Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

MN Latino Community: Census Undercount Hurts

Monday, March 14, 2022   

A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups saw big undercounts, and in Minnesota, Latino groups are assessing how to respond.

Last week, the Census bureau announced segments of populations that were missed included Latino, Black and Native American individuals. Latinos had an undercount rate of nearly 5%, much higher than the 2010 Census.

Rodolfo Gutierrez is the executive director of Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), a research group that did Census engagement work in Minnesota.

He said there were several possible reasons for the undercount, such as the pandemic and interference from the Trump administration.

"It's kind of a logical outcome," said Gutierrez. "Several factors came together to deter people coming out and say 'I'm here.'"

Former president Trump had pushed to include a citizenship question on the forms. While that effort failed, analysts say it had a chilling effect on immigrant populations.

Gutierrez said they'll have to enlist more trusted local leaders to help affected communities be more vocal about their needs.

Like previous Census efforts, the trend continued for an undercount of kids under five.

The Census helps guide federal spending for various programs, including healthcare.

Gutierrez said larger Latino populations in rural sections of Minnesota are especially vulnerable to the fallout from a Census undercount.

"Members of those communities are coming to work in the fields or in the meatpacking industry," said Gutierrez. "They are the ones who are more in need, healthcare access and they're in need of housing support."

Overall, Minnesota has a reputation for higher response rates in the Census. Gutierrez said while groups like his made strong connections in the most recent count, the Latino population still couldn't fully overcome new or longstanding barriers that lead to undercounts.

Currently, Latinos make up more than six-percent of the state's population.




A new poll shows the mental health of 87% of Americans has been greatly affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years," according to the American Psychological Association. (geralt/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological …

Social Issues

Arizonans Can 'Follow the Money' on Sunshine Week

This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to …

Environment

Budget Bill Blocks Endangered Species Protection for Sage Grouse

Conservation groups are slamming a spending deal in Congress that's expected to pass this week - because it would forbid Endangered Species Act protec…

According to the 2020 Census, Indiana's Black population grew by roughly one-half percent from 2010 to 2020, while the Hispanic population rose by more than 2 percent. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IN Group: Redistricting has Long-Term Impact on BIPOC Voters

It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency. In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in …

Social Issues

From Poetry to Photography, Iowans With Disabilities Show Creative Side

"Worlds Imagined" is the theme of this year's campaign for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month - which is March. Iowans with disabilities and …

A measure designed to protect election workers in Oregon is awaiting Gov. Brown's signature. (MyPhotoBuddy/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them …

Health and Wellness

Underage Drinking Prevention Gets Boost from Congress

Programs designed to help curb a prevalent problem among Ohio teens are poised to get a financial boost. The $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by …

Environment

Line 5 Drilling Method Raises Environmental Concerns

Enbridge's plan to relocate a portion of its Line 5 pipeline in northern Wisconsin could involve a drilling method even the company admits will likely…

 

