U.S. Census-Takers Target Baltimore to Boost Response Rate

U.S. Census takers are beginning their door-to-door surveys of Baltimore residents, but will also be setting up mobile sites where people can get help filling out census questionnaires. (Adobe Stock)

BALTIMORE - There may be a knock on your door soon, as the U.S. Census Bureau is following up door-to-door with households in Maryland that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Census takers in the state will be focusing on Baltimore, which has some neighborhoods where more than half the residents are still officially uncounted.



But Stephen Shope, supervisory partnership specialist with the Census Bureau, said the city as a whole is on track to meet its self-response rate from 2010.



"I think people often see the national numbers or a state number, and they want to compare their municipality to that," said Shope. "And it's a little more fair to compare a city or a state to itself. When I look at the city of Baltimore, I see that right now, they're within five points of surpassing their 2010 self-response rate."



He said Census workers will visit a home up to six times to obtain a response, and use phone calls to supplement the door-to-door operation. During the pandemic, they will not enter anyone's home.



For more information, look online at 'census2020.baltimorecity.gov.'



Baltimore receives about $900 million annually for programs based on Census responses, from nutrition to education. Shope called it urgent that people respond, to make sure their area gets its fair share of federal dollars.



He said the Census Bureau is also setting up Mobile Questionnaire Assistance sites at neighborhood grocery stores and libraries to help count households in low-responding areas, including East and West Baltimore.



"We're actually looking at the 20% lowest-responding tract each week," said Shope, "so that we can secure high-traffic sites to have census representatives go out and staff a table or a booth, and remind people to self respond. But also, if somebody wants to respond right there, a census representative would be able to help them do that."



An undercount disproportionately affects lower-income communities, African-American and immigrant communities, seniors and children under age five.