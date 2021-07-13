Tuesday, July 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2021
Minnesota to become the first state to stop separating newborns from mothers held in prison; Biden calls voting rights a "test of our time."

2021Talks - July 14, 2021
Schumer meets with Texas Democrats; First Lady Jill Biden will fly to Tokyo for Olympic Summer Games; FDA issues warning on J&J vaccine; and lawmakers debate funding for Capitol police.

Bill Would Give Public Comment Time for New MA Voting District Maps

Tuesday, July 13, 2021   

BOSTON -- Every ten years, after the Census, local municipalities usually draw new precinct boundaries before state lawmakers draw new voting districts, but a bill passed by both the Massachusetts House and Senate could change that.

Block-by-block Census data needed for redistricting and what's known as "reprecincting" was supposed to be available in April.

Beth Huang, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Voter Table, which is part of the Drawing Democracy Coalition, said the pandemic and the former administration's politicization of the Census have delayed the data until Sep. 30.

That leaves just over a month to get the new maps ready, which Huang pointed out needs to happen at least a year before the next Election Day.

"State representatives need to live in the districts to which they're elected for a full year before the election," Huang explained. "That means that our constitutional deadline for redrawing districts is November 8th."

She added if reprecincting needs to happen before redistricting, there is no chance of having enough time to get residents' input on the new maps. How maps are drawn can affect communities' abilities to build voting coalitions to hold their officials accountable on issues that matter most to them.

To reduce historical racial gerrymandering, the Voting Rights Act includes a provision which requires states to have majority-minority districts; that is, districts where a majority of voters represent a minority racial or linguistic community.

Huang noted sometimes, cities draw precincts of vastly different sizes, which can make redistricting at the state level more difficult.

"If you have these different-sized building blocks, these different-sized precincts, and Voting Rights Act considerations at the same time, there are constraints on two different sides," Huang remarked.

She added efforts are always underway to increase public participation, and make political representation in the Commonwealth more equitable. She thinks Gov. Baker should sign the bill into law, emphasizing the importance of a transparent process.


Petition Calls for an End to Prison Gerrymandering in PA

Independent MI Redistricting Commission Makes Hearings More Accessible

TX Democrats Aim to Stop Voter Restrictions by Leaving Town

AUSTIN, Texas -- A majority of Democrats in the Texas House exited the state Monday in an attempt to block Republicans from passing new laws to …

Ohio Bill Would End Spousal Exemptions for Sexual Violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would ensure relationship status doesn't limit a sexual assault victim's ability …

AZ Voters Change Parties in Big Numbers After 2020 Election

TUCSON, Ariz. -- New figures show since the 2020 election, thousands of Arizonans have changed their voter registration to a different party…

Hearing, Rallies Today on Bill to Reform CA Nursing Homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the legislative session in Sacramento comes to a close, lawmakers will consider a bill to require nursing homes to better …

Rental Assistance Stunted by Connection Gap in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, but states like North Dakota are still flush with emergency rental assistance tied to …

West Virginians Want "Dark Money" Out of Politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- In the last two months, two polls have found West Virginia voters have concerns about so-called "dark money" in politics…

Coloradans Brace for Texas-Fueled Spikes in Energy Prices

DENVER -- When this winter's power outages in Texas' deregulated electric grid caused shockingly high utility bills for customers, Xcel Energy was …

Report Cites Economic Power of Wyoming Women

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Women left the workforce during the pandemic at higher rates than men, and a new report suggests full economic recovery won't be …

 

