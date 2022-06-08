Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of the national March for Our Lives protest, with similar actions in cities across the state and country this weekend.
Randy Harrison, vice president of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said the goal is to push lawmakers to take up new gun-safety measures.
"For far too long," he said, "children and educators - and the families of those children and educators - have been on the receiving end of the gun violence."
In July, Indiana will enact a controversial law allowing people to carry handguns without a permit. It'll still be illegal for folks who previously were barred from carrying a handgun to do so come July 1 - although gun-safety advocates have contended the permitting process is essential to catching those people early. At least 24 other states have adopted similar policies.
According to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, Indiana's gun death rate increased by 78% from 2011 to 2020, more than double the pace of the national average in the same time period. Harrison, a high-school government teacher from Anderson, said the protests aren't anti-Second Amendment.
"It's promoting ways to keep all of us safe," he said, "and yes, it could include mental-health policies and things like that, but I think it's got to be a conglomerate of policies that focus on this issue."
The last national March for Our Lives event was held in 2018, and this year's action comes just weeks after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead. The Everytown report said guns are the leading cause of death among Hoosier children and teens, ending an average of 110 lives each year.
More than 300 marches are set for this weekend, including dozens in California, all calling on Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of an onslaught of mass shootings.
Advocates are calling for a federal ban on assault weapons, a national gun and ammunition licensing system, a law to raise the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21, and a national "red flag" law.
University of California Berkeley sophomore Shaadi Ahmadzadeh is helping organize the rally in front of the Los Angeles City Hall. She said young people need to vote, but also speak out at every opportunity.
"Consistency with making your voice heard at every level of government is important," she said. "Reach out to teachers, teachers' unions, principals, administrators, PTA moms, student council, because every little bit of action, no matter how small or how large, is a lifesaver."
Other gun-safety proposals include a national gun buy-back and disposal program and more investment in suicide-prevention efforts.
Opponents of stricter gun laws have said they violate the rights of law-abiding gun owners and would do little to stem the violence. Some have proposed to arm more teachers and post more police officers at schools.
Ahmadzadeh pointed to the failures in Uvalde, Texas, that led law enforcement to stand outside the door of an elementary school for more than an hour as 19 children and two teachers perished. She said it's better to reach troubled kids before they turn to violence.
"Why arm teachers," she said, "when you can arm schools with psychologists? My high school had a part-time psychologist for about 1,200 kids. She was only there Friday mornings. And that was one of the good schools."
A list of events is online at MarchForOurLives.com.
Connecticut members of Congress and gun-violence prevention advocates held a Tuesday news conference, calling for legislative action one week after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Texas.
U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both D-Conn., said they've spoken throughout the weekend with Republican lawmakers, trying to find common ground on gun-safety reform. Since the Uvalde tragedy, Murphy said, he's heard more colleagues express interest in changes to gun laws and support for mental-health services than at any point since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut nearly 10 years ago.
"We are going to work, every single minute of every single day, over the course of this week and next week, to try to get enough of our Republican colleagues to 'yes'." Murphy said. "I hope they are moved by what they have witnessed in the way that the rest of this country has been moved."
On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee will attempt to advance a series of gun-safety measures known as the
"Protecting Our Kids Act." Those policies include raising the purchasing age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, and requiring background checks on all gun sales.
Po Murray is co-founder of the Newtown Action Alliance and was a neighbor of the Sandy Hook gunman who shot and killed 26 people, a majority of whom were elementary-school children. After the latest tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, she said, she think Americans will no longer tolerate federal inaction.
"A decade after Sandy Hook, mass shootings have skyrocketed and gun deaths have increased by 30%. It's unacceptable," she said. "It's not too late for congressional Republicans to act. They have an opportunity to join the right side of history. The time is now for them to act."
Murphy and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, had a virtual meeting scheduled Tuesday to discuss a basic framework for gun-reform legislation that could receive enough bipartisan support to surpass the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Background-check loopholes and red-flag laws were among the expected topics.
Teachers, faith leaders and parents gathered Tuesday outside the Austin office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. They're demanding action on gun safety as part of a new "Enough is Enough" campaign by the American Federation of Teachers.
An expert in violence prevention said school leaders are reporting that the past year has been their hardest, both for behavioral problems and mental-health concerns. Beverly Kingston, executive director of the University of Colorado's Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence, said huge social stressors have created a perfect storm. They include uncertainties around COVID-19, concerns about natural disasters and climate change, the increasing polarization of society and domestic terrorism.
"There are so many answers, and so many solutions, and we are failing to put those into place," she said. "We're failing to understand what those all are as a nation, and we're failing to put those things that we can do into place."
The AFT campaign paints gun violence as a public-health issue - with not only psychological effects on kids, teachers and families, but medical consequences that strain the healthcare system.
Kingston, who has studied school shootings for decades, said research-backed solutions for decreasing school violence often lack the funds to be implemented. For example, she said, a middle-school bullying-prevention program could have helped the 18-year-old who killed 19 students and two teachers last week in Uvalde.
"If we want this violence to end, we need to be investing significant resources - I really think billions of dollars, not millions of dollars, billions of dollars," she said. "It's not a quick fix."
The reality, said Kingston, is the "horse is out of the barn" - meaning there are millions of guns in the hands of Americans and lawmakers still are stuck at policy-level discussions, rather than focusing on the motivations for why young men buy weapons for nefarious reasons.
"So, even with the very best policy, it's likely that someone could still access a gun if they wanted to," she said, "but we can make it harder - and making it harder does seem to work."
The Uvalde massacre marked the 213th mass shooting and the 27th school shooting so far this year, according to the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence.
