Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

Play

Wednesday, April 13, 2022   

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the fish.

Bob Rees, executive director of the Northwest Guides and Anglers Association, said the April 6 closure directly impacts rural communities in Oregon and Washington.

"The industry that supports us and our families really represents one of the greatest transfers of wealth from urban to rural communities," he said. "Most of our clientele come from the city. They want to come out and enjoy these beautiful rural settings along the lower Columbia River and have a chance at one of these prized salmon."

Many rural communities still are recovering from the pandemic. Rees noted that this time of year, sportfishing typically represents the only source of tourism for communities along the Columbia.

As salmon travel up the Columbia into Idaho to spawn, Rees said, four lower Snake River dams in southeast Washington turn the river into a series of warm-water reservoirs that have reduced the numbers of wild salmon to a few hundred in some years. In turn, that reduces the number of meaningful fishing days people get.

"Even though we are targeting hatchery fish only," he said, "the number of wild fish that come back to those spawning grounds directly dictates what our opportunity is to catch those hatchery fish."

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have said they'll have an actionable plan on replacing the four lower Snake River dams by July. Rees said it's the most encouraging movement he's seen working on this issue for the past two decades, but he warned solutions will have to come quickly if salmon species are going to survive in the region.

"These fish don't have another two decades," he said, "so it needs to be something that is meaningful, and it needs to have the support of other elected delegates in the Pacific Northwest."


get more stories like this via email

Wash these well before eating! Studies have linked pesticide exposure to numerous health effects, including cancer, brain fog and endocrine disorders. (Dionisvera/Adobestock)

Environment

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Social Issues

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

Environment

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week…

An estimated 141,000 parents and 134,000 children in Ohio gained Medicaid coverage between March 2020 and last January. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Medicaid agencies are …

Environment

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

To kick off this week of action, the Husky 4 Immigrants coalition held a rally in front of the State Capitol in Hartford. (Husky 4 Immigrants)

Social Issues

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

Environment

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

Social Issues

Report: PA Funding Can Boost Academic Success Starting in Pre-K

With negotiations for Pennsylvania's budget under way, a new report unpacks the state's investment in early-childhood education. Advocates hope it …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021