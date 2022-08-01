CHIP to Mark Silver Anniversary; Reflecting on 25 Years of Success

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the Children's Health Insurance Program. Since its start in 1997, the child uninsured rate in the U.S. has dropped nearly 10 percentage points.



Dr. Mary Moody, board president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Missouri chapter and a St. Louis pediatrician, called the program "a blessing" for so many families, especially those who make enough not to qualify for Medicaid, but who do not have employer-sponsored coverage or struggle to afford other insurance.



"These children are benefiting from routine checkups and chronic disease management, like asthma follow-ups and those sorts of things," Moody pointed out. "Allowing that gap to be filled by the CHIP program is really keeping kids healthy and strong."



Missouri just last year started to implement Medicaid expansion, though there have been legislative efforts to repeal it and withhold funds.



Moody noted while CHIP has remained a stable program for families, there is still room to grow, such as implementing 12-month continuous coverage for kids, and covering Missouri children regardless of their immigration status.



A COVID relief bill from early in the pandemic requires continuous coverage for all kids throughout the Public Health Emergency, which is set to expire Oct. 13. Moody stressed continuous coverage has shown to be cost-effective for the state, as well as beneficial for children and families.



"We've seen that these kids have more consistent care," Moody observed. "There's less fragmentation, that kids and their parents don't show up at the doctor's office and realize their health insurance is inactive for whatever reason."



In Missouri, the upper income limit for a family of three to have their kids be eligible for CHIP is a little more than $70,000 a year.



Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, thinks Congress should permanently reauthorize CHIP, to build on the progress it has made.



"Children are facing a lot of challenges these days," Alker emphasized. "Making sure they have access to affordable, accessible health care is critical so that we can get our children back on track."



Connecticut ranks among the top 10 states in offering access to mental health services for its youth population, according to the latest report from Mental Health America, but advocates said more could be done.



The Children's Hospital Association said in 2020, early in the pandemic, there was a 24% increase in mental health emergency department visits for kids ages 5-11.



Bob Duncan, chief operating officer for Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Health System, said strengthening Medicaid's mental health investment is needed, and the nation needs more providers in the pediatric mental health system.



"We don't have enough psychologists and psychiatrists to meet the demand needed," Duncan observed. "Currently, there are 10 child psychiatrists per 100,000 kids. It is estimated that we need 47 per 100,000 kids."



He shared his findings as part of a coalition which met this month with members of Congress and the Secretary of Health and Human Services. However, Duncan thinks the divisive political landscape could stand in the way of facing these challenges promptly and agreeing on dollar amounts for funding improvements to the system.



Duncan wants to expand telehealth services as a way to reach kids in different parts of the state. In the meantime, he added there are ways for adults to help the children in their lives.



He recommended parents develop a relationship with their pediatrician and seek out a psychologist, if necessary. And he pointed out parents' first and most important step has been available all along: to talk with their children.



"Families have a chance to take time and spend time at home with their kids, and can see some of the things that their kids may have been struggling with that -- in a typical environment, when the kids were in school -- they wouldn't have seen," Duncan noted. "Taking time and creating an atmosphere where kids can talk to their parents, to express what they're feeling."



He remains hopeful the overall picture for kids' mental health will improve over time, but he acknowledged the stigma persists, and keeps people of all ages from talking openly about mental health.



