Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

WI Proceeds with GOP Redistricting Plan

Tuesday, April 19, 2022   

Wisconsin is pushing ahead with a Republican-drawn legislative redistricting plan, after a ruling Friday by the state Supreme Court held the GOP maps were the most race-neutral option.

The state high court previously chose Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' legislative maps, but the decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which held the state court did not provide enough justification a new Black-majority assembly district called for in Evers' plan was necessary.

Mel Barnes, staff attorney for the legal firm Law Forward, argued in a discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition Monday the Republican maps violate the Voting Rights Act, opening them up to further potential litigation.

"The purpose of legislation like this, that grew out of the civil rights movement and was a triumph that people around this country organized for and pushed for, was to make sure that we weren't drawing districts in a way that diluted these votes," Barnes asserted.

Under the GOP plan, Milwaukee County will now have five Assembly districts with a majority of Black voters, down from the current six and Evers' planned seven. The U.S. Supreme Court left in place the governor's congressional redistricting plan. Evers issued a statement Friday, writing the ruling was outrageous and "an unconscionable miscarriage of justice."

Republicans would have kept their majorities in the Senate and Assembly under Evers' maps, although to a lesser degree than in the new GOP-drawn maps, which put them a few assembly seats shy of a veto-proof legislative majority.

Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, pointed out Evers' maps were already based on lines drawn by Republicans in 2011, as a previous state Supreme Court ruling held new voting maps should be based as much as possible on the current ones.

"So that meant that every option was going to be a gerrymandered map," Chheda contended. "It was just how gerrymandered was it going to be?"

Voting-rights advocates argue Wisconsin's 2011 maps were among the most gerrymandered in the nation. The plan was also challenged to the U.S. Supreme Court, which tossed out the case in 2019 in 2019, arguing it did not have the authority to consider partisan gerrymandering claims. Barring future legal challenges, the new maps will be in place until 2031.


A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Maryland lawmakers recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act. It commits the state to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 60% by 2031, expand clean energy use, and invest in underserved communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

 

