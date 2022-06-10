Gun Safety Focus of Charleston "March for Our Lives" Rally

After the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, New Hampshire students are taking to the streets to advocate for stricter gun laws in the state.



Groups are also urging Gov. Chris Sununu to veto two gun-related bills headed to his desk. One would prohibit the State of New Hampshire, municipalities and schools from enforcing or cooperating with federal gun regulations unless they are also in state law.



Aarika Roy, organizer of the Nashua March for Our Lives rally and a sophomore at Nashua High School North, thinks it is time for lawmakers to take action against gun violence.



"To me personally, and just to most students in general, it's important for us to raise the gun-owning age from 18 to 21," Roy asserted. "And just to enact stricter policies, and enact background checks and whatnot."



The second controversial bill on Sununu's desk would remove a ban on carrying loaded guns on snowmobiles and off-highway recreational vehicles.



Saturday's protest will start at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Nashua, with a march to Greeley Park. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Rep. Laura Telerski, D-Hillsborough, and local students will take the stage for remarks.



New Hampshire ranks 42nd in the U.S. for gun-law strength, and the state sees an average of 143 firearm deaths per year, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety. Roy emphasized the importance of the issue to the youngest Granite Staters.



"If students as young as five years old are getting shot in a school, we as high schoolers, the next generation, we can't stand to have this happening," Roy asserted. "Because if things don't stop right now, if things aren't changed right now, it's just going to keep going on."



Democratic lawmakers in the General Court tried last week to pass a bill requiring background checks on all gun sales, not just those at licensed retailers, but it was blocked by the Republican majorities. The Nashua rally is one of hundreds happening this weekend across the country in the wake of the Texas shooting.



References: House Bill 1178 2022

House Bill 1636 2022

Event information March for Our Lives 2022

Gun violence data Everytown for Gun Safety 2022



get more stories like this via email



This Saturday, groups across the country are taking to the streets to call for federal legislation to prevent gun violence, in the wake of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



Educators and nurses unions in Massachusetts are standing in solidarity with "March for Our Lives," the group organizing this weekend's protests.



Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and an intensive care nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital, thinks a good place to start would be a ban on assault weapons.



"People are taking to the streets and professional organizations are coming out and saying, 'There are real actions we can take to keep children and people safe. Let's do it, and they have to go beyond some red-flag laws,' " Murphy emphasized.



Some lawmakers in Congress are already getting the message, with the House passing a bill largely along party lines to raise the age for purchasing firearms from 18 to 21, ban ghost guns and require safe storage of firearms, among other measures. Republicans are largely opposed to the legislation, and the Senate continues to work on a bipartisan compromise bill.



Massachusetts ranks 4th in the U.S. for its strong gun-safety laws, but the annual average for gun deaths in the state is 255, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety.



Murphy argued more needs to be done to repair the harm gun violence does to communities.



"You know, this is a public health issue, and we have to do everything possible to study gun violence and the effects on families and communities," Murphy stressed. "That would be an important place to start."



She urged lawmakers not to wait for more tragic incidents to occur before taking national action. At least nine March for Our Lives rallies are taking place in Massachusetts alone this Saturday, in Amherst, Boston, Ipswich and more.



References: Event information March for Our Lives 2022

House Resolution 7910 2022

Gun violence information Everytown For Gun Safety 2022



get more stories like this via email

