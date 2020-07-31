 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 31, 2020 


Seniors being targeted by COVID-19 testing scams; and another state clamps down on vaping, by targeting teens.

2020Talks - July 31, 2020 


Barack Obama called for major voting rights reforms. Bipartisan leaders reject Trump's suggestion he might delay the election. And, Black Voices for Trump co-chair Herman Cain died from COVID-19.

E-Cigarette Tax Takes Effect Saturday in KY

In 2017, more than 14% of Kentucky high school students said they used electronic cigarette products such as JUUL. (Adobe Stock)
In 2017, more than 14% of Kentucky high school students said they used electronic cigarette products such as JUUL. (Adobe Stock)
July 31, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The state's new tax on e-cigarettes goes into effect tomorrow.

Prices for cartridge-based e-cigarettes will increase by $1.50 per pod, and containers of refillable e-cigarette liquid will be taxed at 15% of the wholesale price.

Bonnie Hackbarth, lead staff member with the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow said research has shown increasing the price of nicotine products - especially those marketed directly to young people - has been linked to reduced usage. She pointed out that more than 80,000 Kentucky kids have said they've tried vaping.

"Before the Food and Drug Administration's partial ban on flavored e-cigarettes even began," said Hackbarth, "companies had already introduced products that took advantage of one of the loopholes, and that's disposable e-cigarettes. And this tax will apply to those as well."

Until now, e-cigarettes such as JUUL and other brands were the only tobacco products sold in Kentucky not subject to a tax. The Commonwealth joins twenty other states that have imposed similar taxes.

Hackbarth said the move comes at a time when staying healthy has become a priority for more Kentuckians.

"The research shows that if you're a smoker, you're likely to have a more severe case of COVID, if you get it," said Hackbarth. "We don't have detailed research on e-cigarettes' effects on COVID yet, but because COVID is a respiratory disease in part, chances are it's going to exacerbate the symptoms and you're going to have a rougher time."

The long-term health effects of vaping remain unknown, but hundreds of cases of mysterious severe lung damage in e-cigarette users have been documented.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has coined the condition "Vaping, Product Use-Associated Lung Injury." Most of the cases have occurred in teens and young adults.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020