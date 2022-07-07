Thursday, July 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2022
Play

Mental health advocates urge people not to lump their cause in with mass shootings, California's aid-in-dying law gets a court hearing tomorrow, and Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to testify.

2022Talks - July 7, 2022
Play

The Biden Administration defends DACA in court, a South Carolina Republican vows to fight a Georgia subpoena, and the White House announces sweeping changes to the federal student loan program.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Mental-Health Advocates: Don't Lump Our Cause In with Mass Shootings

Play

Thursday, July 7, 2022   

The U.S. is trying to cope with another mass shooting after several people were killed at a holiday parade in Illinois this week. In Iowa, mental-health advocates want to stress the need for the public debate to avoid common misconceptions.

The recent wave of mass shootings has renewed calls for stricter gun laws, while opponents of that approach often focus on mental-health concerns.

Peggy Hubbert is the executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. She said people who consistently tie mental health to mass shootings are obscuring the facts.

"People with serious mental illness," said Hubbert, "are much more likely to be the victim of violence than to be the perpetrators of it."

The motive behind Monday's shooting hasn't been fully established. But Huppert said common themes from past attacks - such as racism - aren't mental illnesses with a simple diagnosis.

NAMI says while support for more mental-health treatment is welcome, it shouldn't get in the way of common-sense reforms that promote gun safety.

Huppert also said she sees a mental health component that she said should get more attention - that these attacks create the potential for survivors, community members and the public at large to deal with trauma afterwards.

"When you enter a movie theatre, or grocery store or a church," said Hubbert, "you immediately scan to see where the exits are. And kids are thinking the same thing, because they're having active shooter drills in school."

As for added mental-health support, Huppert said there have been examples of improvements, including programs on college campuses. But she acknowledged that provider shortages in states like Iowa.

Congress recently approved the Safer Communities Act, which includes some bipartisan gun-control measures, along with mental-health funding. However, some advocates say the plan needs tougher provisions on gun regulation.



Disclosure: NAMI Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Mosier is a small Oregon town in the Columbia River Gorge with a population of about 700, according to the 2020 Census. (Ian Poellet)

Social Issues

Small OR Town Among Recipients of AARP Project Grant

AARP has selected six projects in Oregon to receive funds for its Community Challenge grant program. The largest grant, $20,000, is going to a …

Environment

NY Communities Still Face Flood Damages, Call for Bipartisan Climate Bill

The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June to October, and environmental groups are urging Congress to advance a bill which would require …

Health and Wellness

Post Roe: MN Jewish Groups Voice Support for Reproductive Rights

In mid-July, several groups will hold an abortion access rally in Minnesota. They include Jewish-led organizations, who say much of their community …

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, roughly 2.2 million Americans currently work in the clean-energy sector. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Virginia Elected Officials Call on U.S. Senate to Pass Climate Actions

A coalition of elected officials from Virginia has joined a group of more than 565 elected leaders asking the federal government to accelerate the nat…

Environment

Hearings Offer Chance to Comment on Duke Energy's Carbon Plan

A series of in-person hearings across the state in the coming weeks will give North Carolinians a chance for input on a proposal by Duke Energy to cut…

Research shows just 5% of power plants are responsible for 73% of the planet's emissions of carbon dioxide. (Adobe stock)

Environment

Experts: Incentives for Renewables Even More Critical

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at the center of the Supreme Court's recent decision to curb the ability of the Environmental Prot…

Environment

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-…

Health and Wellness

Federal Bill Offers Peer Support to Military Sexual-Assault Survivors

Bipartisan federal legislation introduced this week would provide more personalized mental health services to survivors of military sexual assault and…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021