Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the fish.



Bob Rees, executive director of the Northwest Guides and Anglers Association, said the April 6 closure directly impacts rural communities in Oregon and Washington.



"The industry that supports us and our families really represents one of the greatest transfers of wealth from urban to rural communities," he said. "Most of our clientele come from the city. They want to come out and enjoy these beautiful rural settings along the lower Columbia River and have a chance at one of these prized salmon."



Many rural communities still are recovering from the pandemic. Rees noted that this time of year, sportfishing typically represents the only source of tourism for communities along the Columbia.



As salmon travel up the Columbia into Idaho to spawn, Rees said, four lower Snake River dams in southeast Washington turn the river into a series of warm-water reservoirs that have reduced the numbers of wild salmon to a few hundred in some years. In turn, that reduces the number of meaningful fishing days people get.



"Even though we are targeting hatchery fish only," he said, "the number of wild fish that come back to those spawning grounds directly dictates what our opportunity is to catch those hatchery fish."



U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have said they'll have an actionable plan on replacing the four lower Snake River dams by July. Rees said it's the most encouraging movement he's seen working on this issue for the past two decades, but he warned solutions will have to come quickly if salmon species are going to survive in the region.



"These fish don't have another two decades," he said, "so it needs to be something that is meaningful, and it needs to have the support of other elected delegates in the Pacific Northwest."





North Dakota is a haven for wildlife, but climate change and development threaten certain species and their habitat. Supporters of a bill in Congress say states would see much-needed investment to protect them from extinction.



North Dakota leads all other states in the number of wildlife refuges, but some species are in trouble. The northern pintail duck has declined by roughly 70% in recent decades.



Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said states often lean on hunters to fund wildlife preservation through fees. But he contended a federal proposal would keep funding consistent.



"The Recovering America's Wildlife Act finally gets the states, the territory and the tribes the money to do proactive, collaborative wildlife conservation to keep species off of the Endangered Species List," Leahy asserted.



Under the plan, North Dakota would see $15 million annually. Backers argued it would allow the state to work with private landowners to restore wetlands and protect grasslands. The Senate version, co-sponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-S.D., could get a committee vote Thursday. While the plan has bipartisan support, how the federal government should pay for it has led to divisions.



Losing more species also creates concerns for states where hunting is popular, and in North Dakota, waterfowl hunting creates about $30 million in economic activity.



John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said it goes beyond protecting the interests of sportsmen and women.



"Both the hunter and folks that just like to hike or bird watch just like knowing that there's healthy wildlife populations out there," Bradley explained. "This bill does exactly that. It's actually focused mainly on nongame species."



According to North Dakota's Wildlife Action Plan, 115 species are in need of protections through conservation efforts.



Meanwhile, the bill would commit nearly $100 million to Tribal nations and their programs to protect endangered species. Indigenous conservation leaders stressed their work is often slowed by competitive grants and the uncertainty in securing annual funding.



