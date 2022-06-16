Report Examines Needs, Well-being of BIPOC Youth in ND

North Dakota is seeing more diversity within its youth population, but researchers say they face a tougher road in securing a brighter future. A new report details these outcomes and how they were shaped.
get more stories like this via email
According to Kids Count, a research arm of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, nearly one in four children in North Dakota is a person of color. However, because of discriminatory policies in such areas as housing, their families are less likely to achieve economic security.
Kids Count regional Coordinator Xanna Burg said these decisions, made decades ago, still have repercussions today.
"It made it harder for families of color to qualify for loans to purchase a home," she said, "and when we think about kind of the legacy that that racist policy had on today, we see disparities in home-ownership rates. "
North Dakota has the third-lowest rate of childhood poverty, but when measured by race, it has the highest poverty rates for Native American and Black children. The report authors recommended more energy investments in tribal areas to reduce utility costs, as well as boosting the minimum wage.
Burg acknowledged these aims might be hard with a conservative legislature, but said recent victories provide hope. She pointed to passage of a bill updating Native American history curriculum, and noted that having a more culturally relevant education helps Indigenous students succeed.
Burg said there are disparities in health outcomes as well, including access to prenatal care early in a pregnancy.
"We really see some of the lower rates for American Indian families," she said, "and when we think about some of the history, the federal government had this trust responsibility to provide health care. Unfortunately, the Indian Health Service is chronically underfunded."
The report recommended the federal government fund the Indian Health Service at the same per-person rate as Medicaid. It also called on the state to ensure all children eligible for Medicaid are enrolled. North Dakota is second-last in the nation for Medicaid participation among children, at 83%.
Connecticut parents can apply for the state Child Tax Rebate through July 31. Anti-poverty advocates say the money will serve as additional relief for families struggling with pandemic and inflation challenges.
get more stories like this via email
State residents with kids 18 years old or younger can apply for the tax rebate, which was created as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Families within a certain income threshold can receive up to $250 per child for three kids, a maximum of $750.
Deb Polun, executive director of the Connecticut Association for Community Action, said everything is more costly right now, and emphasized putting money back in the pockets of low-income people is critical.
"Even though we have raised minimum wage here in Connecticut, it's still not quite enough to help people meet their daily needs," Polun observed. "This will really help people clothe and feed and house their families."
The checks will be mailed directly to people's homes, likely around late August through mid-September. Residents can apply online and will need to share their current address, Social Security number and their adjusted gross income as listed on their 2021 tax form.
The Child Tax Rebate, a one-time program for 2022, was modeled after the success of the federal Advance Child Tax Credit, which provided monthly payments of up to $300 per child to families last year.
Elizabeth Fraser, policy director for the Connecticut Association for Human Services, said she hopes to see Connecticut make the tax rebate permanent.
"Raising children in Connecticut is expensive," Fraser contended. "It is very hopeful that the Legislature and our governor are realizing that and are really working to mitigate, in some small way, the cost of raising a family in Connecticut."
Research estimates the advanced Child Tax Credit reduced poverty by close to 30%.
Connecticut residents who need assistance applying for the rebate can find a list of organizations offering support statewide on the 211 website.
Child-welfare services in Oregon will no longer use an algorithm which helped social workers decide which families to investigate.
get more stories like this via email
The Oregon Department of Human Services made the announcement after The Associated Press investigated a discriminatory algorithm used in Pennsylvania, which inspired the state to use a similar tool.
In discontinuing the technology, Oregon officials cited their desire to reduce disparities when determining which families should be investigated for abuse or neglect.
Lia Holland, Portland-based campaigns and communications director for the digital rights group Fight for the Future, said governments must understand the effects of their actions.
"The way that they work and have applied to communities of color throughout this country has been incredibly harmful," Holland asserted. "And has really shown that these algorithms need much more scrutiny before they are being used in these life-altering decisions that our government and institutions are making."
Holland pointed out algorithms often are trained on racially biased data, making their results discriminatory toward people of color. She noted the technology has been used in schools and for predictive policing models.
The Department of Human Services said it will stop using the algorithm at the end of June.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has been among the loudest critics of the technology and is the sponsor of a bill to bring more transparency and oversight to the sector.
Holland added federal data privacy protections would offer more safety on the use of data collected from our daily lives.
"Congress could take and should take drastic action to rein in these sorts of abuses," Holland argued. "And the data that these algorithms are using to discriminate against us in the first place."
Holland believes the country should take a step back and evaluate how we are using and trusting algorithmic technology, especially given the consequences.
"Children of color aren't guinea pigs for these big tech companies to test out their new software on," Holland stressed.
Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning.
get more stories like this via email
The percentage of Pennsylvania kids with high lead levels is among the nation's worst, twice the national average. Part of that is connected to the state's old housing stock, with 70% of homes being built before 1978, when consumer-use of lead-based paint was banned.
Colleen McCauley, co-chair of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project, said the campaign's main priority is getting funds that will help remove deteriorated lead paint from homes.
"The tragedy of lead-paint poisoning is that it robs kids of their intellect," said McCauley. "It can cause irreversible brain damage for kids. We have a solution. It's preventable. We're doing this because we are talking about babies."
In the short term, McCauley said the campaign is requesting $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Last month, state lawmakers secured $10 million to go toward lead remediation.
She said the campaign is meeting with 40 key lawmakers to talk to them about lead poisoning and seek their support on moving legislation forward. Lead remediation has strong bipartisan support with no evident or organized opposition.
An estimated 7,000 children test positive for lead every year - although that is likely a significant undercount, as the state only tests 20% of that population.
That's why state Sen. Lisa Baker - R-Luzerne - has introduced a bill that would ensure all pregnant women and children in the state receive blood tests for lead poisoning.
"Part of our bill," said Baker, "would require the Department of Health to conduct a public health information campaign to inform young parents and physicians about the testing requirements."
The public health campaign would also target homeowners and landlords. The bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously last year.
Baker said she anticipates the Senate Appropriations Committee will take up the bill as it returns to session this month.