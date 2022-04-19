WI Proceeds with GOP Redistricting Plan

From historic floods to the 2020 derecho, Iowans are familiar with natural disasters. With the spring storm season underway, local governments are reminded of a tool to determine if their residents will have a harder time recovering from these events.



The U.S. Census Bureau said its new Community Resilience Estimates tool compiles certain characteristics of a neighborhood, such as socio-economic factors and transportation options.



Bethany DeSalvo, statistician and demographer at the Bureau, said they then use the data to predict how vulnerable a household is in the face of a flood or tornado.



"What we mean by vulnerable is not having the ability to cope with the external stressors of the disaster," DeSalvo explained.



It could include overcoming language barriers in seeking disaster assistance. DeSalvo pointed out the tool can help local planners come up with more resources in a vulnerable area, including evacuation spaces.



According to the bureau, roughly 20% of residents across Iowa have three or more risk factors. Another 40% have one or two.



DeSalvo noted a key goal behind the initiative is to establish more equity in disaster recovery, but she added it can also help reduce government costs in rebuilding after a storm.



"With the effects of climate change, you may see more and more expensive disasters," DeSalvo emphasized. "Planning ahead of time and mitigating the things that can be mitigated is a really good goal."



In addition to local governments, DeSalvo stressed it can be a vital tool for FEMA, as it can help the agency determine the number and type of personnel to deploy, along with disaster assistance programs activated for specific areas.



With the 2020 census continuing historical trends in terms of undercounts for racial groups, officials say the approach might address some subsequent service gaps in not counting everybody.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups saw big undercounts, and in Minnesota, Latino groups are assessing how to respond.



Last week, the Census bureau announced segments of populations that were missed included Latino, Black and Native American individuals. Latinos had an undercount rate of nearly 5%, much higher than the 2010 Census.



Rodolfo Gutierrez is the executive director of Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), a research group that did Census engagement work in Minnesota.



He said there were several possible reasons for the undercount, such as the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration.



"It's kind of a logical outcome," said Gutierrez. "Several factors came together to deter people coming out and say 'I'm here.'"



Former president Trump had pushed to include a citizenship question on the forms. While that effort failed, analysts say it had a chilling effect on immigrant populations.



Gutierrez said they'll have to enlist more trusted local leaders to help affected communities be more vocal about their needs.



Like previous Census efforts, the trend continued for an undercount of kids under five.



The Census helps guide federal spending for various programs, including healthcare.



Gutierrez said larger Latino populations in rural sections of Minnesota are especially vulnerable to the fallout from a Census undercount.



"Members of those communities are coming to work in the fields or in the meatpacking industry," said Gutierrez. "They are the ones who are more in need, healthcare access and they're in need of housing support."



Overall, Minnesota has a reputation for higher response rates in the Census. Gutierrez said while groups like his made strong connections in the most recent count, the Latino population still couldn't fully overcome new or longstanding barriers that lead to undercounts.



Currently, Latinos make up more than six-percent of the state's population.







