit shelter, was created to help girls, ages 11 to 17, who had been victims of sex trafficking. But after allegations some shelter employees could be trafficking the girls, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an investigation last week.
Missy Davidson, forensic interviewer and counselor for the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center, explained such crimes are often well hidden, in part because the children involved do not self-identify as victims.
"Generally, we consider these type of victims as what we call 'compliant' victims," Davidson noted. "They're not going to tell what's happening. Either they're too scared or they're too caught up in it, and it's become their way of life. So, sometimes they don't even recognize it as something bad. It's how they are making money, it's how they are living."
According to Davidson, young people who have been trafficked are sometimes viewed with suspicion in the legal system, as they may have had drug problems or troubled home lives leading to other brushes with the law. The Texas Rangers found some evidence of nude photos being taken, but the employee involved was fired. Shelter managers said they are "deeply relieved" about the findings.
However, in Texas alone, an estimated 79,000 young people are sex-trafficking victims, a problem costing the state $6.5 billion dollars a year, caring for survivors.
Davidson pointed out officials are well aware of the trend, and acknowledged problems include building trust with teens to come forward, and helping them kick their drug addiction.
"They've learned very quickly, we don't trust law enforcement, we don't trust maybe Child Protective Services, and you know, our investigators," Davidson outlined. "They don't trust that kind of system."
She added many times, a young person faces threats of harm or even death by their pimp or traffickers if they report what is happening.
Davidson explained when taken off the street, the young person begins a multisession interview and therapy, and they are intentionally placed far from where the abuse happened. She emphasized when first rescued, they often have no money or identification, and look malnourished.
"And confused, disoriented," Davidson observed. "They may not have eye contact, are fearful of authority. Sometimes they may have luggage with them."
If you believe you are a victim of sex trafficking or know someone who is and needs immediate help, you can call 888-373-7888, and the National Human Trafficking Resource Center will find local assistance.