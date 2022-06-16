Thursday, June 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 16, 2022
Play

CT diesel price hike coming in July; As Birmingham fights flooding a new report highlights how federal dollars can help; an update on needs and well-being of BIPOC youth in ND.

2022Talks - June 16, 2022
Play

The Fed makes a bold move to stifle inflation; a Mexican-born Republican flips a South Texas seat; and President Joe Biden signs an executive order to protect LGBTQ+ youths.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report Examines Needs, Well-being of BIPOC Youth in ND

Play

Thursday, June 16, 2022   

North Dakota is seeing more diversity within its youth population, but researchers say they face a tougher road in securing a brighter future. A new report details these outcomes and how they were shaped.

According to Kids Count, a research arm of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, nearly one in four children in North Dakota is a person of color. However, because of discriminatory policies in such areas as housing, their families are less likely to achieve economic security.

Kids Count regional Coordinator Xanna Burg said these decisions, made decades ago, still have repercussions today.

"It made it harder for families of color to qualify for loans to purchase a home," she said, "and when we think about kind of the legacy that that racist policy had on today, we see disparities in home-ownership rates. "

North Dakota has the third-lowest rate of childhood poverty, but when measured by race, it has the highest poverty rates for Native American and Black children. The report authors recommended more energy investments in tribal areas to reduce utility costs, as well as boosting the minimum wage.

Burg acknowledged these aims might be hard with a conservative legislature, but said recent victories provide hope. She pointed to passage of a bill updating Native American history curriculum, and noted that having a more culturally relevant education helps Indigenous students succeed.

Burg said there are disparities in health outcomes as well, including access to prenatal care early in a pregnancy.

"We really see some of the lower rates for American Indian families," she said, "and when we think about some of the history, the federal government had this trust responsibility to provide health care. Unfortunately, the Indian Health Service is chronically underfunded."

The report recommended the federal government fund the Indian Health Service at the same per-person rate as Medicaid. It also called on the state to ensure all children eligible for Medicaid are enrolled. North Dakota is second-last in the nation for Medicaid participation among children, at 83%.


get more stories like this via email
The Granite Reef Underground Water Storage Project near Mesa is Arizona's largest water-banking facility. (SRP)

Environment

Once-Obscure AZ Water Bank to Allocate "Surplus" Water Supplies

Two decades of extreme drought have put a squeeze on Arizona's water supply, but a once-obscure state agency could soon be at the forefront of …

Social Issues

New MN Law Expands Immigration Protections for At-Risk Youth

Minnesota has joined several states in raising the age limit for young immigrants who have escaped trauma to receive legal protections in the United S…

Social Issues

Power Politics: Incumbent Triumphs Despite Opposition from Utility

Nevada saw a landslide victory in its Democratic primary this week for a state lawmaker who says she was targeted by Southwest Gas and other groups fo…

Members of the white supremacist group arrested in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend included people from around the country. (Feng Yu/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Thwarted Attack on ID Pride Tip of Ramped-Up Extremist Activity

The arrests of 31 white supremacists outside of a Pride festival in North Idaho shook the country over the weekend. It's only part of a larger uptick …

Social Issues

Report Debunks Claims of Increase in Juvenile Crime Rates

From Fox News to The New York Times, media coverage over the past few years has sounded the alarm about a purported increase in violent crime among …

Loss of rural populations to urban centers has caused many hospitals in Nebraska to reconfigure their budgets. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Keys to Keeping Nebraska's Rural Hospital Doors Open

Without federal intervention, a new report warns, rural hospitals across the United States, including many in Nebraska, could be forced to reduce …

Environment

CT Diesel Price Hike Coming in July

Connecticut residents can expect to see a sharp increase in diesel fuel prices starting July 1, and trucking companies say it will be passed on to …

Social Issues

Getting Creative to Fix Affordable Housing Issues in Rural Iowa

Higher mortgage rates and skyrocketing rents have fueled the nation's housing crisis. In states like Iowa, rural communities deal with the same …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021