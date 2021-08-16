As Redisrticting Begins, New WA Law Ends 'Prison Gerrymandering'

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The recent release of detailed Census data means states can begin drawing up new voting maps. In Washington state, a new law will change the way prison populations are counted.



The measure relocates people who are incarcerated away from the places where they're imprisoned back to their home addresses.



Wanda Bertram, communication strategist with the Prison Policy Initiative, said it's inappropriate to count incarcerated people as residents of their prison cells.



"For one thing because they don't consider themselves to be members of the community almost all the time," said Bertram. "And most people in prison within a few years are actually going to leave the district, either to be transferred to a different prison or to go back to their own hometowns. "



The Washington state measure ending what some call "prison gerrymandering" passed in 2019.



Bertram noted that the law applies only when the state is drawing state district lines, not to local governments such as cities and school boards when they're drawing lines.



The end of prison gerrymandering will affect a number of communities, such as Monroe which is about 30 miles outside of Seattle and home to the Monroe Correctional Complex. Bertram said the prison population there is about 12% of the overall population.



In Connell, a town in the southeast part of the state near Kennewick, the share is even greater at about 44% of the population. But Bertram said counting these folks as part of these communities distorts the map.



"At the level of society overall," said Bertram, "we don't want this transference of political power away from the communities most impacted by mass incarceration and towards the communities where prisons happen to be located."



She said prison gerrymandering shows one way mass incarceration has impacts beyond the people in prison.



Bertram noted that some neighborhoods - especially those home to people of color - are policed at higher rates, and when people who are incarcerated are not counted as part of those communities, it dilutes their political power.



"It actually holds back reform," said Bertram. "It eats away at the momentum for criminal justice reform. So this has real impacts on the law, has impacts on how resources are allocated, and I think that states and counties really can't fix this soon enough."



Washington is among 11 states that have ended prison gerrymandering.







INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging transparency as state lawmakers draw new voting-district maps for the next decade of elections.



Some states are moving toward independent commissions to draw their voting-district maps, but in Indiana, it's the Legislature.



Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy for the ACLU of Indiana, said she hopes they take "communities of interest" into account. She said it's important that people with common values - related to race or ethnicity, a school district, park or community center - can come together to make their views known.



"We want to have multiple opportunities for people from the public - citizens - to come in, and to express what they want to see in their maps and what they have concerns with," she said. "We want these maps to be drawn fair, and to keep communities of interest together."



A series of public hearings on redistricting kicked off in Lafayette last week, but attendees voiced some concern about whether lawmakers actually will incorporate the input into the maps.



A coalition of good-government groups is to hold a rally at the Statehouse today, to ask that the process be bipartisan and transparent, and allow adequate time for the public to weigh in.



When redistricting is done properly, Blair said, new district lines should reflect population changes and racial diversity - but too often, people in power use redistricting as a political tool to manipulate election outcomes, or what's known as gerrymandering. She added that, historically, racial gerrymandering has been a major issue.



"It is used to further marginalize communities of color, by 'packing' communities of color into too small of districts," she said, "or by 'cracking' communities of color and spreading them out over many districts, diluting their voting power."



A recent report from the group "Women 4 Change" found an "extreme Republican bias" in Indiana's maps compared with other states. In 2012, Republican candidates got slightly more than 54% of the statewide congressional vote, but they won seven of the state's nine congressional seats. Results of elections since then have been similar.



