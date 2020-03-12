Fast-Growing NC Cities Say Census Critical for Boosting Resources

People will first have a chance to fill out census forms online or by mail, before workers begin knocking on doors in May to collect information from those who haven't responded. (Adobe Stock)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- In the coming weeks, North Carolinians will have a chance to fill out their U.S. Census forms online or by mail.



Cities across the state are working to ensure that groups that have traditionally been harder to count, including toddlers, immigrant families and kinship families, all are accounted for.



Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis says he wants residents, especially families with children under age five, to know that city services depend on getting accurate census counts.



"The census is absolutely critical to everything we do as cities, because we have to understand what the demographics are of our communities, how many people are in our communities and then, figure out how best to serve them," he states. "And in a fast growing state like North Carolina, that makes it even more critical."



Researchers believe up to 2 million children under age five could be missed in the 2020 count, meaning less funding for North Carolina schools, hospitals, libraries and other resources.



Baltutis adds residents should know federal law requires that all information collected be kept confidential and cannot be shared with law enforcement, courts or immigration authorities.



Baltutis is also concerned about shrinking access to affordable housing. He says having an accurate count of residents will help city planners come up with strategies to tackle the problem.



"As a bridge community between the Triad and the Triangle, we're seeing growth from both directions," he states. "We're seeing folks who can no longer afford to live in the Triad and Triangle moving into our market. And so, we recognize that poses a burden on those who already live in the community and may be priced out of the houses they've lived in for years."



Baltutis adds many federal housing programs that low-income families depend on, such as Section 8 vouchers, housing tax credits and home energy assistance, all are based on data from the census.