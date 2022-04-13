Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the fish.
Bob Rees, executive director of the Northwest Guides and Anglers Association, said the April 6 closure directly impacts rural communities in Oregon and Washington.
"The industry that supports us and our families really represents one of the greatest transfers of wealth from urban to rural communities," he said. "Most of our clientele come from the city. They want to come out and enjoy these beautiful rural settings along the lower Columbia River and have a chance at one of these prized salmon."
Many rural communities still are recovering from the pandemic. Rees noted that this time of year, sportfishing typically represents the only source of tourism for communities along the Columbia.
As salmon travel up the Columbia into Idaho to spawn, Rees said, four lower Snake River dams in southeast Washington turn the river into a series of warm-water reservoirs that have reduced the numbers of wild salmon to a few hundred in some years. In turn, that reduces the number of meaningful fishing days people get.
"Even though we are targeting hatchery fish only," he said, "the number of wild fish that come back to those spawning grounds directly dictates what our opportunity is to catch those hatchery fish."
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have said they'll have an actionable plan on replacing the four lower Snake River dams by July. Rees said it's the most encouraging movement he's seen working on this issue for the past two decades, but he warned solutions will have to come quickly if salmon species are going to survive in the region.
"These fish don't have another two decades," he said, "so it needs to be something that is meaningful, and it needs to have the support of other elected delegates in the Pacific Northwest."
North Dakota is a haven for wildlife, but climate change and development threaten certain species and their habitat. Supporters of a bill in Congress say states would see much-needed investment to protect them from extinction.
North Dakota leads all other states in the number of wildlife refuges, but some species are in trouble. The northern pintail duck has declined by roughly 70% in recent decades.
Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said states often lean on hunters to fund wildlife preservation through fees. But he contended a federal proposal would keep funding consistent.
"The Recovering America's Wildlife Act finally gets the states, the territory and the tribes the money to do proactive, collaborative wildlife conservation to keep species off of the Endangered Species List," Leahy asserted.
Under the plan, North Dakota would see $15 million annually. Backers argued it would allow the state to work with private landowners to restore wetlands and protect grasslands. The Senate version, co-sponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-S.D., could get a committee vote Thursday. While the plan has bipartisan support, how the federal government should pay for it has led to divisions.
Losing more species also creates concerns for states where hunting is popular, and in North Dakota, waterfowl hunting creates about $30 million in economic activity.
John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said it goes beyond protecting the interests of sportsmen and women.
"Both the hunter and folks that just like to hike or bird watch just like knowing that there's healthy wildlife populations out there," Bradley explained. "This bill does exactly that. It's actually focused mainly on nongame species."
According to North Dakota's Wildlife Action Plan, 115 species are in need of protections through conservation efforts.
Meanwhile, the bill would commit nearly $100 million to Tribal nations and their programs to protect endangered species. Indigenous conservation leaders stressed their work is often slowed by competitive grants and the uncertainty in securing annual funding.
Disclosure: The National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, and Water.
Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation outlines the consequences in states such as Texas.
Texas is home to tens of thousands of native animal and plant species, plus a booming outdoor-recreation economy that's worth about $31 billion a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.
Aaron Kindle, the federation's director of sporting advocacy, called habitat loss perhaps the greatest single threat to wildlife.
"The time is now," he said. "Can't take too much more habitat loss and continue to enjoy the things we've enjoyed in the past."
The report said wildlife and plant species in the United States have lost an average of 6.5 million acres of vital habitat over the last two decades. The amounts and consequences vary by species, but the outdoor recreation industry supports almost 300,000 jobs in the Lone Star State.
As leaders in Congress consider historic investments in natural infrastructure and wildlife habitat, the report urged hunters and anglers to take the lead and use their own knowledge from the field to speak out about the issues of wildlife and habitat losses. Kindle said the report is a call to these groups to get engaged and advocate.
"Hunters and anglers, the ones who go out and pursue those species, are the ones who are appropriate for finding the solutions, advocating for the solutions; talking to members of Congress and getting this stuff happening," he said.
The report cited the America the Beautiful Initiative and the Recovering America's Wildlife Act as strategies to conserve, connect and restore 30% of public lands and water by 2030. Kindle said it's important to give game and fish species the room to stabilize and recover.
"When you have a healthy river with vegetation on both sides, it provides habitat, but it also slows floodwaters," he said. "It cleans the water before it gets to a human drinking-water source."
The report said energy development, and development as towns and cities expand, are making the situation worse. It said ultimately, lost habitat jeopardizes the survival of sporting traditions such as hunting and fishing - which in turn affects the mostly rural communities that depend on them.
Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water.
Oregon state lawmakers have crossed the political divide, coming together to ask for funding of wildlife crossings from Congress's infrastructure law.
In the 2022 session, the Oregon Legislature approved $7 million for structures to improve wildlife's ability to make it across roads.
Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, sent a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission, requesting an additional $10 million from the bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. The letter received signatures from half the state's representatives and senators.
"It's not a very partisan issue," Helm pointed out. "It's a problem that needs fixing, and the results are good for people, and they're good for animals."
Oregon is far behind other states in terms of wildlife crossings. The state only has five, compared to states like Colorado, with 69, and California and Utah, with 50 each. Helm said Oregon is similar to those states, with wildlife moving in large herds across the landscape, and the crossings have proved to be successful elsewhere.
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, was part of a work group Helm formed last year to identify projects across Oregon ready for funding. He signed the letter requesting federal money for crossings, saying the issue transcends the political as well as the urban-rural divide in the state.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Helm and our stakeholders so that we can implement the piece of legislation and get some wildlife crossings," Smith stated. "And catch Oregon up with the rest of the Western states that have already made these investments."
Smith added with people driving less due to increased fuel prices, securing funding wherever possible is important for the projects. Wildlife crossings have proved to reduce collisions by at least 80%.
Wildlife crossings have proved to reduce collisions by at least 80%.