Report Examines Needs, Well-being of BIPOC Youth in ND

North Dakota is seeing more diversity within its youth population, but researchers say they face a tougher road in securing a brighter future. A new report details these outcomes and how they were shaped.



According to Kids Count, a research arm of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, nearly one in four children in North Dakota is a person of color. However, because of discriminatory policies in such areas as housing, their families are less likely to achieve economic security.



Kids Count regional Coordinator Xanna Burg said these decisions, made decades ago, still have repercussions today.



"It made it harder for families of color to qualify for loans to purchase a home," she said, "and when we think about kind of the legacy that that racist policy had on today, we see disparities in home-ownership rates. "



North Dakota has the third-lowest rate of childhood poverty, but when measured by race, it has the highest poverty rates for Native American and Black children. The report authors recommended more energy investments in tribal areas to reduce utility costs, as well as boosting the minimum wage.



Burg acknowledged these aims might be hard with a conservative legislature, but said recent victories provide hope. She pointed to passage of a bill updating Native American history curriculum, and noted that having a more culturally relevant education helps Indigenous students succeed.



Burg said there are disparities in health outcomes as well, including access to prenatal care early in a pregnancy.



"We really see some of the lower rates for American Indian families," she said, "and when we think about some of the history, the federal government had this trust responsibility to provide health care. Unfortunately, the Indian Health Service is chronically underfunded."



The report recommended the federal government fund the Indian Health Service at the same per-person rate as Medicaid. It also called on the state to ensure all children eligible for Medicaid are enrolled. North Dakota is second-last in the nation for Medicaid participation among children, at 83%.



Child-welfare services in Oregon will no longer use an algorithm which helped social workers decide which families to investigate.



The Oregon Department of Human Services made the announcement after The Associated Press investigated a discriminatory algorithm used in Pennsylvania, which inspired the state to use a similar tool.



In discontinuing the technology, Oregon officials cited their desire to reduce disparities when determining which families should be investigated for abuse or neglect.



Lia Holland, Portland-based campaigns and communications director for the digital rights group Fight for the Future, said governments must understand the effects of their actions.



"The way that they work and have applied to communities of color throughout this country has been incredibly harmful," Holland asserted. "And has really shown that these algorithms need much more scrutiny before they are being used in these life-altering decisions that our government and institutions are making."



Holland pointed out algorithms often are trained on racially biased data, making their results discriminatory toward people of color. She noted the technology has been used in schools and for predictive policing models.



The Department of Human Services said it will stop using the algorithm at the end of June.



Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has been among the loudest critics of the technology and is the sponsor of a bill to bring more transparency and oversight to the sector.



Holland added federal data privacy protections would offer more safety on the use of data collected from our daily lives.



"Congress could take and should take drastic action to rein in these sorts of abuses," Holland argued. "And the data that these algorithms are using to discriminate against us in the first place."



Holland believes the country should take a step back and evaluate how we are using and trusting algorithmic technology, especially given the consequences.



"Children of color aren't guinea pigs for these big tech companies to test out their new software on," Holland stressed.



