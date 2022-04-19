Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Play

Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Play

Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
Study: Vote-by-Mail Promotes Equity, Reduces Racial Gap in Voting

Play

Tuesday, April 19, 2022   

The pandemic changed the way we vote in California, and some reforms made voting patterns more equitable, while others did not, according to a new study from the Public Policy Institute of California.

The decision to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters narrowed the gap between groups often turning out in force, such as non-Hispanic white voters and older people, and those who are underrepresented, often people of color and younger voters.

Eric McGhee, senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California and the report's co-author, said concerns about voter suppression are overblown.

"When you mail everybody a ballot, you get basically the same number of people turning out to vote," McGhee pointed out. "You're not suppressing one side's vote versus the other. There's no evidence that it alters election outcomes. And there wasn't even a gap in opinions about mail-in voting until the 2020 election."

Deep blue Oregon and deep red Utah have been mailing ballots to all registered voters for years with very few irregularities and no partisan effect.

However, in the context of a primary, the study found mailing every voter a ballot actually worsened the turnout gap.

McGhee noted while it elevated everybody's turnout, it raised turnout for white voters and seniors even more.

"So in a primary election context, it can't be just sort of a 'rising tide lifts all ships' kind of thing," McGhee contended. "It has to be more of a targeted deliberate effort to bring out the vote of underrepresented communities."

In recent years, many counties have embraced the Voting Rights Act, which allowed them to open regional vote centers to allow for more early voting while closing down some local polling places.

McGhee reported it actually widened the turnout gap because it caused significant voter confusion, especially among neighborhoods of color and young voters.

"So what we recommended was to consider maybe doing less consolidation," McGhee urged. "Or to do better outreach, to communicate the change to voters so that they're more aware of it."

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Maryland lawmakers recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act. It commits the state to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 60% by 2031, expand clean energy use, and invest in underserved communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

 

