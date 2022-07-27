MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer.



CWD is a fatal and contagious disease affecting members of the deer family, with no known treatment or cure. It was first detected in north central Missouri in 2010.



Jason Isabelle, cervid program manager for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said since then, it has spread to other parts of the state. He explained the plan calls for continued disease surveillance across the state, as well as making sure there are enough opportunities for hunters to get their deer samples tested.



"Deer are a cherished natural resource of the state and vital to the economy," Isabelle contended. "We have nearly half a million deer hunters in the state and lots of other folks that just enjoy the resource. So, there's a lot at stake here."



Other aspects of the plan include research, communication and management, including carcass transport

regulations, and giving hunters more opportunities to harvest deer. The public comment period on Missouri's plan runs through August 8.



Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said there is an important bill before Congress to use federal funds to tackle the issue. It has passed the House and is now before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.



"The CWD Research and Management Act provides funding for states and tribes to research and respond to the threat of CWD," Leahy outlined. "Addressing the transmission, and detection and suppression, of the disease as well as applied research into management practices."



He added it includes a rapid-response fund for controlling outbreaks as quickly as possible. Current research shows CWD does not pose a health risk to humans, although scientists still recommend against consuming meat from infected animals.



An insect commonly seen flying through gardens is now closer to extinction. The migratory monarch butterfly has landed on an endangered species list, and a Minnesota city hopes other communities join the movement to save it.



This week's announcement from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said the popular orange-and-black monarch has seen population declines between 22% and 72% in the past decade. It cited climate change, development and pesticides as key factors.



North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen has helped to lead habitat restoration in his city.



"With that big migratory process that they go through each year," he said, "it's just a clear example of whether or not we are promoting a healthy environment for the wildlife and the pollinators - and ultimately for us, as human beings."



After winter hibernation, the monarch migrates from Mexico all the way to Canada, with states such as Minnesota in the migration corridor. Several years ago, North Mankato joined the National Wildlife Federation's "Mayors' Monarch Pledge." Beyond habitat work, it calls on local leaders to educate residents about what they can do to create butterfly habitat.



Locally, Dehen said, some of their work has involved prairie restoration in the city's larger parks, and a new ordinance that allows for more "natural" yards on private property. While this week's news is disappointing, he said, North Mankato's efforts provide some hope.



"It's nice to see the butterflies and the monarchs floating around our environment now, as we're seeing them move from our parks and about the area," he said. "So to me, that's at least an observational sign that we are having some impact on our local pollinators."



Prior to these efforts, he said, land changes had reduced the amount of milkweed in the area. The plant is a key food source for the monarch, and Dehen said they've worked with local libraries to distribute milkweed plants to North Mankato residents for their gardens.



