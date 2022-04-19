WI Proceeds with GOP Redistricting Plan

Wisconsin is pushing ahead with a Republican-drawn legislative redistricting plan, after a ruling Friday by the state Supreme Court held the GOP maps were the most race-neutral option.
The state high court previously chose Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' legislative maps, but the decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which held the state court did not provide enough justification a new Black-majority assembly district called for in Evers' plan was necessary.
Mel Barnes, staff attorney for the legal firm Law Forward, argued in a discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition Monday the Republican maps violate the Voting Rights Act, opening them up to further potential litigation.
"The purpose of legislation like this, that grew out of the civil rights movement and was a triumph that people around this country organized for and pushed for, was to make sure that we weren't drawing districts in a way that diluted these votes," Barnes asserted.
Under the GOP plan, Milwaukee County will now have five Assembly districts with a majority of Black voters, down from the current six and Evers' planned seven. The U.S. Supreme Court left in place the governor's congressional redistricting plan. Evers issued a statement Friday, writing the ruling was outrageous and "an unconscionable miscarriage of justice."
Republicans would have kept their majorities in the Senate and Assembly under Evers' maps, although to a lesser degree than in the new GOP-drawn maps, which put them a few assembly seats shy of a veto-proof legislative majority.
Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, pointed out Evers' maps were already based on lines drawn by Republicans in 2011, as a previous state Supreme Court ruling held new voting maps should be based as much as possible on the current ones.
"So that meant that every option was going to be a gerrymandered map," Chheda contended. "It was just how gerrymandered was it going to be?"
Voting-rights advocates argue Wisconsin's 2011 maps were among the most gerrymandered in the nation. The plan was also challenged to the U.S. Supreme Court, which tossed out the case in 2019 in 2019, arguing it did not have the authority to consider partisan gerrymandering claims. Barring future legal challenges, the new maps will be in place until 2031.
From historic floods to the 2020 derecho, Iowans are familiar with natural disasters. With the spring storm season underway, local governments are reminded of a tool to determine if their residents will have a harder time recovering from these events.
The U.S. Census Bureau said its new Community Resilience Estimates tool compiles certain characteristics of a neighborhood, such as socio-economic factors and transportation options.
Bethany DeSalvo, statistician and demographer at the Bureau, said they then use the data to predict how vulnerable a household is in the face of a flood or tornado.
"What we mean by vulnerable is not having the ability to cope with the external stressors of the disaster," DeSalvo explained.
It could include overcoming language barriers in seeking disaster assistance. DeSalvo pointed out the tool can help local planners come up with more resources in a vulnerable area, including evacuation spaces.
According to the bureau, roughly 20% of residents across Iowa have three or more risk factors. Another 40% have one or two.
DeSalvo noted a key goal behind the initiative is to establish more equity in disaster recovery, but she added it can also help reduce government costs in rebuilding after a storm.
"With the effects of climate change, you may see more and more expensive disasters," DeSalvo emphasized. "Planning ahead of time and mitigating the things that can be mitigated is a really good goal."
In addition to local governments, DeSalvo stressed it can be a vital tool for FEMA, as it can help the agency determine the number and type of personnel to deploy, along with disaster assistance programs activated for specific areas.
With the 2020 census continuing historical trends in terms of undercounts for racial groups, officials say the approach might address some subsequent service gaps in not counting everybody.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a proposal for a new congressional voting district map this week, after committing to vetoing the map which passed the Senate last week.
The New Hampshire General Court's proposed congressional map is considered uncompetitive. It would lock in races for the next 10 years, with a Republican in District 1 and a Democrat in District 2.
Groups advocating for fair maps say Sununu's proposal is better, although it has a higher population deviation between districts than normally allowed.
Olivia Zink, executive director of the group Open Democracy, said voters across party lines have made it clear, both in polling and at public hearings, they want fair and competitive maps.
"I think it's really important that lawmakers really look at these districts," Zink urged. "And say, 'Are these in the best interests of the voters of our state, and not what benefits our party?' "
She added in addition to the General Court's congressional map, the other voting district maps for the state House, the state Senate and the executive council also lack competition. She argued the governor should veto the maps when they come to his desk.
Zink noted the Executive Council map is set to be voted on by the state Senate today. Executive Council members are elected every two years, concurrently with the governor. The state House map has passed both chambers of the General Court and is waiting for a signature or veto from the governor. And the state Senate map passed in the state Senate, but is awaiting a House committee hearing in April.
"The Senate maps, I think, are the worst of all of the maps," Zink contended. "It really gerrymanders for partisan gain: 16 senators will lean Republican districts. That's giving the Republican Party a supermajority in the New Hampshire Senate."
Zink added candidates need to file to run for office in June, so while there is still some time left, the deadline to have maps completed is rapidly approaching.
A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups saw big undercounts, and in Minnesota, Latino groups are assessing how to respond.
Last week, the Census bureau announced segments of populations that were missed included Latino, Black and Native American individuals. Latinos had an undercount rate of nearly 5%, much higher than the 2010 Census.
Rodolfo Gutierrez is the executive director of Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), a research group that did Census engagement work in Minnesota.
He said there were several possible reasons for the undercount, such as the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration.
"It's kind of a logical outcome," said Gutierrez. "Several factors came together to deter people coming out and say 'I'm here.'"
Former president Trump had pushed to include a citizenship question on the forms. While that effort failed, analysts say it had a chilling effect on immigrant populations.
Gutierrez said they'll have to enlist more trusted local leaders to help affected communities be more vocal about their needs.
Like previous Census efforts, the trend continued for an undercount of kids under five.
The Census helps guide federal spending for various programs, including healthcare.
Gutierrez said larger Latino populations in rural sections of Minnesota are especially vulnerable to the fallout from a Census undercount.
"Members of those communities are coming to work in the fields or in the meatpacking industry," said Gutierrez. "They are the ones who are more in need, healthcare access and they're in need of housing support."
Overall, Minnesota has a reputation for higher response rates in the Census. Gutierrez said while groups like his made strong connections in the most recent count, the Latino population still couldn't fully overcome new or longstanding barriers that lead to undercounts.
Currently, Latinos make up more than six-percent of the state's population.