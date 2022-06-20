Tuesday, June 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 21, 2022
Play

Calif. mulls regulating for-profit health industry mergers, states will face a tangled web of abortion laws post-Roe, and advocates want air pollution's effects to factor in N. Carolina's permitting process.

2022Talks - June 21, 2022
Play

Primary elections with Trump-backed candidates are in focus, President Biden mulls gas rebate cards and a gas tax break, and as the nation marks Juneteenth, the exploitation of incarcerated workers is highlighted.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Losing a Caregiver to COVID: Helping Kids Grieve

Play

Monday, June 20, 2022   

Roughly 200,000 children in the U.S. have lost a caregiver to COVID-19. In South Dakota, mental-health experts say these cases can have added complications as kids grieve, and a range of support is needed for a strong emotional recovery.

Nikki Eining is therapist with Avera Behavioral Health and board member for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment. She said loss of a biological parent falls under the scope of Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Eining explained it can affect the child's development, because they lost a relationship that's difficult to replace.

"I might not be receiving that nurturing piece from that caregiver anymore," said Eining, "when I've developed that bond to that caregiver as an infant or a toddler, or even an early elementary-aged youth."

With social-distancing requirements, the child may have not had a chance to say goodbye, and those rules may have kept their support system at bay during the mourning phase.

Eining said that's why it's important for adults in their lives to help build new trusted relationships that offer a sense of bonding. That involvement can come from outside the home, including neighbors, teachers and coaches.

Maureen Murray, director of mental health and prevention services with Youth and Family Services in Rapid City, said her office has responded to a handful of these cases.

She said in situations where a child has to suddenly adapt to a new environment, that can extend the grieving even longer.

"A move, a different school system, loss of friends," said Murray, "even if the surviving parent is struggling with their own grief and is not there emotionally for the child."

She said it's dangerous to assume all kids are resilient, noting some will not show how much they're struggling emotionally.

Murray said providing safe spaces for them to talk when they are ready is important, while adding therapy, such as individual sessions or grief camps can help.



Disclosure: Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Estimates from Deloitte Consulting suggested expanding free school meals over the summer permanently would boost graduation numbers in the United States by more than 80,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

Health and Wellness

With Roe's Potential End, WI Faces Tangled Web of Abortion Laws

By Phoebe Petrovic for Wisconsin Watch.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Wisconsin News Connection reporting for Wisconsin Watch-Public News Serv…

Social Issues

Vocational-Tech High Schools Could Help Lower TN Dropout Rate

Tennessee high school graduation rates have been declining over the past few years, and some experts believe providing more opportunities for …

Cyanobacteria and green algae often look similar, like green scum on the water's surface, sometimes compared to green paint. (mivod/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Great Lakes Department Official: Watch Out for Algal Blooms

Reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in Michigan in recent years, and state officials have tips on how to keep an eye out for them…

Health and Wellness

Mental-Health Program Provides Alternative to Emergency-Room Boarding

On a given day in Massachusetts, more than 100 children and teenagers are brought to hospital emergency rooms because they're facing a mental-health …

Research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found air pollution emitted by livestock waste and fertilizer application across the United States contributes significantly to premature deaths in nearby communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Push to Weigh Cumulative Impacts of Air Pollution in NC Permitting Process

Environmental groups are pushing for changes to North Carolina's industry-permitting process, which they say does not account for the cumulative …

Health and Wellness

CA Hearing Tomorrow on Regulating For-Profit Health Industry Mergers

Health industry mergers are a major driver of high health care costs, and now, California lawmakers are considering a bill to regulate more of these …

Social Issues

Promoting Homeownership as Means to Financial Freedom

There's been little change in the homeownership rate for Black families in 50 years, so some lenders are rethinking their practices to make buying a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021