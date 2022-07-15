Friday, July 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2022
Foreclosure prevention advocates seek to address Minnesota's racial housing gap, a Missouri group warns rental units are becoming unaffordable, and will MAGA election deniers upend the midterm elections?

2022Talks - July 15, 2022
A Senate bill allowing abortion patients to cross state lines stalls, experts say the end of Roe could affect other precedents, and a House bill would monitor white supremacy in the military and police forces.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
Report: IN Ranks Third in Nation for Black Homicide Victimization Rate

Friday, July 15, 2022   

More than 200 Black Hoosiers lost their lives to homicide in 2019, and a new report reveals the state has one of the highest overall rates of Black homicide victims in the nation.

Based on federal crime data, the study found the 2019 Black homicide victimization rate in Indiana was nearly 29 homicides per 100,000 Black residents, which is the country's third-highest rate.

Josh Sugarmann, executive director of the Violence Policy Center, which issued the report, said most of the states with high rankings share a common thread.

"They have limited gun violence prevention laws in the state itself, and often rely solely, or nearly solely, on federal standards," Sugarmann explained. "This is the case with Indiana, which has virtually no controls beyond the federal statutes."

The study only includes data up to 2019, the most recent year such federal crime statistics are available. The raw data is supplied to the federal government by local law enforcement agencies. And while the report's authors pointed out the study includes the most accurate information available, they added its findings are "limited by the quantity and degree of detail in the information submitted."

Nearly 90% of Black Hoosiers who died by homicide in 2019 were killed with a firearm.

Sugarmann argued the best way to address the issue is by implementing a range of gun control policies. It might be a tough pitch in the GOP-controlled General Assembly, but such proposals could find traction in local communities across the state.

However, as Sugarmann acknowledged, local officials are not allowed to pass gun laws stricter than the state-level standards.

"Now, when you have virtually no state standards, that leaves those communities with no options to basically empower them to address the issues on a local level," Sugarmann stated. "I think that could be a very important first step in addressing this level of violence in Indiana."

The report is part of an ongoing series from the Violence Policy Center, examining Black homicide data both at the state and national level. Sugarmann noted the FBI recently changed its crime-reporting protocols, which could reduce the amount of available data for future reports and limit research into gun violence.


Visitors at the Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio learn how agro-forestry, cover crops, pasture-raised livestock and soil health practices can help end the climate crisis. (Raul Castro-Dean)


Environment

Tours Put Sustainable Farming Methods on Display

Some farmers in the region are taking time, even during the busy growing season, to give people a firsthand look at what sustainable agriculture is …

Social Issues

East Buffalo Tops Store Reopens Amid Neighborhood Ambivalence

The Tops supermarket in Buffalo, where a racially-motivated gunman killed 10 people and injured three, has reopened today, almost two months since …

Social Issues

Foreclosure Prevention and MN's Racial Housing Gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households …

If passed by Congress, legislation to recognize "downwinders" exposed to radiation in New Mexico would provide $50,000 lump-sum payouts and medical benefits. (nuclearactive.org)

Environment

NM "Downwinders" Continue Fight for Radiation Exposure Relief

A New Mexico group seeking financial compensation for those suffering negative health effects from the 1945 Trinity atomic bomb tests has two more yea…

Social Issues

Eugene Mural Brings New Attention to Native Oregon Plants

A new mural in Eugene depicts Kalapuya people harvesting native plants and preparing them as food and medicine. It is part of a larger project to …

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, roughly one in five of all abortions performed in Illinois in 2020 was for a patient from out of state. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Planned Parenthood of IL, WI Partner to Bolster Abortion Access

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites. Abortion in Wisconsin was functionally …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Water Infrastructure Testing in IL Prisons

After reports of water contamination in Illinois prisons, groups are calling on the state to conduct a top-down review of the water and sewer systems …

Social Issues

MO Group Warns of Rental Units Losing Affordability Requirements

In the next five years, roughly 8,000 affordable housing units in Missouri may no longer be affordable. The state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit …

 

